To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field on Sunday, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

TE Austin Hooper (knee), WR Taylor Gabriel (foot), RB James Starks (concussion), RB Theo Riddick (wrist), WR Danny Amendola (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (knee), RB Adrian Peterson (knee), RB Matt Forte (knee), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring), CB Morris Claiborne (groin), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), RB Lamar Miller (ankle), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle), QB Derek Carr (fibula), S Andrew Sendejo (knee), LB DeMarcus Ware (back), LB Justin Houston (knee), RB Melvin Gordon (hip), RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (hamstring), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee), LB Zachary Orr (neck), S T.J. Ward (concussion), CB Darius Butler (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (nine scheduled)

LB Vontaze Burfict (doubtful, knee)

RB Jeremy Hill (questionable, knee)

WR Allen Hurns (questionable, hamstring)

WR Marqise Lee (questionable, hip)

WR Donte Moncrief (doubtful, shoulder)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (doubtful, knee)

TE Martellus Bennett (questionable, ankle)

QB Tom Brady (questionable, thigh)

LB Jelani Jenkins (doubtful, knee)

DE Mario Williams (questionable, ankle)

RB Jay Ajayi (questionable, shoulder)

WR Stefon Diggs (doubtful, hip)

TE Charles Clay (questionable, knee)

WR Sammy Watkins (questionable, foot)

DT Kyle Williams (questionable, back)

WR Robby Anderson (questionable, hamstring)

WR Brandon Marshall (questionable, hip)

RB Bilal Powell (questionable, knee)

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (questionable, ankle)

CB Anthony Brown (questionable, concussion)

RB Darren McFadden (questionable, illness)

LB Sean Lee (questionable, knee)

WR Jordan Matthews (questionable, ankle)

CB Joe Haden (questionable, neck)

QB Cam Newton (questionable, shoulder)

TE Greg Olsen (questionable, elbow)

RB Jonathan Stewart (questionable, foot)

LB Brian Cushing (questionable, ankle)

CB Jason McCourty (questionable, chest)

Late games, 4:25 p.m. ET (six scheduled)

LB Craig Robertson (questionable, shoulder)

CB Janoris Jenkins (questionable, back)

RB Robert Kelley (questionable, knee)

TE Jordan Reed (questionable, foot)

WR Amari Cooper (questionable, shoulder)

WR Michael Crabtree (questionable, ankle)

LB Brandon Marshall (questionable, hamstring)

WR John Brown (questionable, illness)

WR Kenny Britt ( doubtful, shoulder)

RB Spencer Ware (questionable, ribs)

Sunday night game, 8:30 ET

WR Randall Cobb (questionable, ankle)

LB DeAndre Levy (questionable, knee)

CB Darius Slay (questionable, hamstring)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

New York Giants (7:35 a.m.): We may see a blast from the past today throwing passes at some point. With the Giants locked into the No. 5 seed for the playoffs, Eli Manning will start, but will probably not finish the team's Week 17 game. Coach Ben McAdoo may decide to give backup QB Josh Johnson some time under center to shake off the rust. Johnson has not thrown an NFL pass since 2011.

Theo Riddick (7:20 a.m.): Already ruled out for Week 17 with a wrist injury, the Lions have announced they are placing the running back on IR, ending any chance of his playing in the post-season, should Detroit get there. Expect the combination of Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington to split RB duties in the season finale.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.