Fantasy football: IDP breakouts and top defensive rookies

Throughout the NFL offseason, fantasy investors continuously recalibrate the value-seeking marketplace to factor in the many coaching, personnel and schematic shifts around the league's landscape. Most speculation is naturally afforded to the offensive side of the ball, but for fantasy owners in individual defensive player (IDP) formats, we also aim to appraise meaningful moves on the other side of the ball.

With a specific focus on the IDP market for the new campaign, I've identified some of my favorite breakout defenders at each position. With a nod to dynasty and keeper formats, I also detail some of the key rookies of the 2017 class at each defensive position.

Breakout linebackers

There's nothing wrong with paying a premium in drafts for the cost certainty that superstar linebackers like Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner offer, but we should also recognize the immense depth and upside the position presents beyond the established top tiers.

In Jacksonville, for instance, we find second-year talent Myles Jack positioned to thrive as the team's new middle linebacker. Now 1,151 tackles into his career, it's time for Paul Posluszny to shift to the outside after years manning the middle for the Jags. The MLB role in Jacksonville is undeniably fertile for fantasy production, as Posluszny ranked fifth among inside linebackers last season with 404 snaps on running plays, while also ranking 12th in pass rush snaps at the position, per Pro Football Focus. Gobs of tackle opportunities on early downs with the freedom to pursue to the pocket in passing situations mean Jack could thrive as the team's "Mike."

Another emerging sophomore linebacker is Jatavis Brown of the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown rated fourth in fantasy points per snap (using ESPN's IDP scoring key) among linebackers with at least 500 snaps in 2016. Despite not playing full-time throughout his rookie season, Brown finished 18th among inside linebackers in quarterback pressures (combination of hits, hurries and sacks) last season. While the team's awesome pass rush gets the attention, Brown is an undeniable breakout candidate on the Bolts' talented front seven.

The Steelers' Ryan Shazier made this list last season and responded by rating fourth in fantasy points per snap among all linebackers with at least 700 snaps in 2016. The uber-athletic Shazier sits in the 99th percentile in the 40-yard dash among positional prospects since 1999, per MockDraftable, while his perch at ninth in run-stop rate (percentage of snaps on running plays that resulted in a tackle for a player) last season confirms he can combine physicality with his extraordinary burst.

Sticking in Pittsburgh, Vince Williams is arguably the greater value, given an assuredly cheap draft price. Williams will be asked to fill the valuable void left by Lawrence Timmons, who ranked third among NFL inside linebackers in pass-rushing snaps last season.

The unintentional theme here is second-year surges, as Buffalo's Reggie Ragland joins his draft brethren in the value department. As if he plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, Ragland missed his entire rookie campaign to injury but enters this season primed for premier production. In part thanks to such a friendly scoring crew for tackle numbers in Orchard Park, Zach Brown -- now with the Redskins -- led all linebackers who had at least 700 snaps in fantasy points per snap for the Bills last season.

Diving deeper into the value tier at the position, ESPN's Giants reporter Jordan Raanan notes B.J. Goodson is on track to serve as the team's every-down middle linebacker. I also admire potentially rewarding opportunities facing Kamalei Correa of the Ravens and A.J. Klein of the Saints, as both could surface as full-time fantasy options.

Baby 'backers

Rookie linebackers -- particularly of the inside ilk -- can vault into fantasy prominence quite quickly in transitioning to the NFL. Epic initial statistical campaigns from the likes of Kuechly (164 tackles), Lavonte David (139) and DeMeco Ryans (156) serve to confirm this unique penchant for immediate production from the position.

The Detroit Lions recognized a glaring need for a playmaker in the middle of their defense, selecting Florida product Jarrad Davis in the first round this April. Per ESPN's Michael Rothstein, Davis is already manning the middle for the Lions' first-team defense.

The 49ers' Reuben Foster was discussed as a generational talent in the buildup to the draft, but injury concerns over a surgically repaired shoulder saw him drop to the end of the first round. All Foster did last season with Alabama was lead the nation with an awesome run-stop rate of 16.3 percent, per College Football Focus.

Another exciting new name is Haason Reddick of the Arizona Cardinals. Blitz rates for Cardinals inside linebackers have long proved generous, as Kevin Minter was sixth in pass-rushing snaps among inside 'backers last year, per Pro Football Focus. For those in keeper and dynasty formats, the price is right for deep sleeper Anthony Walker in Indy, as the Colts' depth chart appears immediately scalable.

Breakout linemen

Why should we expect Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham to tally more sacks in 2017? James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

If Brandon Graham were a baseball player, he'd be among the league leaders in doubles, but we're still waiting for the home-run power to surface. Which is to say, Philly's edge menace was second in the NFL in both pressures (83) and quarterback hurries (60), per Pro Football Focus, despite notching just just 5.5 sacks in 2016. A "power" surge could be in the works for Graham, if he can covert his elite pressure rate into more sacks.

