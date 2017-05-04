        <
        >

          Top 80 fantasy football rookie rankings for dynasty leagues

          Mike Williams has the size and ability to be a threat in the red zone for years to come. Getty Images
          3:58 PM ET
          • Mike Clay

          The rankings below feature rookies only and are best applied to dynasty leagues and rookie drafts. They will be updated as necessary.

