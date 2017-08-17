Fantasy Football Marathon diary: Following Matthew Berry

Brandon Marshall bolstered the Giants receiving corps this offseason and Matthew Berry thinks that puts the veteran receiver in line for a huge fantasy season. (0:45)

Well, I survived my first marathon this week.

No, I didn't run 26.2 miles, something that I'd still like to accomplish one day. This was ESPN's 28-hour Fantasy Football Marathon, and I had a front-row seat, attached at the hip to Matthew Berry for the entire thing.

ESPN has asked me to do some wacky things over the years, from running to the top of the Empire State Building, to riding Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner, to trying out to be a Chicago Bulls cheerleader. But this may have been the most challenging task yet -- staying awake for 28 straight hours, consuming fantasy football content and writing a coherent story a day later.

Was I successful? You be the judge. Here we go, my diary of the 2017 ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon:

Hour 1: Monday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. ET: The first thing to note is that this was actually more than 28 hours for Berry and Adam Schefter, the two leaders of the marathon, scheduled to appear on-air each and every hour. They did a segment on YouTube Live about 45 minutes before the marathon officially began, talking about sleeper picks for the coming season. Berry's No. 1 sleeper? Adrian Peterson. He thinks Peterson is a legit RB2 with his new team, the Saints, and has a great chance at double-digit touchdowns. My first nugget of the day.

As for the first official hour of the marathon -- part of a five-hour "SportsCenter Special: Fantasy Football Rankings" to kick off the festivities -- we had the first appearance of comedian Frank Caliendo, who did four different impressions (Jon Gruden, Schefter, Chris Berman, Al Michaels) in his first segment alone. We also heard from Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent. This was clearly going to be fun.

Hour 2: More running back talk, headlined by a debate that turned out to be the biggest topic of the entire marathon: What do you do about Ezekiel Elliott? He led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,631 yards -- more than 300 ahead of second-place Jordan Howard -- but has been suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season.

Berry believes Elliott is still worth picking as early as late in the second round. After all, Le'Veon Bell still rushed for 1,268 yards last season -- fifth most in the league -- in just 12 games. Schefter would wait longer before drafting Elliott. One thing all the experts can agree on? If you do pick Elliott, you should probably try to get teammate Darren McFadden as well, for the first six games of the year at least.

Hour 3: Fantasy "jumps" are part of the conversation in this hour, and Berry's pick is running back Isaiah Crowell. "The Browns have assembled one of the best offensive lines in the NFL," he said. Schefter's choice is wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who's moved from the Saints to the Patriots.

However, the most remarkable choice made -- perhaps during the entire marathon -- was Schefter leaving his computer unlocked with his Twitter page open while he was on camera. Schefter has 6.72 million Twitter followers, so you could reach a lot of people with just a few clicks of that keyboard, something Berry noted as he threatened to type something and tweet it out.

That was an early highlight, as was watching the poor fan who lost his fantasy league and had to drink a "smoothie" consisting of paprika, honey mustard, strawberry milk, apple cider vinegar, barbecue sauce, horseradish, minced garlic, tomato clam juice, Doritos, an egg, cinnamon and oatmeal. "We want puke!" host Trey Wingo chanted, and the fan came through for him. Yuck.

Hour 4: The analysts talk "master rankings," and Schefter elevates Cardinals wide receiver John Brown. Louis Riddick boosts Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, while Stephania Bell talks up Cooks.

Later that hour, the fantasy wheel of fortune is rolled out and lands on the Chargers. "I'm high on the entire Chargers offense," Berry said.

Hour 5: It seems appropriate to talk sleepers again in the final hour before the clock strikes midnight. Schefter, not for the first time (or the last), touts Matt Breida, an undrafted free agent running back out of Georgia Southern who's joined the 49ers -- now that's a sleeper! Berry counters with third-round draft pick wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who scored two touchdowns for the Lions in their preseason opener against the Colts. At 6-foot-4, Golladay looks to be a big-time red zone threat.

At 11:14 p.m., the ESPN Fantasy app hits 1 million drafted teams since the marathon began just over four hours ago. Looks like the 1.75 million total from last year's marathon is well within reach. Spirits are high.

Hour 6: There's a line change at midnight. Berry and Schefter remain, but they're now joined by host Adam Amin, along with analysts such as Tim Hasselbeck, Ryan Clark and Anita Marks. The fantasy football talk continues. Berry gushes about Marcus Mariota, despite the fact he's coming off an injury, pointing to his red zone efficiency (33 TDs, 0 INTs since joining the league) and the Titans' addition of wide receiver Eric Decker.

Also, Schefter fell off his stool -- seriously.

Hour 7: A stunning revelation, shortly after 1 a.m. Berry, the fantasy guru, admits he'd rather see the Redskins -- his favorite team -- win the Super Bowl than win a fantasy league. Hasselbeck, in particular, is flabbergasted. Berry explains that he's won lots of fantasy leagues, and has already accomplished his ultimate fantasy football dream by being hired at ESPN. Raw honesty in the wee hours of the morning.

Hour 8: Fatigue really starts to kick in. I have a six-month-old at home, so I'm used to waking up in the middle of the night, but certainly not staying awake the whole way through. The details are a little hazy at this point, but there was a chef (Carl Ruiz) cooking up some delicious-looking food, I do remember that.

There was pinball. There was cornhole. And there was a spelling bee. There was also Schefter raving about Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, whom he called "a four-down player," and there was Berry wondering why teammate Jonathan Stewart isn't getting more attention fantasy-wise.

