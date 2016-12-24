To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field on Saturday, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Saturday

QB Ryan Tannehill (knee), RB Melvin Gordon (hip), RB Adrian Peterson (knee), RB James Starks (concussion), WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), S Karl Joseph (toe), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (back), CB Delvin Breaux, (shoulder)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (seven scheduled)

LB Kiko Alonso (hamstring, questionable)

TE Charles Clay (knee, questionable)

LB Preston Brown (foot, questionable)

WR Sammy Watkins (foot, questionable)

DT Kyle Williams (back, questionable)

TE Jordan Reed (shoulder, questionable)

WR Stefon Diggs (hip, questionable)

S Harrison Smith (ankle, questionable)

WR Randall Cobb (ankle, questionable)

RB Matt Forte (knee, doubtful)

WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder, questionable)

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, questionable)

LB Dont'a Hightower (knee, questionable)

TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, questionable)

QB Tom Brady (thigh, questionable)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (four scheduled)

LB Craig Robertson (shoulder, questionable)

WR Amari Cooper (shoulder, questionable)

WR Michael Crabtree (finger, questionable)

WR John Brown (illness, questionable)

Saturday night game, 8:25 ET

WR A.J. Green (hamstring, questionable)

RB Jeremy Hill (knee, questionable)

RB Lamar Miller (ankle, questionable)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Lamar Miller (7:45 a.m.): If the Titans win today against the Jaguars, then tonight's game has no significant playoff implications for the Texans. It would all come down to beating Tennessee in Week 17. With so much on the line next week, it's hard to see Houston pressing Miller into action tonight.

Jordan Reed (7:35 a.m.): The tight end did not practice for Washington this week, a fact which seems to point towards inactive status. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport agrees, citing a source who said Reed was facing "too quick a turnaround."

A.J. Green (7:30 a.m.): The Cincinnati receiver is adamant that he will play today. However, the Bengals are not as sure and may decide to keep their star wide receiver inactive for another week. Green needs just 36 yards to top 1,000 for the season, so it's possible that if he does play, he may get pulled as soon as he reaches that milestone.

Official Saturday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Saturday night game.