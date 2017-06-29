Our ESPN fantasy football experts gathered on June 28 for a mock draft with 10-team, non-PPR settings. Mock drafts mostly speak for themselves, as we look to see where certain players are being taken and which positions are thinning out when, but here are a few of my takeaways from this mock:
Keep in mind that this is a non-PPR draft, which means players don't get an extra point for each reception made. So players like
Julian Edelman and Theo Riddick, who catch lots of passes but don't score many touchdowns, are devalued compared to PPR leagues.
Knowing the tendencies of your fellow owners is critical. While there are so many good quarterbacks these days that you can wait quite a while to draft one in a 10-team league, there is a groupthink issue you always see in our expert drafts. Because we know we will all wait on QBs, we can fade them completely until near the end of the draft and still score good ones. That likely won't be the case in your home leagues, depending on how your owners value quarterbacks.
The participants in order of draft position are Pierre Becquey, KC Joyner, Stephania Bell, Keith Lipscomb, Tom Carpenter, Mike Clay, Leo Howell, Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe and Matthew Berry.
Round 1 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 1 Becquey David Johnson, Ari RB1 2 2 Joyner Ezekiel Elliott, Dal RB2 3 3 Bell Le'Veon Bell, Pit RB3 4 4 Lipscomb Antonio Brown, Pit WR1 5 5 Carpenter Odell Beckham Jr., NYG WR2 6 6 Clay Julio Jones, Atl WR3 7 7 Howell Mike Evans, TB WR4 8 8 Bowen A.J. Green, Cin WR5 9 9 Soppe LeSean McCoy, Buf RB4 10 10 Berry Melvin Gordon, LAC RB5
Round 2 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 11 Berry Jordy Nelson, GB WR6 2 12 Soppe Devonta Freeman, Atl RB6 3 13 Bowen Jordan Howard, Chi RB7 4 14 Howell DeMarco Murray, Ten RB8 5 15 Clay Jay Ajayi, Mia RB9 6 16 Carpenter Rob Gronkowski, NE TE1 7 17 Lipscomb Michael Thomas, NO WR7 8 18 Bell T.Y. Hilton, Ind WR8 9 19 Joyner Lamar Miller, Hou RB10 10 20 Becquey Todd Gurley, LAR RB11
Round 3 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 21 Becquey Amari Cooper, Oak WR9 2 22 Joyner Brandin Cooks, NE WR10 3 23 Bell Marshawn Lynch, Oak RB12 4 24 Lipscomb Leonard Fournette, Jax RB13 5 25 Carpenter Dez Bryant, Dal WR11 6 26 Clay Doug Baldwin, Sea WR12 7 27 Howell DeAndre Hopkins, Hou WR13 8 28 Bowen Julian Edelman, NE WR14 9 29 Soppe Terrelle Pryor Sr., Wsh WR15 10 30 Berry Isaiah Crowell, Cle RB14
Round 4 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 31 Berry Alshon Jeffery, Phi WR16 2 32 Soppe Golden Tate, Det WR17 3 33 Bowen Jordan Reed, Wsh TE2 4 34 Howell Mark Ingram, NO RB15 5 35 Clay Demaryius Thomas, Den WR18 6 36 Carpenter Christian McCaffrey, Car RB16 7 37 Lipscomb Joe Mixon, Cin RB17 8 38 Bell Keenan Allen, LAC WR19 9 39 Joyner Jarvis Landry, Mia WR20 10 40 Becquey Allen Robinson, Jax WR21
