Fantasy football summit mock draft: 10-team PPR

At the conclusion of our annual Fantasy Football Rankings Summit, we conducted a PPR (point-per-reception) mock draft among 10 of the attendees. Here are a handful of takeaways, followed by the round-by-round selections:

There appears to be a clear top three at running back, as Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott all went in the first four picks before seven straight receivers came off the board.

Rob Gronkowski didn't go as early as the previous two years, but he still was a top-20 pick, despite the fact he's coming off of back surgery.

As is often the case in our staff drafts, the wait on quarterbacks lasted a while. Aaron Rodgers was the first to go, but just barely inside the top 40.

One owner even waited until the final round to take a signal-caller, and wound up with someone who finished top-five at the position in 2016.

In order of draft position, the participants in this mock were: Field Yates, Aaron Schatz, Ken Daube, Stephania Bell, Eric Karabell, Jim McCormick, KC Joyner, Matthew Berry, Matt Bowen and Mike Clay.

Round 14 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 131 Clay WR Jeremy Maclin, KC WR58 2 132 Bowen RB Donnel Pumphrey, PHI RB49 3 133 Berry Broncos D/ST D/ST1 4 134 Joyner RB Latavius Murray, MIN RB50 5 135 McCormick WR DeVante Parker, MIA WR59 6 136 Karabell Texans D/ST D/ST2 7 137 Bell RB Thomas Rawls, SEA RB51 8 138 Daube K Stephen Gostkowski, NE K1 9 139 Schatz QB Matthew Stafford, DET QB11 10 140 Yates WR Cole Beasley, DAL WR60

Round 15 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 141 Yates K Justin Tucker, BAL K2 2 142 Schatz Rams D/ST D/ST3 3 143 Daube WR Tyler Lockett, SEA WR61 4 144 Bell K Dustin Hopkins, WAS K3 5 145 Karabell K Matt Bryant ATL K4 6 146 McCormick Steelers D/ST D/ST4 7 147 Joyner K Graham Gano, CAR K5 8 148 Berry WR Josh Doctson, WAS WR62 9 149 Bowen Seahawks D/ST D/ST5 10 150 Clay Jaguars D/ST D/ST6