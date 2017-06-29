Our ESPN fantasy football experts gathered on June 28 for a mock draft with 10-team, non-PPR settings. Mock drafts mostly speak for themselves, as we look to see where certain players are being taken and which positions are thinning out when, but here are a few of my takeaways from this mock: Editor's Picks 2017 fantasy football draft kit: Rankings, strategy, sleepers and more It's time! We've got everything you need right here to have successful 2017 fantasy football drafts.

If you're new to fantasy football -- or want a little refresher -- check out our ESPN Fantasy Football 101, or more specifically, our detailed breakdown of the hows and whys of mock drafting.

Keep in mind that this is a non-PPR draft, which means players don't get an extra point for each reception made. So players like Julian Edelman and Theo Riddick, who catch lots of passes but don't score many touchdowns, are devalued compared to PPR leagues.

Knowing the tendencies of your fellow owners is critical. While there are so many good quarterbacks these days that you can wait quite a while to draft one in a 10-team league, there is a groupthink issue you always see in our expert drafts. Because we know we will all wait on QBs, we can fade them completely until near the end of the draft and still score good ones. That likely won't be the case in your home leagues, depending on how your owners value quarterbacks.

The participants in order of draft position are Pierre Becquey, KC Joyner, Stephania Bell, Keith Lipscomb, Tom Carpenter, Mike Clay, Leo Howell, Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe and Matthew Berry.