Fantasy football summit mock draft: 10-team PPR

At the conclusion of our annual Fantasy Football Rankings Summit, we conducted a PPR (point-per-reception) mock draft among 10 of the attendees. Here are a handful of takeaways, followed by the round-by-round selections:
There appears to be a clear top three at running back, as Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott all went in the first four picks before seven straight receivers came off the board.
Rob Gronkowski didn't go as early as the previous two years, but he still was a top-20 pick, despite the fact he's coming off of back surgery.
As is often the case in our staff drafts, the wait on quarterbacks lasted a while. Aaron Rodgers was the first to go, but just barely inside the top 40.
One owner even waited until the final round to take a signal-caller, and wound up with someone who finished top-five at the position in 2016.
In order of draft position, the participants in this mock were: Field Yates, Aaron Schatz, Ken Daube, Stephania Bell, Eric Karabell, Jim McCormick, KC Joyner, Matthew Berry, Matt Bowen and Mike Clay.