The surging New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds are the first clubs to have a scheduled Wednesday breather in 2017, but fantasy baseball players still have 28 teams from which to pick.

Sadly, it's not a great day to target two of the lightest-hitting clubs. The Royals face almost universally owned Rays ace Chris Archer, and trusting the Mets' Tommy Milone against the sinking Giants is ... just don't.

Regardless, you can find these sleepers swimming in the stream.

Pitchers to stream

Joe Musgrove (R), 6.5 percent ownership in ESPN leagues, Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves: Atlanta's surprising offense should come to an unexpected halt. In his short career, Musgrove boasts a 3.04 home ERA. He's struggled with home runs (1.71 per nine) and his mechanics this year. However, he's suffered some bad luck with his left-on-base percentage (69.2 percent). With a velocity increase to match a useful swinging-strike rate (9.3) and excellent 64.0 first-strike percentage, he should force more strikeouts soon.

Francisco Liriano (L), 22.8 percent, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians: The lefty has been even wilder than in previous years with 20 walks in 26 1/3 innings, but Cleveland's .278 wOBA and .314 slugging percentage against southpaws rank 26th. Bold players at least will get strikeouts if this start backfires.

Luis Perdomo (R), 2.8 percent, San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers: Trusting a Padres pitcher outside of Petco Park, let alone at hitter's haven Globe Life Park against Yu Darvish, doesn't immediately sound comforting. However, this flawed Rangers lineup ranks just 19th in home wOBA (.315) and looks like a shell of its old self without Adrian Beltre (calf). Perdomo boasts potentially nasty stuff, and his ground ball approach could at least deliver a quality start.

Jason Hammel (R), 10.4 percent, Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays: Despite his rough start to the year, the right-hander spun a tidy six-inning, one-run outing Friday, during which he induced 11.6 percent swinging strikes. The Rays hold only a .313 wOBA against right-handed pitchers, and though he'll duel with Archer, Hammel could go on a rampage.

Pitchers to avoid

Kyle Hendricks (R), 96.1 percent, Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies: Those expecting a repeat Cy Young-esque season were bound to be disappointed, but few expected his 3.78 walks per nine even among his issues. Don't test his bounce-back ability at Coors Field.

Chase Anderson (R), 41.7 percent, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox: Is Anderson's shine wearing off? He's allowed four runs in each of his past two starts and failed to make it out of the fifth inning last time. Even with pieces missing and/or slumping, Boston's lineup should relish taking hacks in Miller Park.

Bullpen

The Tigers didn't play Monday, and they probably felt good about delaying discussions about their bullpen. Francisco Rodriguez blew a save chance Saturday and Sunday. He's shown diminished velocity and survived without allowing a hit or walk only twice in 13 appearances. If Detroit makes a change, left-hander Justin Wilson (eight holds, one save) looks like the first in line, but don't write off Alex Wilson, who's shown an uptick on the radar gun. Either way, a committee likely would come to order.

Projected game scores

GS is the projected game score for the pitcher. A "*" means that the pitcher lacks requisite career major league data to produce an accurate rating; these are the author's ratings.

Hitting

Hitters to stream

Catcher

Alex Avila (L), 30.7 percent, Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley): Avila is at least eating a bigger chunk of James McCann's workload, if not taking over as Detroit's primary backstop altogether. He'll probably start against this right-hander at one of the league's best hitter's parks.

First base

Yonder Alonso (L), 36.6 percent, Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels (RHP Jesse Chavez): Just like batted balls off his new fly ball-focused swing, Alonso's ownership should skyrocket, if only as a matchup play in shallow leagues, thanks to his .338/.413/.648 line against right-handers in 80 plate appearances. He's swatted five home runs at home already despite the park's pitcher friendliness, and Chavez already has allowed six.

Second base

Brandon Drury (R), 43.1 percent, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers (LHP Matthew Boyd): For home games, Drury probably will find himself on this list. At Chase Field for his career, he's mashing at .329 with a .925 OPS and 13 home runs in 330 plate appearances. Right-handers have bitten Boyd in his short career (.271/.333/.488). This venue will not help.

Third base

Joey Gallo (L), 49.2 percent, Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres (RHP Luis Perdomo): Sure, Perdomo is also a streaming option, but here's a fun stat: Heading into Monday, 57.1 percent of Gallo's hits against right-handed pitching in his career had tallied extra bases. Opponents have made contact on a whopping 94.1 percent when swinging at Perdomo's pitches in the strike zone this year, and Gallo's pitch recognition has improved.

Shortstop

Freddy Galvis (B), 15.8 percent, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners (RHP Yovani Gallardo): Just as we think Galvis is fading, he steals a base in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday before knocking in three runs Sunday. Though he batted just .214 at Citizens Bank Park last season, 11 of his 20 big flies came there. Gallardo should have trouble with the long ball away from Safeco Field.

Corner infield

Mitch Moreland (L), 32.3 percent, Boston Red Sox at Milwaukee Brewers (RHP Chase Anderson): Using Moreland typically makes more sense against right-handed pitchers, and this may be a perfect chance. Anderson has negatively regressed recently, and righty bats have torched him all season (.306/.346/.469 in 52 plate appearances). Miller Park remains an attractive power park for lefty batters.

Middle infield

Neil Walker (B), 30.3 percent, New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants (RHP Matt Cain): He's losing at-bats against left-handers but should occupy a spot Wednesday against Cain, who has struggled away from AT&T Park with an 8.59 ERA and three home runs allowed over 14.2 innings. Walker's platoon advantage at Citi Field could help him breaking out of his season-long swoon.

Outfield

Jayson Werth (R), 21.1 percent, Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles (LHP Wade Miley): The Bearded One will land here frequently when he faces a southpaw as he boasts a career .295/.395/.541 line against them. Werth also hit second for eight straight games with Adam Eaton (knee) out for the year. Righty hitters hold a career .332 wOBA against Miley.

Danny Valencia (R), 6.4 percent, Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies (RHP Zach Eflin): The switch has flipped for Seattle's starting first baseman, who's 8-for-24 with two home runs and six RBIs in his past five starts. Eflin's 2.42 ERA is destined to explode as he's currently dancing around a weak strikeout game with a vastly fortunate .198 opponents' BABIP.

Robbie Grossman (B), 3.1 percent, Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox (LHP Derek Holland): Grossman has hit leadoff, cleanup or fifth in all but two of his games this season, and he's snapping out of a recent funk after lobbing his second home run of the season Saturday. The switch-hitter boasts a career .287/.360/.420 line against southpaws, and Holland's fake 2.02 ERA is teetering on correction. Target Field boosts right-handed power.

Notes: Hitter ratings account for the opposing starting pitcher's history (three years' worth, as well as the past 21 days) and ballpark factors. "LH" and "RH" ratings account only for left- and right-handed batters, respectively. Weighted on-base average (wOBA) is the primary statistic used in the calculation. Ratings range from 1 to 10, with 10 representing the best possible matchup, statistically speaking, and 1 representing the worst. So, for example, a 10 is a must-start rating, whereas a 1 should be avoided (if possible); a 1-2 is poor, 3-4 is fair, 5-6 is average, 7-8 is very good and 9-10 is excellent.