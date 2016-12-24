Kenneth Farrow saw 41 snaps last week and faces a Browns defense on the road Saturday. Matthew Berry makes his prediction on what Farrow owners might see if they take a chance on starting him. (0:40)

This page will be updated with new questions and answers up until just after noon ET, so refresh often to see if your question was answered. The most recent answers will appear first.

The fantasy finals are upon us, so making the correct lineup decisions becomes that much more important. Let's get started on answering your fantasy football questions.

Need 2of 3 1/2 ppr. Farrow, ingram or rishard matthews. Gotta win today! #StartSitESPN - Glen Arluk (@vbeusdoc) December 24, 2016

As productive as he's been, I'm inclined to leave Matthews out for the tailbacks. I know Farrow disappointed last week, but with an expectation for 70-plus percent of both touches and snaps against a Browns defense ceding the most rushing yards and touchdowns in the AFC to running backs, the setup is truly inviting. If Matthews nets coverage from Jalen Ramsey, who has been stellar over the past six games, it could limit his upside.

Diggs looks good to go today in Lambeau after practicing on Friday and remains a nice PPR weapon, especially against a Green Bay defense that ranks 29th in pass coverage on Pro Football Focus and one he lit up earlier this season.

#StartSitESPN Powell or Ware for RB? - Jeffrey Anderson (@caddyshack88) December 24, 2016

Spencer Ware tallied 92 total yards in his first meeting with the Broncos and they've proven suspect against the run throughout the season. Some call it a funnel effect, as teams deploy their ground game against Denver given the Broncos' secondary doesn't cede much ground. The loss of Malik Jackson and downgrades at interior linebacker since last season also play a part. I like Bilal Powell for his receiving upside, but the Pats have allowed the fewest rushing yards to running backs this season. Which is to say, Ware gets the nod.

#StartSitESPN @ESPNFantasy. Ben or cousins? Leaning toward Ben today - Joshua Barr (@dukeswim202) December 24, 2016

I can dig it; Roethlisberger's home splits are entirely favorable and moving the ball on this Baltimore secondary is a realistic task.

#StartSitESPN Brady or Rivers - Lee Wilson (@lcmstarr) December 24, 2016

I'm going with Brady here, at home as huge favorites and against an exploitable Jets secondary that ranks 31st in pass coverage on Pro Football Focus. Rivers is in a nice spot against a soft defense, but I'll take the QB with the one of the best TD rates and the lowest INT rates, especially since Rivers leads the NFL in turnovers.

#StartSitESPN A.J Green or T. Coleman in flex? - Matt (@mainematt80) December 24, 2016

Using this question as an opportunity to inform readers A.J. Green will be held out for the final two games, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

As much as AJ Green wants to play through hamstring injury, Bengals not expected to let him play in either of final two games, per source. - Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2016

#StartSitESPN Gates or Clay at TE this weekend? - Shawn Pettit (@elpettito) December 24, 2016

Charles Clay is likely the safer option in regard to routes and snaps, but I prefer Gates' much higher ceiling against a Browns team that has yielded the most fantasy points to tight ends this season. With the touchdown record at the position in reach (three from breaking, two from tying), there is some narrative upside to Gates seeing increased red zone attention.

Julian Edelman faces Juston Burris out of the slot, who rates 123rd among corners on Pro Football Focus at the position. With a massive share of the Patriots' targets since Gronk went down, Edelman is the safer option.

Ty Williams or Landry? Farrow or Crowell? #StartSitESPN - Corey Dempsey (@cordemps) December 24, 2016

I have Tyrell Williams ahead of Jarvis Landry given the inviting matchup, especially with Joe Haden ailing. Kenneth Farrow gets the nod for me, as game script and red zone upside seems to favor him.

Watkins, Crowder, or Coleman for flex? #startsitESPN - Nancy K Andrews (@nkruhmina) December 24, 2016

Jamison Crowder is the safest due to his share in a high-end offense. If you need a high-ceiling outing, Watkins makes some sense, but the floor is obviously quite low.

#StartSitESPN Dalton or Carr - Alvin Catabay (@ACatabay36) December 24, 2016

Derek Carr for sure, especially with Green ruled out. The Raiders' offense is in a strong position as home favorites in a game with a robust implied point total.

Both are nice options, but I'm actually going Todd Gurley here. That bucks production trends given LeGarrette Blount has been steadier throughout the season. The matchup for Gurley is wholly inviting, as the 49ers are the most generous rushing defense of the past five seasons. Really, you have to go back to the 2011 Bills for more yardage allowed to backs. That said, I also factor in the emergence of Dion Lewis, who seems to be earning a share of meaningful early-down touches with Blount.

@SleeperSlave Inman, Anderson or Fiedorowicz as flex option? Washington or Cadet for RB2? #StartSitESPN - Cristian Varela E (@cvarelae) December 24, 2016

It gets real in deeper leagues this late into the campaign. Dontrelle Inman is my preferred flex here, as he sees a steady batch of routes and targets from Rivers. Dwayne Washington gets the nod at RB2, with Cadet a third option and merely a change-of-pace receiving valve.

WR, Standard Crowder / D. Adams / T. Gabriel Flex, same as above, but throw in Ware QB, Stafford / Kaep #StartSitESPN #FantasyFootball - Josh Becker (@JoshBecker23) December 24, 2016

Davante Adams, flexing Ware and starting Stafford.

#FantasyFootball -- H. Henry, A. Gates or M. Bennett? Championship on the line folks. #StartSitESPN - David Topp (@Topper18) December 24, 2016

I prefer Gates at tight end here. Bennett is a bit banged up and that limited him last time out, while Henry is playing fewer snaps and running fewer routes than Gates, despite his red zone rapport.

In PPR, Ty Montgomery's floor and ceiling are more impressive given his receiving skill set and precedent for usage in the passing game.

Going with Cameron Meredith. Over the past three games, he claims a team-best 31.7 percent of the Bears' receiving yardage and 27.2 percent of the team's target market. Cam has netted a target on 29.8 percent of his routes, with an efficient catch rate of 72.0 percent.

I have Michael Thomas a bit higher given his scoring ceiling is more impressive, and he's attached to a home offense with a rich implied total hovering around 28 points. It also helps that he could net Vernon Hargreaves, a corner that has ceded the most yards and receptions this season.

#StartSitESPN devante adams or spencer ware?? - Johannes Witt (@Hanez77) December 24, 2016

With the opportunity for 20 touches against a Denver rush defense that has allowed 108 yards per game to backs, third most in the NFL, Ware gets the nod.