I'll repeat last summer's optimistic refrain and again promote the Vikings' Danielle Hunter as a legitimate contender to lead the NFL in sacks in 2017. Hunter led all players with at least 500 snaps in sacks per snap last season, besting the likes of Joey Bosa in the process.

A true dark horse to pace the league in sacks is Carolina's Mario Addison, who led all players who took part in at least 400 plays last season in sacks per snap. With former Panther Kony Ealy serving as another reclamation project for the Patriots, Addison is an awesome value heading into the new season. While Ealy is intriguing into the twilight rounds, it seems Trey Flowers is the ideal breakout target on the edge in New England.

For those seeking a higher floor than your traditional sack-dependent defensive end, the 49ers' DeForest Buckner was second among linemen in snaps played and third in tackles last season. For those willing to take on the sack-or-bust nature of a pressure specialist, it's exciting to consider what Melvin Ingram can do across from Bosa in the "Leo" role for Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme in Los Angeles. Complementing Bosa and Ingram on the Chargers' potentially dominant defensive line is Corey Liuget, who could revive his fantasy stock as a one-gap tackle in Bradley's system.

In the value department, Tampa's Noah Spence finished 21st among 4-3 ends in pass-rush productivity (a measure of sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rush snap) last season, per Pro Football Focus. With the versatility to line up from both sides of the line, Spence will find the field more this season. The Seattle Seahawks' current regime has enjoyed a long history of maximizing sack production from rotational edge rushers, and Frank Clark is no exception. Clark ranked seventh among edge rushers with 43 pressures from the right side of the line last season, all while rating fifth in the NFL in sacks per snap (minimum 400 snaps) last year.

Rookie rushers

The evidence for Myles Garrett to prove relevant in fantasy right away is clear: In addition to his prodigious talent and hulking frame, he's playing for a Cleveland defense that afforded rookie end Emmanuel Ogbah 809 snaps last season, which ranked 11th among NFL linemen. We can also appreciate the opportunity Derek Barnett should enjoy in Philly -- as he could emerge as a strong streaming option on an aggressive downhill scheme that will allow him to pin his ears back from the edge.

Breakout defensive backs

Savvy IDP players will be targeting Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph in drafts. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

With such a great deal of turnover at the safety position this offseason, we can get away with going after discounted defensive backs in IDP drafts, instead preferring to pay up at linebacker and especially on the defensive line.

Many of the top values we identify are players heading into rich new roles, such as Tony Jefferson shifting from a productive season in the desert to a fruitful fantasy role in Baltimore. Jefferson led all safeties in run-stop percentage last season and should flourish in the box as a pseudo-linebacker for the Ravens. Conversely, Antoine Bethea steps into Jefferson's vacant and valuable tackle-rich role for Arizona.

Karl Joseph's rookie season for the Raiders was mired by lingering injury issues, but he's among my favorite breakout defenders, thanks to what will be a dynamic and demanding role for an aggressive Oakland defense.

My phone now corrects "sun" to Su'a, as in Su'a Cravens of the Washington Redskins. While he was in a hybrid coverage linebacker role last season, we weren't able to see Cravens on the field enough to net much fantasy fun. Now that he's the full-time strong safety for Washington, beat scribe John Keim notes, "The energetic Cravens will be helped playing at his more natural position."

It appears I'm interested in every level of the Chargers' nascent defense for fantasy purposes, as safety Jahleel Addae was 10th in fantasy points per game among defensive backs in 2016 and now inherits a fantasy-friendly role for Bradley's scheme. As evidence, consider that Johnathan Cyprien led all safeties with 373 snaps within eight yards of the line of scrimmage at the snap on running plays last season for Bradley's Jags. Another rewarding transition to consider is Micah Hyde joining Sean McDermott's safety-friendly system in Buffalo.

For some truly inexpensive options, targeting a tandem of San Francisco's Eric Reid and Sean Davis of the Steelers could prove productive and profitable, as both are due for respective leaps in usage and opportunity.

Notable rookies

Fantasy investors saw key freshman defensive backs contribute right away in 2016, as Atlanta's Keanu Neal was second only to the Giants' Landon Collins in fantasy points per game at the position. In that same mold, the Jets' Jamal Adams could feast as a premiere playmaker for a New York defense that could be on the field a ton this season.

While Adams' every-down role appears assured, it's not nearly as clear how the Cleveland Browns will deploy Jabrill Peppers, who played as many as 10 different positions for Michigan at times last fall. Speculative shares of Peppers could prove fun.

Colts veteran Clayton Geathers is another nice safety sleeper, but given the gap in pedigree and talent as prospects, I wouldn't be surprised to see gifted rookie Malik Hooker outshine and outscore him this season.