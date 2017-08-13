Blech. Yes, that's the official industry term for Monday's pitching. When Kevin Gausman registers the highest projected game score, all you can say is blech.

It's a good thing our focus is on the lower end of the pool, though finding usable streamers on this docket is tough. There's some risk, but some names will be offered to get Week 20 off on the right foot.

Pitching might be sketchy, but there's been an influx of hitting to help you down the stretch. Today's hitters are a mix of old friends and new kids on the block.

Pitchers to Stream

Jerad Eickhoff (R), 15 percent ownership in ESPN leagues, Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres: Chalk it up as too little, too late for some of us that expected the type of numbers Eickhoff has recorded his last four efforts for the whole season. The 27-year old righty sports a 3.04 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over his last 23 2/3 innings. He's in a great spot to make it five straight solid efforts facing a Padres club that ranks in the bottom five with respect to productivity versus right-handers.

Adam Conley (L), 7 percent, Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: The Nationals roughed Conley up last time out, but they've done that to a lot of teams. The southpaw has given the Fish a nice second-half shot in the arm, helping to stabilize an injured rotation. Look for a rebound as Conley draws a Giants club with the third worst weighted on base average (wOBA) versus southpaws in the league.

Asher Wojciechowski (R), 5 percent, Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs: This time last year, streaming against the Cubs wasn't a consideration. While the defending champs are still dangerous, they're not nearly as daunting as last season, especially versus right-handers. Wojciechowski, a former top prospect in the Jays and Astros systems had is fledgling career curtailed by injuries. Now healthy, the 28-year old righty is trying to resurrect his career. He's worked much of this as a reliever, but still, 46 punch outs with only nine walks in 44 2/3 innings is impressive. He's stretched out, having started his last two appearances, tossing 10 2/3 frames with four runs allowed.

Jake Junis (R), 2 percent, Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics: Trevor Cahill's injury has paved the way for Junis to stay in the Royals rotation where he's displayed skills, albeit inconsistently. Next up for the 24-year old freshman is an Athletics club offering some strikeout upside for those in points leagues of in need of some whiffs in roto-scoring.

Pitchers to Avoid

Julio Teheran (R), 60 percent, Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies: This one should be self-explanatory.

Bullpen

With Keona Kela sidelined with more shoulder woes, look for Alex Claudio to pick up most of the Rangers saves, with Jose LeClerc also in the mix. Sticking with the Rangers pen, it was only one outing, but Matt Bush tossed 2 1/3 innings last time out, suggesting Texas may look to use him in the Andrew Miller type mold. If this is the case, Bush's fantasy utility jumps significantly, offering more innings with a bunch of strikeouts.

{C} Starting pitcher projected Game Scores for August 14 GS Team Name T Opp W-L ERA WHIP 55 Kevin Gausman R @SEA 8-8 5.21 1.63 55 Jose Quintana L CIN 6-10 4.42 1.26 53 Michael Fulmer R @TEX 10-9 3.59 1.13 53 Jerad Eickhoff R @SD 3-7 4.45 1.46 52 Collin McHugh R @ARI 0-1 5.32 1.36 52 Zack Greinke R HOU 13-5 3.14 1.03 51 Trevor Bauer R @BOS 10-8 4.79 1.42 51 Adam Conley L SF 4-5 5.43 1.49 51 Jake Junis R @OAK 4-2 4.70 1.39 51 Travis Wood L PHI 2-4 6.71 1.70 50 Ty Blach L @MIA 8-7 4.15 1.29 50 Asher Wojciechowski R @CHC 3-1 4.23 1.10 49 Jake Odorizzi R @TOR 6-5 4.38 1.28 49 Julio Teheran R @COL 7-10 5.25 1.41 47 Jharel Cotton R KC 5-9 5.72 1.48 45 Nick Tepesch R TB 0-2 9.00 2.67 45 Rafael Montero R @NYY 1-8 6.06 1.81 45 Chad Bettis R ATL -- -- -- 44 Yovani Gallardo R BAL 5-7 5.38 1.48 43 Martin Perez L DET 6-10 5.18 1.58 43 Doug Fister R CLE 2-5 5.03 1.55 TBD TBD N/A NYM -- -- --

