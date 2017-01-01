This page will be updated with new questions and answers up until just after noon ET, so refresh often to see if your question was answered. The most recent answers will appear first.

The fantasy finals are upon us, so making the correct lineup decisions becomes that much more important. Let's get started on answering your fantasy football questions.

#StartSitESPN Need help! Standard league, pick one. Jaquizz Rodgers or Darren Sproles??! And start Bilal Powell if he is active?? - Levi Crowl™ (@Levi_Crowl) January 1, 2017

Darren Sproles will be the Philadelphia Eagles' lead back given the injuries to Ryan Mathews and Kenjon Barner. That gives Sproles top-20 running back value, but Jacquizz Rodgers has considerable upside as well. During his fill-in time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starter earlier this year, Rodgers became one of only 15 running backs to post 19 or more carries in three consecutive games. Sproles has posted 19 or more touches only one time this year, so the odds are better that Rodgers gets that level of workload volume, so start Rodgers. Bilal Powell's questionable status indicates he is likely too risky to start.

Ppr league Beckham Jeffery Thielen or Sanders for the Championship #StartSitESPN - Martin Armo (@MartinArmo) January 1, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. would be the obvious selection in most weeks, but there is a concern about the New York Giants' starters not playing the entire game. Assuming that is the case, the best upside candidate of the rest of the group is probably Adam Thielen, since he has an 80 grade in my matchup points system that grades matchups on a 0-100 scale (with 100 being most favorable). That is higher than Alshon Jeffery's 40 matchup points or Emmanuel Sanders 55 matchup points. A case can be made for Jeffery to be a better percentage play, but the upside of Thielen likely makes him the best selection in lieu of taking the risk on Beckham's playing time volume.

#StartSitESPN Rudolph, Reed, or Davis non ppr - Ryan Lafferty (@rylaff8) January 1, 2017

Barring a last minute change of heart, it looks like Jordan Reed is going to be able to start despite the questionable tag resulting from three limited practices for him this week. If that happens, Reed and Vernon Davis will be in a split target situation and thus will have relatively low value caps. Rudolph has racked up 14 receptions for 150 yards over the past two weeks and has a relatively solid matchup against a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed opponents' tight ends to rack up seven or more points in four of its last seven games. Those factors make Rudolph the selection here.

@ESPNFantasy #startsitespn titans bucs or skins defense week 17 - Cole Hammond (@hammond_cole) December 31, 2016

All three are risky candidates that rate outside of my top 10 D/ST platoons this week. Having noted this, Tampa Bay scored double-digit fantasy points in four of five games between Weeks 10-14. The Buccaneers are also ranked 13th in pressure percentage (sacked, hit or caused pocket duress on 30 percent of dropbacks) and first in interception percentage (4.3 percent) since Week 10. Add those elements together and it makes Tampa Bay the best selection of this trio.

@ESPNFantasy #StartSitESPN jacquizz rodgers, spence ware, DeAngelo williams, Alfred blue or mcfadden? (Must start 2). Need to win my title ! - Ronnie Yanoski (@ryanoski61) January 1, 2017

Let's do a process of elimination here. Spencer Ware was limited in all three practices this week and has a late start, so he's probably too risky to start. Darren McFadden had the inside track to get the bulk of the Dallas Cowboys' carries, but he missed Friday's practice due to injury and may lose workload to Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar. That gets the list down to three. Alfred Blue has the lowest upside of that trio given his incredibly tough matchup against a Tennessee Titans rush defense that hasn't allowed opponents' running backs to rack up 100 or more yards only one time since Week 4, so he's the third elimination candidate. That leaves Rodgers and DeAngelo Williams as the suggested starters.

@ESPNFantasy #StartSitESPN Tom Brady or Russell Wilson in standard league? - Brandon Miller (@bkmiller86) January 1, 2017

The issue for Tom Brady is the questionable tag that caused him to practice on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday. Bill Belichick tailors his offensive game plans around attacking defensive weaknesses, something that points towards a lean on the ground game since the Miami Dolphins have allowed opponents' running backs to rack up 100 or more yards in four straight games and just gave up 212 rushing yards to the Buffalo Bills' running backs last week. Combine those elements and it's likely that the New England Patriots will limit Brady's dropback volume. Wilson could have similar dropback volume limitations against an incredibly weak San Francisco 49ers rush defense, but he doesn't have the injury risk and adds his own rushing upside potential, so start Wilson this week.