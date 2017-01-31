        <
          Tristan H. Cockcroft's early fantasy football rankings for 2017

          T.Y. Hilton set career highs in receptions (91) and receiving yards (1,448) in 2016. Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          4:08 PM ET
          • Tristan H. CockcroftESPN Senior Writer
          NOTE: These rankings will be updated throughout the winter. Ages listed are as of Sept. 1, 2017.