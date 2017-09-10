To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactive lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Ruled out before Sunday

LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), RB Brian Hill (ankle), CB Cole Luke (ankle), S Shawn Williams (elbow), TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), DT Montravius Adams (foot), RB Alfred Blue (ankle), CB Vontae Davis (groin), QB Andrew Luck (shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), K Sebastian Janikowski (back), FB Jamize Olawale (quad), CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring), CB LeShaun Sims (groin)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (nine scheduled)

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion, questionable)

WR Jamison Crowder (hip, questionable)

C Spencer Long (knee, questionable)

LB Cory James (knee, questionable)

DE Khalil Mack (knee, questionable)

S Tashaun Gipson (ankle, questionable)

RB T.J. Yeldon (hamstring, questionable)

WR Kenny Golladay (ankle, questionable)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee, questionable)

LB Bud Dupree (shoulder, questionable)

RB Terron Ward (hamstring, questionable)

CB Prince Amukamara (ankle, doubtful)

WR Markus Wheaton (finger, questionable)

G Kyle Long (ankle, questionable)

CB Sheldon Price (concussion, doubtful)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (four scheduled)

QB Cam Newton (shoulder, questionable)

TE George Kittle (hamstring, questionable)

DT Kyle Love (ankle, questionable)

CB Richard Sherman (thigh, questionable)

RB Thomas Rawls (ankle, questionable)

WR Tyler Lockett (knee, questionable)

OT Bryan Bulaga (ankle, questionable)

Sunday night game, 8:30 ET

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle, questionable)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Odell Beckham Jr. (8:10 a.m.): It's going to be quite the roll of the dice to start OBJ in Week 1 for your fantasy team, given the Sunday night kickoff and his status as a game-time decision to play in the opener for the Giants. Adam Schefter reports that there is "real doubt" as to whether or not he will play, so unless you have a backup plan ready to go on Monday night, you may want to - tough as it may be - sit the wide receiver today.

Jamison Crowder (7:40 a.m.): Questionable with a hip injury, Crowder is expected to play today, according to what a source tells ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Sebastian Janikowski (7:35 a.m.): With the big-legged fantasy veteran having been placed on injured reserve, the Raiders have signed Giorgio Tavecchio from their practice squad to handle kicking duties. He is potentially eligible to return to the team after Week 8, but fantasy owners should never wait on a kicker, even one with Janikowski's track record.

Seattle Seahawks (7:30 a.m.): There may be many Seahawks listed on the injury report headed into Sunday, but Thomas Rawls appears to be the only fantasy-relevant player whose participation in Week 1 is still on the iffy side. He's a game-time call. Richard Sherman, Tyler Lockett and Frank Clark are all expected to play.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.