Hours 9-11: I thought I was dreaming. There was Berry, standing in the middle of an otherwise empty set, apparently talking to himself.

Did I mention he was wearing a wig and holding a shepherd's staff?

Kieran Darcy

I wasn't dreaming, though. The last show of the night in Bristol had indeed ended at 3 a.m., but Berry, Schefter and Marks were sticking around to do a live appearance via satellite each hour on the Jalen & Jacoby show being produced on the West Coast.

I can't tell you very much about these three hours, since I could only hear one end of all the conversations. But I did witness this:

Kieran Darcy

Who could blame him?

Hour 12: Daylight breeds some sense of normalcy again. We head to Mike & Mike, where Greenberg and Golic naturally want to talk about the hot topic of the day, Elliott and his suspension.

Berry also tells them he'd draft Cardinals running back David Johnson over the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell this year. Bell hasn't reported to training camp yet. "The holdout makes me nervous," Berry said.

Hour 13: We move on to SportsCenter for two separate appearances in the 7 a.m. hour. Berry is back to talking about wide receivers. He loves Brandon Marshall's move to the Giants. Since 2012, Marshall leads all wideouts in red zone fantasy points, and he should get plenty of balls from Eli Manning thrown his way with all the attention Odell Beckham Jr. will receive from opposing secondaries. Berry's not as high on Sammy Watkins, though, and is concerned about his trade to the Rams.

Hours 14-15: Two more appearances for Berry on Mike & Mike, one each hour. The second one also includes Caliendo, who performs a reading of the intro of Berry's Draft-Day Manifesto, which features the Flintstones, in the voice of Morgan Freeman. That may sound a little confusing, but trust me, it was hilarious.

Greenberg and Golic also posed some quick-fire over/under questions to Berry. Among his answers? Elliott to rush for over 1,000 yards (despite the suspension), Bell to score over 14 touchdowns (despite the holdout), and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to throw for under nine touchdowns in his rookie season.

Hours 16-17: Next up for Berry? Another appearance on "SportsCenter," followed by "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman. But my favorite moment of the hour comes in between, when Berry is sitting down at a table in a hallway, eating a breakfast sandwich (and catching his breath, no doubt). Someone I hadn't seen during the entire marathon thus far comes walking up to us, says excuse me, informs Berry that he will have the fifth pick in an upcoming mock draft later in the day, and promptly walks away. Only in Bristol. It could have been one of those commercials.

Hour 18: It's noon, which means the party is getting started at the ESPN cafeteria. A live episode of the Fantasy Focus Football podcast is being taped outside. There are carnival games, including a dunk tank. Not a bad way to spend your lunch hour.

Hour 19: We go from fun and games straight to "Outside The Lines" with Bob Ley. There is some serious talk, about the evolution of fantasy football, and its increasing importance in terms of coverage and what info fans want to know. But there's also some lightheartedness when discussing "fantasy fails," the kinds of things people who lose their fantasy leagues sometimes have to do.

My mind wanders back to the poor lad and his "smoothie" that he couldn't keep down -- was that only 16 hours ago? Feels like much longer.

Hours 20-21: We head back to Studio W, where it all began, for an "NFL Live" fantasy football special. There was more talk about ... you guessed it ... fantasy football. I'll be honest, I think my brain was full at this point. There was no more room for any more fantasy football content. I've got nothing else for you in that regard.

My ears did perk up when Al Zeidenfeld, an ESPN fantasy contributor who once won a $1 million prize on DraftKings - appeared on set talking about DraftKings offering a $1 billion prize for drafting a perfect lineup in Week 1 this coming season.

The odds are naturally quite long. But I'd just consumed almost 24 straight hours of fantasy football content. I considered heading home and immediately constructing my billion-dollar lineup, but in the end decided to play it safe and stick it out.

Hours 22-24: "SportsNation" ... more "SportsCenter" ... the live appearances go on and on. I'm exhausted, and I've only had to sit back and watch Berry and Schefter during the past 24 hours. They're the ones that've had to perform, on camera no less.

During their (little) downtime, Berry has been preparing for his new program, "The Fantasy Show," debuting on Wednesday. Schefter has been working the phones, even breaking news about Elliott officially appealing his suspension during the 5 p.m. hour, on practically no sleep. Obviously I'm a little biased, but I've gained even more respect and admiration in the past 24 hours for the work of these two colleagues. The same goes for all the people behind the scenes, who worked literally around the clock to produce these shows, and made them look seamless.

Hours 25-28: The last hurrah, the Celebrity Fantasy Draft. It's an interesting mix of ESPN on-air personalities and folks from outside the ESPN bubble. Stephen A. and the "First Take" crew are involved, as are Jay Bilas (and his son Anthony), Field Yates and Stephania Bell. We've also got former "Bachelorette" JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé Jordan Rodgers, comedian Roy Woods Jr., actor Andy Buckley and WWE wrestler Seth Rollins.

I remember David Johnson was the first pick. But that's about all I've got, folks. The rest is a blur, other than the fact that we hit 2 million teams drafted on the app in the final hour of the marathon, which was pretty darn cool.

I'm gonna go back to sleep now. But I don't have to worry about studying for my upcoming fantasy football draft, that's for sure. So I consider this time very well spent.

I'm even thinking about asking for the assignment again next year.

If I don't win the billion.