Rain continues to make playing matchups a chore, but the payoff can he huge. With so much information available, it's harder to gain an edge. Sometimes, old-fashioned grunt work is what it takes. As usual, what follows is a trip around the diamond, identifying players at each position in a favorable position to fortify your lineup on a full-slate Friday. Note that Yankees-Cubs will be a matinee affair while Giants-Reds starts a little earlier than normal.

Pitching

Pitchers to stream

Eduardo Rodriguez (L), 37 percent ownership in ESPN leagues, Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins: The Twins aren't a pushover, especially at home. Oddly, they haven't faced a southpaw starter since April 26. Rodriguez's inconsistent control makes him a risk, but the strikeout upside is a substantial reward. For the season, Rodriguez has fanned 31 in 23 1/3 innings. Early in his career, Rodriguez isn't fazed working on the road.

Chad Kuhl (R), 2 percent, Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming against the Brewers is a boom-or-bust scenario. With spacious PNC Park at his back, Kuhl is in play, facing a club that's fanning at a 26 percent clip against right-handers, third highest in the game.

Matt Cain (R), 25 percent, San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds: Pitchers and hitters make adjustments all the time. We only hear about the successes so when there's a story about a pitcher throwing a new pitch or a batter changing his swing or approach, it won't always yield positive results. There's no magic formula to decide what's real and what's noise. That said, since Cain heeded catcher Nick Hundley's instruction to table the four-seamer and only throw the two-seam fastball, the results have been encouraging. Cain's two-seamer isn't as fast, but it has more downward movement. He's also able to locate it better. The Reds are tough, especially at home, but Cain is on a role, one that's supported by a veteran pitcher reinventing himself.

Mike Foltynewicz (R), 15 percent, Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Like Rodriguez above, Foltynewicz is one skill, better control, from taking the next step. If the last two outings are any indication, Foltynewicz is on the cusp of doing just that as he's fanned 15 against just two walks in his last 13 frames.

Pitchers to avoid

Lance Lynn (R), 58 percent, St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves: Sticking in Atlanta, Foltynewicz will be opposed by Lynn. Led by Freddie Freeman and the surprising Ender Inciarte, the Braves can be tough on righties, especially at home in SunTrust Park. Lynn is pitching well, this is admittedly more gut feel than I usually use. It's more that Tommy John recoverees often encounter a bump in the road during their comeback, this feels like a prime opportunity.

Bullpen

The Giants addressed their bullpen issues by signing Mark Melancon to handle the ninth inning. This leaves Hunter Strickland to man the eighth and so far, he's been up to the task. The fire-balling righty hasn't allowed a run in ten frames, fanning 11 along the way.

Projected game scores

GS is the projected game score for the pitcher. A "*" means that the pitcher lacks requisite career major league data to produce an accurate rating; these are the author's ratings.

Hitting

Hitters to stream

Catcher

Christian Vazquez (R), 3 percent, Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins (RHP Phil Hughes): This note is as much to point out a known catcher platoon as it is to recommend a low owned receiver against a homer-prone hurler. It really helps when you know for sure who'll be catching. Obviously, things can change, but currently, Sandy Leon will be behind the dish for Chris Sale and Rock Porcello, leaving Vazquez to receive E-Rod, Drew Pomeranz and whoever the club pegs to take Steven Wright's spot, possible Brian Johnson if Kyle Kendrick doesn't pan out.

First base

Mitch Moreland (L), 37 percent, Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins (RHP Phil Hughes): Sticking with the Red Sox, Moreland remains a great option whenever a righty is on the hill. When the right-hander is routinely among the league leaders in home runs allowed, it's even better.

Second base

Joe Panik (L), 45 percent, San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds (RHP Bronson Arroyo): Speaking of allowing long balls, Arroyo has served up 6 in 23 stanzas. Panik isn't known for power, but leading off in the Great American Ballpark, even he's a threat to go deep.

Third base

Josh Harrison (R), 40 percent, Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson): This has been mentioned before, but having the platoon edge is nice, but it's not the be all, end all. Nelson can be tough, but he's known to give up homers along with poor at controlling the running game. A dual threat like Harrison, particularly at leadoff, can be double trouble.

Shortstop

Asdrubal Cabrera (B), 46 percent, New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler): Cabrera's power is down, but all the other skills are in sync with career marks. This is a harbinger of impending production.

Corner infield

Justin Bour (L), 9 percent, Miami Marlins at New York Mets (RHP Rafael Montero): Montero gets the nod to take Noah Syndergaard's spot. The 26-year old righty has great stuff, but sketchy control. Bour's off to a slow start, but he has good patience and power so he matches up well with the potentially wild Montero.

Middle infield

Neil Walker (B), 32 percent, New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler): Walker's power stroke hasn't clicked in yet but he's been making better contact lately, whiffing only three times in his last 32 trips to the dish. With Koehler on the hill, Walker should put the ball in play all night.

Outfield

Josh Reddick (L), 13 percent, Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels (RHP Jesse Chavez): Chavez has allowed 5 homers on 30 innings after surrendering 12 in just 67 frames last season. Reddick has a park downgrade, but still possesses ample pop to make Chavez pat for a mistake.

Marwin Gonzalez (B), 7 percent, Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels (RHP Jesse Chavez): I'm taking a little liberty putting Gonzalez in the outfield, though depending on your league setting, he may qualify. Regardless where you put him, Gonzalez is zoned in and deserves a spot in your lineup.

Lonnie Chisenhall (L), 7 percent, Cleveland Indians at Kansas City Royals (RHP Jason Hammel): Hammel has been one of the worst starters in the league so it should be a big night for the Tribe. Chisenhall hits righties well and should be involved in the action.

Hitter ratings for Friday

Notes: Hitter ratings account for the opposing starting pitcher's history (three years' worth, as well as the past 21 days) and ballpark factors. "LH" and "RH" ratings account only for left- and right-handed batters, respectively. Weighted on-base average (wOBA) is the primary statistic used in the calculation. Ratings range from 1 to 10, with 10 representing the best possible matchup, statistically speaking, and 1 representing the worst. So, for example, a 10 is a must-start rating, whereas a 1 should be avoided (if possible); a 1-2 is poor, 3-4 is fair, 5-6 is average, 7-8 is very good and 9-10 is excellent.