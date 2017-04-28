        <
        >

          NFL draft: Day 2 fantasy reaction

          Dalvin Cook is one of the best available skill-position players entering Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Where will he land and how will it impact his fantasy value? Marc Serota/Getty Images
          5:22 PM ET
          • Mike ClayESPN Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            • Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy
            • 2013 FSTA award winner for most accurate preseason rankings
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN Fantasy's Mike Clay breaks down the fantasy impact of each skill-position pick from the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday.

          Refresh often to find Mike's latest thoughts and projections for the incoming rookies and their landing spots live during Day 2 of the draft.

          Analysis of Day 2's picks will be posted shortly after the first skill-position players are drafted.

          For breakdowns and projections of the players drafted in Round 1, click here.

          Follow along live with the NFL draft and keep track of the best players available with ESPN's Draftcast.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.