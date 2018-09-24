        <
          Week 3 review: Should you be concerned about Tom Brady and Andrew Luck?

          Is Tom Brady's fantasy value as low as it will be all season? AP Photo/Paul Sancya
          2:00 PM ET
          • KC JoynerESPN Insider
            • NFL and CFB analyst for ESPN Insider
            • Known as "The Football Scientist"
            • Uses proprietary metrics from game tape study
          The fantasy blocking breakdown series reviews the impact that run blocking and pass blocking have on fantasy football performance, using methodologies detailed here.

          This week's breakdown looks at whether pass blocking is to blame for Tom Brady's and Andrew Luck's woes; the state of the Saints' run blocking and how that impacts the rest-of-season value of Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram; whether Chris Carson can now be trusted as a weekly starter after his big game against Dallas -- and more.

          The Patriots have a disastrous downfield passing game, but don't blame the blocking

