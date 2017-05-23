Chris Sale, Jacob deGrom and Jon Lester headline fantasy starting pitchers on Wednesday's slate. Rich Hill and Luis Severino also reside in the safe zone with sparkling matchups.

However, as the rest of these pitcher rankings reveal, it gets dicey from there. One highly coveted name from the preseason has endured a horrific May. Wednesday's matchup is a trap that will convince many fantasy owners to start him. They shouldn't.

On the other hand, one hurler who could cure many ills of a fantasy staff should enjoy a comfortable home outing.

Sonny Gray (R), 57.4 percent ownership in ESPN leagues, Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins: He's a tick over our ownership threshold, but he's here to point out he should be owned in more places. Since recovering from back issues, Gray has posted two straight quality starts with 11 strikeouts over 12 innings, a promising sign of building up his dominance. Despite Miami's road success (.758 OPS), Gray's appearances at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum are always worth considering.

Tyler Chatwood (R), 5.8 percent, Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies: Leaving Coors Field means Chatwood enters the rental discussion. Since the start of 2013, his 2.60 road ERA ranks second among pitchers with at least 160 away innings. Only Clayton Kershaw (2.23) tops him. (Thanks, ESPN Research.) The Phillies' .301 wOBA against right-handers since last year is the third worst, and their 22.9 strikeout percentage, the fourth-highest.

Erasmo Ramirez (R), 2.8 percent, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels: One of Tampa Bay's reliable swingmen worked admirably Friday, giving up two runs, walking one and striking out five in 5.1 frames. The Halos have posted a sacrilege .301 wOBA against right-handed hurlers this year, baseball's seventh-worst mark.

Julio Teheran (R), 81.9 percent, Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: The right-hander has been gashed with a league-worst 10.50 ERA in 24 home innings and a .399 wOBA facing left-handed opponents. SunTrust Park has propped up left-handed power in its infancy, and his disturbing splits make this start a skip despite the Pirates' second-worst .290 wOBA against southpaws this year. Perhaps the ongoing adjustments to his slider will pay off - next time.

Reading managers' tea leaves with anything fantasy-related is a chore - especially when it comes to closers. Edwin Diaz lost the closer role last week but, per skipper Scott Servais, is not far from regaining it after throwing two scoreless frames Friday. Hopefully his owners didn't cut bait and instead target Tony Zych or Steve Cishek, who each could do the job but don't appear to have a window right now.

Sandy Leon (B), 8.8 percent, Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers (LHP Martin Perez): Chris Sale's personal catcher has started May on a 12-for-34 (.353) roll with three home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored. Of batters with 100-plus plate appearances versus southpaws since the start of 2016, Leon ranks fourth with a whopping .446 wOBA. In that same window, righty bats against Perez hold a .336 wOBA, tied for the 25th highest.

Matt Adams (L), 4.4 percent, Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (RHP Trevor Williams): The former Cardinal has found life on a new club, replacing the sidelined Freddie Freeman (wrist) and homering in his first start Monday. Adams' .285/.331/.479 career line against righty pitching makes him a matchup play in most mixed leagues. Williams' 7.32 road ERA plus SunTrust's lefty power boost will equal a continued torrid start.

Jed Lowrie (B), 19.9 percent, Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins (RHP Edinson Volquez): The oft-injured stick has already tripled his two home runs from 2016 in only 162 at-bats this season. He holds a healthy .287/.358/.508 line in 122 at-bats versus right-handers. Volquez's .382 wOBA against lefty bats is the league's 14th highest.

Jose Reyes (B), 16.3 percent, New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres (RHP Jarred Cosart): See if he returns or is set to return from his day-to-day ribs injury. Reyes is 8-for-24 in his last six games and should find success against a hurler with a career 5.7 K/9 and a 2017 ERA of 2.70 in 13.1 innings that's unsustainable.

Didi Gregorius (L), 46.7 percent, New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals (RHP Jason Hammel): Sir Didi's last two games: 6-for-7, one home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Though his power hasn't followed suit, Gregorius' .333 clip is picking up from his breakout last year. He has a fine chance to park one in his lefty-favoring home against Hammel, who has allowed five home runs in May and a .508 slugging percentage in road starts.

Yangervis Solarte (B), 50.3 percent, San Diego Padres at New York Mets (RHP Robert Gsellman): The Padres' typical cleanup hitter has gone 3-for-30 in his last nine games but has kept that spot in the lineup. All three of Solarte's home runs have come against righties, and 15 of his 18 tracing back from last year came away from Petco Park. Gsellman's overall disaster of a season comes with a 5.25 ERA and .376 wOBA against in his home digs.

Dansby Swanson (R), 39.6 percent, Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (RHP Trevor Williams): Continue loading up on lefty Braves against Williams. Sure, that .208 clip looks bad, but he's rattled off a .288/.405/.458 line in May to get there, and he's knocked a hit in 13 of his last 14. Pick him up already.

Bradley Zimmer (L), 18.6 percent, Cleveland Indians vs. Cincinnati Reds (RHP Lisalverto Bonilla): Starting his MLB career 5-for-16 with a home run and three RBI, the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder should stay with the big club for the foreseeable future. He's shortened his previously long swing - not surprising for someone his size - and is making quicker swings through the zone. Zimmer will have plenty of chances to showcase this against Bonilla, who's allowed a .343 wOBA to lefty bats in his short career.

Kevin Kiermaier (L), 26.7 percent, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels (RHP Ricky Nolasco): Kiermaier's walk (10.2 percent) and strikeout (24.9) rates are at a higher pace than last year, but he's occupying the No. 2 lineup spot for the injured Brad Miller (abdomen). He's at .294 (15-for-51) with two home runs and six RBI in his last 14 outings and faces the hittable Nolasco. In 2017, Kiermaier has touched up RHP at a .267/.346/.371 clip.

Chris Young (R), 0.7 percent, Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers (LHP Martin Perez): Expect Young to sub for Jackie Bradley Jr. against Perez. Right-handers have clocked Perez in his career (.281/.346/.425), and Young boasts a career .365 wOBA against lefties.

