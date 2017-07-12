On Tuesday, our ESPN fantasy football experts took part in our second mock draft, this one being a 10-team, PPR (point per reception) system that uses two starting quarterbacks. Our first mock was a 10-team, non-PPR, one-quarterback setup. The differences between these two formats were dramatic.

Obviously, the value of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends can be affected greatly by being granted one point for every catch made -- check out the differences between our experts' PPR vs. non-PPR rankings -- but that pales in comparison to the value of quarterbacks in leagues that use one or two of them.

Consider that Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees went in the first round of this 2QB draft, but they went in Rounds 5, 5 and 7, in the 1QB draft. Specifically, Rodgers was drafted 34 spots later, while Brady went 42 and Brees 55 spots later.

Yet, while some owners drafted quarterbacks early, others remained patient and stocked up on RBs, WRs and TEs who will be heavily targeted and rack up consistent points week in and week out. I may regret taking Allen Robinson as my fourth wide receiver instead of grabbing the likes of Marcus Mariota or Matthew Stafford as my top quarterback, but I still ended up with Ben Roethlisberger and Andy Dalton, and I have WR depth that allows me to trade for a QB later on.

There are many ways to approach a 2QB draft, which is kind of the point. Quarterbacks are so devalued in 1QB systems that there is little strategy involved in selecting them. If you want a greater challenge, consider switching to a 2QB format this season.

The participants in order of draft position are Kyle Soppe, Eric Karabell, Matt Bowen, Tom Carpenter, Leo Howell, Jim McCormick, Pierre Becquey, Joe Kaiser, Tristan H. Cockcroft and KC Joyner.