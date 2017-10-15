Even on the doorstep of the new season, working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the season, we'll need to source stats from free agency to maximize our imaginary rosters.

A willingness to entertain competition for the last spot or two on your fantasy hoops roster can prove rewarding, even though it's difficult to open up space this early in the season. The final few rounds of a draft are often used for speculation on sleepers, so it can help to consider those end-of-bench players as in direct competition with the talent floating in free agency.

In this weekly series, we identify players available in more than 40 percent of ESPN leagues at each position. Some nominations are purely specialists capable of helping in one or two categories, while others deliver more diverse and important statistical offerings.

Point guard

Milos Teodosic, Los Angeles Clippers (Rostered in 32.8 percent of ESPN leagues)

The use of "League Pass Alert" will likely spike when the Clippers are playing, as Teodosic has already mesmerized basketball fans this preseason with his incomparably deft passing skills. Underhanded full-court passes perfectly placed? No-look cross-court swings to an open man in the corner? You'll net such savvy plays and what could be some of the best pick-and-roll play in the league by adding this European import. There is real competition from Patrick Beverley for playing time as the lead distributor on L.A., but that's also why this gifted playmaker, who ranks ninth in the preseason in assists, is so widely available in ESPN leagues.

Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks (21.1 percent)

Speaking of League Pass beacons, Smith might just lead the rookie class, if not the entire league, in highlight-worthy plays this season. With the Mavericks deploying a guard-centric, small-ball lineup and a preseason pace -- measured as possessions per 48 minutes -- 9.3 percent faster than last season, there is real upside for volume of opportunity to outweigh any natural inefficiency for this dazzling rookie. There will be some rough nights from the field and a high turnover rate for Smith, but the payoff could be quite rewarding and entertaining as a focal point of the Mavs' new agenda.

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs (1.2 percent)

It's highly unlikely Murray averages 36 minutes per game this season, but it's realistic to envision him nearing 30 per night while Tony Parker is on the mend and with the team so thin in the backcourt other than Patty Mills and this promising second-year talent. On a per-36 basis last season, Murray averaged nearly a steal and a block per game. This preseason, albeit over a small four-game sample, Murray is averaging 1.8 blocks (a 7-foot wingspan helps), nearly four rebounds and four dimes while leading the team free-throw volume. We've seen the Spurs capably groom late-round talent for nearly two decades now, with Murray positioned as the next Popovich project to ascend.

Shooting guard

JJ Redick will provide plenty of 3-pointers this season, making it puzzling to see him widely available in ESPN leagues. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Redick, Philadelphia 76ers (25.5 percent)

This one is a bit odd, as it's almost certainly the last week Redick will be so unpopular. The Duke legend is a proven specialist entering what should be the most prolific shooting role he's enjoyed as a professional. Trusting the process, along with $23 million, Redick joined the 76ers to help space the floor and finally add efficiency to Brett Brown's space-friendly scheme. Brown's teams have finished eighth and seventh in 3-point attempts per game over the past two regular seasons, evidence Redick could top eight attempts beyond the arc per game and establish himself as a premier specialist in a fantasy climate that demands more 3-point success than ever before.

Rodney Hood, Utah Jazz (6.3 percent)

The market is still not confident Hood can either stay healthy or capably consume a surge in offensive workload. I'm confident in the latter, and simply hope his injury woes don't interrupt what should be a breakout season. As I detailed in my deep sleepers feature, Hood is the likely key beneficiary of the workload Gordon Hayward leaves behind in Salt Lake. If you like your players to at least flash a hot hand in the preseason, consider that Hood shot 63 percent from the field and 69 percent from 3-point range through four exhibition games.

Jonathan Simmons, Orlando Magic (1.3 percent)

Available in all but the deepest of fantasy formats to the start the season, Simmons could feast on minutes, touches and shots as a featured wing on the Magic. I often pursue players who can offer help in scarce defensive metrics, while Simmons' impressive preseason steal and blocks rates signal added value from this underrated wing.

Small forward

Thaddeus Young, Indiana Pacers (28.7 percent)

Last season, Young finished 21st on the Plater Rater among small forwards and 24th among power forwards. This is to say there is already a fairly high floor for Young as a capable utility and depth addition, while I also think there is some potential for him to set a career high in rebounds playing on a frontcourt with some bigs like Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis who claim atypically low rebounding rates for their size and positions.

Justin Holiday, Chicago Bulls (11.7 percent)

I've been telling anyone who will listen that Holiday is a fun early-season scoring target. I'm guessing my daughter's preschool teacher wasn't really sure what I meant about Fred Hoiberg finally opening up his offense, but I'll pound the drum again and reiterate that the Bulls are just ahead of the 76ers for fifth in the league in attempts from 3-point range this exhibition season after finishing last season 29th. Eventual starter at shooting guard Zach LaVine won't even behind taking contact until the middle of November at the earliest, suggesting Holiday's high-usage window could last two months.

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz (2.3 percent)

Speaking of wings who do a little bit of everything, Ingles won't wow you in any single category, but can adeptly provide balance as an efficient shooter with helpful rebound and assist rates.

Power forward

Ersan Ilyasova is a leading candidate to score, and score often, for the Atlanta Hawks. NBAE/Getty Images

Ersan Ilyasova, Atlanta Hawks (35.2 percent)

The main premise in promoting Ilyasova is simply the idea that someone needs to score for the Hawks. The stretch forward was awesome as a high-usage scorer for the Sixers last season before getting dealt, while his efficient touch from outside (39 percent in the preseason) supports a fairly impressive offensive ceiling for the veteran journeyman.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Brooklyn Nets (17.1 percent)

I've been calling for this dynamic defender's breakout for some time, but we might actually get it this season. No, really. The Nets led the NBA in pace last season, which means added possessions could help fuel stronger counting stats for the entire roster, including this glue player who averaged 11.4 points, 7.8 boards and 1.5 steals in 26.9 minutes per game over the final 11 games of last season. With Brook Lopez no longer filling the paint, Hollis-Jefferson's already impressive rebounding and block rates could surge this season. Keep an eye on his hand injury suffered in the preseason, but reports suggest he should be good to go for the opener.

Derrick Favors, Utah Jazz (15.7 percent)

Teams such as the Hawks, Nets, Bulls and Jazz have been overlooked by fantasy investors amid the build to the new season. Favors is the player from these unnoticed rosters I'm most fervently pursuing for my own teams, and thus the player I advise you to acquire. While some will hope for Brandon Ingram to break out, I prefer shares of a player who simply needs to prove healthy in order to return to his perch as a coveted fantasy producer. Favors has looked good in the preseason and should have every opportunity to regain lost luster on a team in need of his offense and rebounding. If you want a discounted forward with a little more shooting touch, I'm also a consistent advocate for Nikola Mirotic (13.0) as a key scorer for Chicago.

Center

Tyson Chandler, Phoenix Suns (4.2 percent)

I'm not going to lie to you: The center crop in free agency is already pretty shallow. This is because the position proves uniquely deep and dynamic this season with 30 center-eligible players on rosters in at least half of ESPN leagues at the moment. Chandler is widely available despite ranking ninth in the NBA in rebounding chances last season with 19 per game and should be on more rosters as he enters the season healthy.