Round 5 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 41 Becquey Aaron Rodgers, GB QB1 2 42 Joyner Greg Olsen, Car TE3 3 43 Bell Travis Kelce, KC TE4 4 44 Lipscomb Sammy Watkins, Buf WR22 5 45 Carpenter Dalvin Cook, Min RB18 6 46 Clay Carlos Hyde, SF RB19 7 47 Howell Eddie Lacy, Sea RB20 8 48 Bowen Davante Adams, GB WR23 9 49 Soppe Michael Crabtree, Oak WR24 10 50 Berry Tom Brady, NE QB2
Round 6 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 51 Berry Ty Montgomery, GB RB21 2 52 Soppe Bilal Powell, NYJ RB22 3 53 Bowen Spencer Ware, KC RB23 4 54 Howell Emmanuel Sanders, Den WR25 5 55 Clay Larry Fitzgerald, Ari WR26 6 56 Carpenter Mike Gillislee, NE RB24 7 57 Lipscomb Martavis Bryant, Pit WR27 8 58 Bell Tyreek Hill, KC WR28 9 59 Joyner Paul Perkins, NYG RB25 10 60 Becquey Jamison Crowder, Wsh WR29
Round 7 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 61 Becquey Adrian Peterson, NO RB26 2 62 Joyner DeSean Jackson, TB WR30 3 63 Bell LeGarrette Blount, Phi RB27 4 64 Lipscomb Ameer Abdullah, Det RB28 5 65 Carpenter Drew Brees, NO QB3 6 66 Clay Andrew Luck, Ind QB4 7 67 Howell Frank Gore, Ind RB29 8 68 Bowen Tevin Coleman, Atl RB30 9 69 Soppe Donte Moncrief, Ind WR31 10 70 Berry Pierre Garcon, SF WR32
Round 8 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 71 Berry Danny Woodhead, Bal RB31 2 72 Soppe Matt Forte, NYJ RB32 3 73 Bowen Stefon Diggs, Min WR33 4 74 Howell Mike Wallace, Bal WR34 5 75 Clay Brandon Marshall, NYG WR35 6 76 Carpenter Corey Coleman, Cle WR36 7 77 Lipscomb DeVante Parker, Mia WR37 8 78 Bell Dak Prescott, Dal QB5 9 79 Joyner Jimmy Graham, Sea TE5 10 80 Becquey Kelvin Benjamin, Car WR38
Round 9 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 81 Becquey Tyler Eifert, Cin TE6 2 82 Joyner Willie Snead, NO WR39 3 83 Bell Rishard Matthews, Ten WR40 4 84 Lipscomb Doug Martin, TB RB33 5 85 Carpenter C.J. Anderson, Den RB34 6 86 Clay Kyle Rudolph, Min TE7 7 87 Howell Jordan Matthews, Phi WR41 8 88 Bowen Russell Wilson, Sea QB6 9 89 Soppe Eric Decker, NYJ WR42 10 90 Berry Delanie Walker, Ten TE8
Round 10 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 91 Berry Robert Kelley, Wsh RB35 2 92 Soppe John Brown, Ari WR43 3 93 Bowen Corey Davis, Ten WR44 4 94 Howell Duke Johnson Jr., Cle RB36 5 95 Clay Theo Riddick, Det RB37 6 96 Carpenter Derrick Henry, Ten RB38 7 97 Lipscomb Zach Ertz, Phi TE9 8 98 Bell C.J. Prosise, Sea RB39 9 99 Joyner Jonathan Stewart, Car RB40 10 100 Becquey Latavius Murray, Min RB41
Round 11 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 101 Becquey Jeremy Maclin, Bal WR45 2 102 Joyner Hunter Henry, LAC TE10 3 103 Bell Samaje Perine, Wsh RB42 4 104 Lipscomb Kareem Hunt, KC RB43 5 105 Carpenter Josh Doctson, Wsh WR46 6 106 Clay Randall Cobb, GB WR47 7 107 Howell Martellus Bennett, GB TE11 8 108 Bowen Sterling Shepard, NYG WR48 9 109 Soppe Jack Doyle, Ind TE12 10 110 Berry Kenneth Dixon, Bal RB44
Round 13 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 121 Becquey Quincy Enunwa, NYJ WR52 2 122 Joyner Ben Roethlisberger, Pit QB9 3 123 Bell O.J. Howard, TB TE13 4 124 Lipscomb Marvin Jones, Det WR53 5 125 Carpenter Breshad Perriman, Bal WR54 6 126 Clay Kenny Britt, Cle WR55 7 127 Howell Giovani Bernard, Cin RB49 8 128 Bowen Kevin White, Chi WR56 9 129 Soppe Kirk Cousins, Wsh QB10 10 130 Berry Jamaal Williams, GB RB50