Derek Carr suffered a broken leg last season that kept him out of Oakland's playoff run. Matthew Berry, Field Yates and Stephania Bell spotlight how high Carr lands in their early rankings. (1:14)

Once the NFL draft is complete, more than two dozen men and women, including fantasy writers and editors, NFL writers, researchers and other members of the football operation here at ESPN, spend two full days talking about the game we love. Many topics are discussed from various angles, including the utilization of metrics, film study, fantasy strategy, intel gathered from team sources and much more.

When all is said and done, we emerge with a set of rankings from the group in the room. These are those rankings, and they are for PPR (point-per-reception) scoring formats.

To be clear, they are not to be confused with our ESPN Fantasy staff rankings -- a composite of our five season-long analysts, Matthew Berry, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Field Yates -- which will debut in the days to come and be updated all the way up to kickoff of the opener in September.