In this time of increased run-scoring, it's rare to see such a pitching-dominated slate, but that's exactly what Friday offers. By our game score calculation, an unheard of 20 starters are projected to toss a quality start with seven more narrowly missing. A few of these hurlers benefit from a soft matchup, hence make solid streaming options. On the flip side, since my first filter identifying hitters is quality of opposing pitcher, there's a reduced inventory from which to choose. As such, there will be some familiar names and fewer new batters introduced.

With that as a backdrop, here's some players in a great spot to get your weekend headed in the right direction.

Pitching

Pitchers to stream

Alex Cobb (R), 50 percent ownership in ESPN leagues, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers: Cobb isn't an option in points leagues or roto formats with an innings maximum since he's fanning hitters at a pedestrian 5.9 K/9. Remember, the strikeout category is really K/9 in formats with a reachable innings maximum. Despite not missing many bats, Cobb is having a solid season, fueled by excellent control and keeping the ball in the yard. The Rangers have some pop, but they're not as dangerous in power-suppressing Tropicana Field.

CC Sabathia (L), 37 percent, New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners: This choice comes with risk as the Mariners are dangerous, but by the numbers, they're midpack versus lefties and Sabathia has the platoon edge on Ben Gamel, Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager, not to mention a nice park upgrade. As will be the case for the back end of the Yankees' rotation, with the retooled bullpen, the starters will be asked for five, maybe six strong frames before the support is brought in.

Trevor Cahill (R), 34 percent, San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Before Cahill's last start, also against the Giants, it was suggested to pick him up, not only for these juicy matchups against a weak lineup, but for the duration of the season as he's fanning batters at an elevated rate, fully backed by his underlying metrics. Given the rematch is at AT&T Park, Petco Park may not be the pitcher's paradise it once was, but it still favors arms.

Ian Kennedy (R), 31 percent, Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: With a high walk and home run rate, Kennedy is a lightning rod. However, the White Sox are well below average with respect to homers versus right-handers -- and that was with Todd Frazier.

Matt Garza (R), 9 percent, Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies: Since there aren't any pitchers to avoid, let's offer a bonus streamer, courtesy of the ubiquitous Kyle Soppe, ESPN Research Associate. Soppe notes Garza has been throwing well lately, checking in with a 1.65 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over his last three efforts, covering 16 1/3 frames. Statistically, pitchers on a roll tend to stay on a roll. Soppe suggests Garza is in a great spot to do just that, facing an offense that's 27th in weighted on-base average vs. right-handers, fanning the sixth-most in the league in that scenario.

Bullpen

Much to the chagrin of fantasy owners rushing out to get Anthony Swarzak, anticipating he's named the new White Sox closer, skipper Rick Renteria has bequeathed ninth inning duties to newly acquired Tyler Clippard. In daily leagues, you don't want Clippard active on a regular basis. However, if you have an opening, he may sneak in a handful of valuable saves.

Projected game scores

GS is the projected game score for the pitcher. The asterisk (*) means that the pitcher lacks requisite career major league data to produce an accurate rating; these are the author's ratings.

Hitting

Catcher

Russell Martin (R), 29 percent, Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer): There's a good chance Austin Barnes starts for the Dodgers, and if he does, he's another solid choice. Martin doesn't check the platoon box, but he hits second while most receivers are situated in the lower third of the order. Bauer can be dominant, but he also can be wild with a penchant for the long ball.

First base

Mitch Moreland (L), 17 percent, Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels (RHP Ricky Nolasco): Nolasco isn't nearly the gas can he was in previous seasons, but he's still prone to rough outings. The Red Sox aren't as explosive as previous seasons but are still capable of doing damage. Moreland has been playing through a fractured toe, likely responsible for his recent woes. He's no longer facing southpaws, so perhaps the time off will help. Another lefty-swinging teammate to consider is Brock Holt, currently manning the musical chairs hot corner.

Second base

Whit Merrifield (R), 47 percent, Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox (RHP James Shields): Merrifield is a frequent visitor to this space, mostly when he's facing a southpaw. While he doesn't enjoy the platoon edge on Shields, Merrifield is a must-start for those needing some steals. Lost in the leadoff hitter's season is an impressive 15-for-16 mark as a base thief. Further, White Sox catchers have thrown out just 9 of 70 would-be base stealers, a terrible rate. The icing on the cake is Shields is historically easy to run on.

Third base

Derek Dietrich (L), 1 percent, Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (RHP Homer Bailey): While I'm not giving up on Bailey long term, he hasn't found a consistent groove since getting a late start to the 2017 campaign due to biceps tendinitis. With Martin Prado back on the disabled list, Dietrich is getting the third base at-bats versus right-handers, availing some exposure to a scuffling righy.

Shortstop

Freddy Galvis (B), 13 percent, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers (RHP Matt Garza): Shortstop is a tough spot to find a spot-starter, so let's use an old friend, attractive because he's a switch-hitter working from the two-hole. As discussed earlier, Garza is pitching well, but Galvis is in a favorable spot since he's a near sure thing to put the ball in play. Nothing good can happen unless you put the ball in play.

Corner infield

Lucas Duda (L), 8 percent, New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics (RHP Paul Blackburn): Duda's another Daily Notes stalwart, and for good reason. Especially at home, Duda is a threat to take a righty deep. Blackburn generally keeps the ball down, but he better hammer the outer third of the zone since down-and-in is Duda's hot spot.

Middle infield

Enrique Hernandez (R), 1 percent, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves (LHP Jaime Garcia): As good as they are, the Dodgers struggle versus southpaws, which is one reason the Cubs acquired Jose Quintana. Hernandez does his part with a lefty on the hill, sporting a 1.033 OPS with nine of his 10 homers with a lefty on the hill. As suggested earlier, Austin Barnes is another right-handed option, along with Logan Forsythe and Trayce Thompson.

Outfield

Dexter Fowler (B), 46 percent, St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta): Arrieta has been allowing more baserunners than normal. Fowler is having a down season, but he still has the patience to take advantage of his former teammate's declining control.

Bradley Zimmer (L), 12 percent, Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada): Zimmer has been hitting out of the prime leadoff spot as of late. Estrada's strikeouts are up, but so are his walks and especially homers.

Seth Smith (L), 2 percent, Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros (RHP Mike Fiers): Let's conclude with another usual suspect, although some of Smith's allure is lessened as he has been dropped in the order. Still, Smith is a threat versus righties, and after not surrendering a homer for seven consecutive outings, Fiers has served up a long ball in each of his last two efforts.

Hitter matchup ratings

Notes: Hitter ratings account for the opposing starting pitcher's history (three years' worth, as well as the past 21 days) and ballpark factors. "LH" and "RH" ratings account only for left- and right-handed batters, respectively. Weighted on-base average (wOBA) is the primary statistic used in the calculation. Ratings range from 1 to 10, with 10 representing the best possible matchup, statistically speaking, and 1 representing the worst. So, for example, a 10 is a must-start rating, whereas a 1 should be avoided (if possible); a 1-2 is poor, 3-4 is fair, 5-6 is average, 7-8 is very good and 9-10 is excellent.