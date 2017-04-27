NFL draft: Round 1 fantasy reaction

ESPN Fantasy's Mike Clay will break down the fantasy impact of each skill-position first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. Check back often to see what sort of fantasy value we can expect from these players in 2017 and beyond.

Editor's Picks A 1,000-yard season is possible for Marshawn Lynch By the time Marshawn Lynch plays his first game for the Raiders, 20 months will have passed since his last NFL carry. But it's not hard to imagine Beast Mode thriving behind Oakland's O-line.

Panthers, Bengals beneficiaries of NFL schedule for 2017 fantasy season Breaking down the winners and losers over the NFL schedule in terms of fantasy outlook for 2017. 1 Related

No. 2: QB Mitchell Trubisky to Chicago Bears

The Bears pulled off the night's first shocker, trading up to second overall and selecting North Carolina's Trubisky. The former Tar Heel didn't spend much time as the starter during his time at North Carolina but impressed by completing 304 of 446 attempts (68 percent) for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season. He was off target on 7.3 percent of his throws, which was lowest among quarterbacks who attended the combine. Trubisky is considered raw but has a good, accurate arm and will add fantasy production with his legs. Chicago signed Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract during free agency, so he remains the favorite to start Week 1. Of course, the rookie will get a shot to compete. The Bears' offensive supporting cast around Trubisky is suspect, at best, so it's likely to take some time until he makes a big fantasy impact. He can be ignored in 12-team season-long drafts.

Rookie-season projection: 82-of-131, 883 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs

No. 4: RB Leonard Fournette to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars selected LSU's Fournette with the fourth overall pick. Fournette is about as big as you'll find at the position. He's 6-foot, 240 pounds with 9 1/4-inch hands, 32-inch arms and 4.51-second wheels in the 40-yard dash. An ankle injury limited Fournette to seven games last season, but he was dominant during his first two years with the team. He has terrific upside as a rusher, especially in the scoring department, but he doesn't figure to do much as a pass-catcher. Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon remain on the roster, but Fournette is a near lock to slide in as the team's feature back. Expect the Jaguars to lean heavier on the run than they did in the past to keep the ball out of Blake Bortles' hands, while also relying on their terrific defense. Fournette should immediately be viewed as an RB2 and can be upgraded slightly in non-PPR formats.

Rookie-season projection: 265 carries, 1,182 yards, 8 TDs; 29 receptions, 218 yards, 1 TD

No. 5: WR Corey Davis to Tennessee Titans

The Titans shored up their wide receiver position by snagging Western Michigan's Davis with the fifth pick. Davis didn't do much at the combine, so he rode his collegiate production and interviews to a top-five pick. Davis is 6-foot-3, 209 pounds and can work inside and out. He'll be busy as a deep threat and near the goal line. The Titans had one of the league's biggest needs at the position, and Davis immediately joins the starting lineup opposite veteran Rishard Matthews. The Titans' offense is extremely run-heavy, which will certainly limit Davis' short-term fantasy prospects, but the combination of his talent and opportunity land him in the flex discussion.

Rookie-season projection: 59 receptions, 774 yards, 6 TDs

No. 7: WR Mike Williams to Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' crowded group of offensive skill-position players just added yet another asset to the pile with Clemson's Williams. He figures to immediately join Tyrell Williams on the perimeter, with Keenan Allen working the slot in the Philip Rivers-led offense. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder also will need to fend off Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman for snaps and targets. Williams doesn't have a ton of speed in his arsenal, but he's a big, tough possession receiver who can work at all levels and at the goal line. This offense won't be short on passing yards and touchdowns, but Williams figures to struggle for big-time target numbers in such a crowded situation. He's a shaky flex play as a rookie, but he has big-time dynasty upside.

Rookie-season projection: 57 receptions, 696 yards, 5 TDs

No. 8: RB Christian McCaffrey to Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton has a new counterpart in the Panthers' backfield with Stanford's McCaffrey. He was about as good as it gets during his time in red and white -- and at April's combine. He produced a whopping 2,327 all-purpose yards last year. Super elusive and athletic, McCaffrey dominated the vertical, three-cone short shuttle and 60-yard dash in Indianapolis. He's only 20 years old and will immediately contribute as a rusher, receiver and returner. Jonathan Stewart had his contract extended through 2018 but will clearly settle into a reduced role. It's actually a good one-two punch, with McCaffrey more of a scatback than a strong asset in short yardage. McCaffrey should immediately be viewed as an RB2, especially in PPR formats, and there's room for more if Carolina features him in the pass game.

Rookie-season projection: 196 carries, 880 yards, 6 TDs; 49 receptions, 454 yards, 2 TDs

No. 9: WR John Ross to Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals simply couldn't pass up Ross' record-breaking speed. The Washington product ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at April's combine and now joins the Bengals' offense as a speed complement to superstar A.J. Green. With Brandon LaFell, slot man Tyler Boyd and tight end Tyler Eifert also in the mix, quarterback Andy Dalton won't be short on weapons in 2017 and beyond. Ross is obviously going to be a lid-lifter in the pros and can help out as a returner. He has serious medical concerns, but Cincinnati obviously felt comfortable with the 21-year-old in the first round. Ross is 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, so like the man he's often compared to -- DeSean Jackson -- he may never be a good source of touchdowns and high-end receptions totals. That means more value in non-PPR leagues. He'll be very reliant on big plays in Cincinnati's suddenly crowded offense in 2017.

Rookie-season projection: 51 receptions, 714 yards, 4 TDs

No. 10: QB Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid has decided it's time to look to the future at quarterback. The Chiefs traded up for Mahomes, and he will immediately compete for starting duties with Alex Smith, who will soon turn 33. The Texas Tech product has consistency and accuracy issues but is a terrific athlete with a huge arm. Mahomes tossed 41 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions last season and showed well in most efficiency categories. Mahomes is likely to open his career as clipboard holder, but Smith's leash is obviously shorter than ever. At the very least, he'll be a good bet to make some late-season starts if Kansas City falls out of the playoff mix.

Rookie-season projection: 5 games, 86-of-140, 803 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs

No. 12: QB Deshaun Watson to Houston Texans

Twelve picks down and nine are of the offensive variety. The Texans traded up with Cleveland -- which has now passed on Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky and Watson -- to snag their likely Week 1 starter. Clemson's FBS championship-winning quarterback shouldn't have much trouble brushing Tom Savage aside. Watson is a terrific athlete with a big arm and a ton of pedigree. He's 6-foot-4, 221 pounds and came in better than average in every combine drill. Watson threw for 41 touchdowns but was picked off 17 times last year. His 84.9 QBR was tops among quarterbacks who attended the combine. Watson is the best bet among the three rookie quarterbacks chosen thus far to start in Week 1. His legs will give him added fantasy value, and it certainly helps that he'll be surrounded by a quality group of targets in DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller V, Braxton Miller, Lamar Miller and C.J. Fiedorowicz. Watson has some QB2 appeal but will obviously be risky as a rookie.

Rookie-season projection: 319-of-535, 3,630 yards, 20 TDs, 16 INTs; 59 carries, 300 yards, 2 TDs