Hitting

Catcher

Raffy Lopez (L), less than 1 percent, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi): With Russell Martin and Miguel Montero on the shelf, the Jays have tuned to Lopez to hold down the fort behind the plate. The 29-year old backstop had cups of coffees in the bigs with the Cubs in 2014 and Reds last season. He's got a little pop, hitting 12 homers in 223 plate appearances with Triple-A Buffalo. Lopez enjoys the platoon bump on a righty that's allowed at least one long ball in 17 or his 19 efforts. Ryan Goins is another lefty swinger in play versus the scuffling Odorizzi.

First Base

Rhys Hoskins (R), 14 percent, Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres (LHP Travis Wood): Hoskins was introduced to this space last week, having been promoted from Triple A where he was crushing. After going hitless in his first three games, Hoskins got off the schneid, securing his first major league knock on Sunday. At the rate Wood gives up hits (71 in 57 2/3 innings), Hoskins could be looking at his first career two-game hitting streak. Joining Hoskins as solid options are Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph, both holding the platoon edge on a weak lefty.

Second Base

Carlos Asuaje (L), 1 percent, San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff): There's not a lot in the middle on Monday, so let's highlight Asuaje, who performed well while Yangervis Solarte was sidelined. Solarte is back, and an option as well. The Padres have been using both in the same lineup, with Asuaje hitting at or near the top of the order when he plays.

Third Base

Chase Headley (B), 9 percent, New York Yankees vs. New York Mets (RHP Rafael Montero): An .895 OPS for the last month has kept Headley in the lineup, despite a couple of Yankees acquisitions that could have pushed Headley to the bench. Montero is in the Mets rotation by default, he's certainly not earning it with his numbers, carrying a 6.67 ERA and 1.70 WHIP the last month. Aaron Hicks is back from the disabled list and is available in many leagues with Ronald Torreyes an option for deep leagues.

Shortstop

Ketel Marte (B), 4 percent, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros (RHP Collin McHugh): Marte is taking advantage of his chance, getting a hit in 11 of his past 12 games entering Sunday's action. He's not running, but has the ability to provide the elusive stolen base down the stretch.

Corner Infield

Ryan McMahon (L), 3 percent, Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves (RHP Julio Teheran): With Nolan Arenado entrenched at the hot corner and DJ LeMahieu at second, McMahon is most likely to pick up some at bats at first base with Mark Reynolds struggling. Teheran's issues with lefty swingers are well documented, so hopefully McMahon will be in the lineup somewhere. Gerardo Parra is another Rockies option.

Middle Infield

Miguel Rojas (R), 1 percent, Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants (LHP Ty Blach): As cited earlier, middle is sparse. Rojas has been getting most of the run with J.T. Riddle out. Blach doesn't miss bats while Rojas makes excellent contact, so at minimum, he's likely to put the ball in play. Sometimes you have to take whatever you can get.

Outfield

Bradley Zimmer (L), 30 percent, Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox (RHP Doug Fister): At least for now, Zimmer's job is secure, but playing time may be in jeopardy once Lonnie Chisenhall and Michael Brantley return. Jay Bruce is going to play, so it'll be a manner of whether the Tribe trusts Chisenhall or Brantley to man center field.

Mikie Mahtook (R), 6 percent, Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers (LHP Martin Perez): Injuries and trades cleared a path for regular playing time for Mahtook and he's taken advantage, slashing .345/.393/.540 since June 1, with a tip of the hat to ESPN Research Associate Kyle Soppe for that nugget. Soppe further points out Perez has surrendered a homer in six straight starts while allowing .314/.374/.508 decimals to right-handers for the season.

Patrick Kivlehan (R), less than 1 percent, Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs (LHP Jose Quintana): Quintana is vulnerable to right-handed power bats, with 38 of his 42 homers allowed the past two second coming from that side of the plate. Kivlehan's been in the lineup versus lefties lately, with the pop to take advantage of Quintana's home run issues.