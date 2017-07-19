With only nine games on schedule, Thursday brings with it a more abbreviated slate than normal. As a result, the streaming options are somewhat limited. At the same time, with so many teams taking a breather, it's all the more important to fill in those roster gaps with quality streamers. Short slate or not, we must soldier on.

Here's a look at the day's top streaming options:

Pitching

Pitchers to stream

Brandon McCarthy (R), 46 percent ownership in ESPN leagues, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: There isn't much about McCarthy that's exciting. He doesn't miss many bats (6.6 K/9), he doesn't elicit an extreme amount of grounders (43 percent), and his 2.6 BB/9 is merely average. However, what he has done well this season is to limit hard contact (an NL top-10 27.7 percent hard-hit rate) and to keep the ball in the park (his 0.44 HR/9 is second-best in baseball). He also has a top-five offense behind him that gives him a good chance to pick up wins. On Thursday, McCarthy faces an underwhelming Braves offense that ranks 23rd in baseball with a 89 wRC+ against righties.

Luis Castillo (R), 17 percent, Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: McCarthy may lack excitement, but Castillo certainly doesn't. The 24-year-old right-hander features a fastball that can hit triple digits on the radar gun, averaging 98 mph -- which ranks second behind only Noah Syndergaard. He's still very raw, and he's struggled with both walks and homers in his five big-league starts. That's not a good combination. Of course, an 11.2 K/9 and 56 percent ground ball rate have been enough to overcome those issues in the early going. Consider Castillo a high-risk, high-reward option against an Arizona team that has lots of firepower -- especially with the newly acquired J.D. Martinez. However, the Diamondbacks have struggled away from Chase Field (77 wRC+) with strikeouts coming 23 percent of the time.

Jhoulys Chacin (R), 21 percent, San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Under normal circumstances, Chacin would be a hurler who needs to be restricted to home starts at Petco Park. A quick look at his home (1.94 ERA) and road (7.95 ERA) splits should explain why. However, Thursday's road date with the Giants may be an exception. Not only is AT&T Park even more pitcher-friendly than Petco, but the Giants offense is the worst in baseball against right-handed pitching, thanks in part to a league-low 79 wRC+ and .133 ISO. Squaring off against Madison Bumgarner makes a win unlikely, but Chacin can still provide ratio help.

Mike Foltynewicz (R), 33 percent, Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers: A road matchup against the Dodgers normally isn't a spot to target, but pickings are slim today. Either way, Foltynewicz may be up to the task. The right-hander owns a 2.67 ERA with a 9.5 K/9 over his last five starts, which includes games against the Nationals, Diamondbacks and Brewers -- all teams that rank in the top five in the NL in runs scored.

Bullpen

Brett Cecil notched his first save of the season on Monday, securing a St. Louis win over the Mets. Kevin Siegrist actually opened the ninth, but he was pulled after a leadoff walk to Curtis Granderson. After a rough start, Cecil has been lights out lately, posting a 1.04 ERA over his last 17 appearances. Trevor Rosenthal could still factor into the ninth inning while Seung-Hwan Oh irons out his issues, but Cecil deserves some consideration right now. He's available in 97 percent of ESPN leagues.

Pitchers to Avoid

On such a shortened slate, there are no highly-owned hurlers I'm outright avoiding.

Projected game scores

GS is the projected game score for the pitcher. The asterisk (*) means that the pitcher lacks requisite career major league data to produce an accurate rating; these are the author's ratings.

Hitting

Catcher

Russell Martin (R), 29 percent, Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (RHP Doug Fister): Martin won't have the platoon advantage here, but the matchup is still favorable. Fister is one of the weaker pitchers on the slate, and Martin has done most of his damage against righties this season. The Toronto backstop has also been turning things around of late, hitting .324/.378/.500 over his last eight games.

First Base

Mike Napoli (R), 19 percent, Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles (LHP Wade Miley): This is a prime spot for Napoli, who gets to face an exploitable lefty in Camden Yards, which is a great park for power. Miley is allowing a .385 wOBA to right-handed bats this season, and Napoli is in the midst of a longball binge, as he's homered six times in his last 11 games.

Second Base

Joe Panik (L), 22 percent, San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres (LHP Jhoulys Chacin): Despite the recommendation above, Chacin has had one big problem this season. That problem is left-handed bats. They've produced a .371 wOBA against him in 2017. That creates a fine opportunity for the lefty-swinging Panik, who is batting .319/.371/.481 since June 1.

Third Base

Brandon Drury (R), 42 percent, Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds (RHP Luis Castillo): Drury does all of his damage against right-handed pitching, so don't worry about the lack of a platoon advantage here. In 234 plate appearances versus righties, he's batting .307/.368/.500. Castillo has electric stuff, but he's also been prone to the long ball, and Great American Ballpark is a great park for homers.

Shortstop

Jose Reyes (B), 18 percent, New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn): Lynn has pitched well this season, but if there's a way to attack him, it's with hitters from the left side of the plate. The switch-hitting Reyes has turned back the clock of late, as he's hitting .407/.424/.741 over his last 15 games.

Corner Infield

Lucas Duda (L), 7 percent, New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn): Duda does all of his damage against right-handed pitching, and that will suit him just fine against Lynn. The slugging first baseman is hitting .266/.383/.572 versus righties this season with 27 extra-base hits, including 13 dingers, in just 173 at-bats.

Middle Infield

Paul DeJong (R), 40 percent, St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets (RHP Seth Lugo): DeJong's ownership is skyrocketing, and it's easy to see why. Over his last 27 games, he's batting .323 with nine homers, eight doubles and 18 RBI. His 43 percent hard-hit rate over the last month is best in baseball among shortstops. A 30 percent strikeout rate and a 2.7 percent walk rate tell us to keep expectations in check but, for the time being, he's a nice streaming option against Lugo, who has been underwhelming since joining the Mets rotation.

Outfield

Ezequiel Carrera (L), 1 percent, Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (RHP Doug Fister): The sample size is small, but Fister has been smashed by lefty bats this season (.364/.513/.667). The thing is, he wasn't much better against them last season (.318/.386/.560). Needless to say, this is a great spot for the left-handed swingers in Toronto's lineup. Carrera is batting .310/.359/.458 versus right-handed pitching in 2017.

Carlos Gomez (R), 41 percent, Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles (LHP Wade Miley): Gomez is the second Texas hitter we're targeting against Miley, who has trouble with right-handed batters and will be pitching in an environment that boosts power. Despite his low ownership, Gomez has been a top-30 fantasy outfielder over the last month.

Joc Pederson (L), 27 percent, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz): Foltynewicz has been pitching well of late, but left-handed batters remain a thorn in his side (.314/.383/.497). Since June 1, Pederson is batting .328/.451/.701 in 82 plate appearances against right-handed pitching.

Hitter matchup ratings

Notes: Hitter ratings account for the opposing starting pitcher's history (three years' worth, as well as the past 21 days) and ballpark factors. "LH" and "RH" ratings account only for left- and right-handed batters, respectively. Weighted on-base average (wOBA) is the primary statistic used in the calculation. Ratings range from 1 to 10, with 10 representing the best possible matchup, statistically speaking, and 1 representing the worst. So, for example, a 10 is a must-start rating, whereas a 1 should be avoided (if possible); a 1-2 is poor, 3-4 is fair, 5-6 is average, 7-8 is very good and 9-10 is excellent.