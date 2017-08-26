        <
        >

          Tristan H. Cockcroft's 2017 fantasy football rankings: PPR

          play
          Is Kareem Hunt the Chiefs back to target in fantasy? (1:22)

          Kareem Hunt has had an impressive preseason run in Kansas City and could split carries with Spencer Ware this season. Matthew Berry projects whether Hunt could contend for fantasy's rookie of the year. (1:22)

          10:20 AM ET
          • Tristan H. CockcroftESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer for ESPN.com
            • Co-host of the Fantasy Focus Baseball podcast
            • Two-time LABR, three-time Tout Wars champion
            • Member of the FSWA Hall of Fame
            Follow on Twitter

          NOTE: These rankings will be updated throughout the summer. Ages listed are as of Sept. 1, 2017.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.