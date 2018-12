Field Yates and Matthew Berry recap Spencer Ware's return to the starting role and look ahead at his outlook the rest of the season. (1:42)

For the second straight week, Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller racked up more than 100 yards rushing. Let's discuss Miller's rising numbers -- along with his skill set in the Texans' run package -- while also hitting on Adam Humphries' touchdown production in Tampa, Spencer Ware, Courtland Sutton and how managers should approach Tevin Coleman in Week 14.

Here are the fantasy takeaways from Sunday's games: