Stephania Bell breaks down the latest on Sam Bradford's injured knee and what this means for his fantasy status. (1:21)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactive lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: WR John Brown (quadriceps), QB Paxton Lynch (shoulder), RB Devontae Booker (wrist), QB Andrew Luck (labrum), WR Mike Williams (back), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), WR Danny Amendola (concussion), TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle), TE Jordan Leggett (knee)

Defense: LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle), CB Jaylen Hill (hamstring), DT Jerel Worthy (concussion), DT T.Y. McGill (back), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), CB Orlando Scandrick (hand), CB Brendan Langley (knee), LB Antonio Morrison (elbow), CB Vontae Davis (groin), S Darius Butler (hamstring), S Calvin Pryor III (ankle), CB Jason Verrett (knee), S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion), LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), DT Vincent Valentine (knee), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), S Nate Ebner (shoulder), LB Bruce Carter (ankle), S Rontez Miles (eye), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist), CB Ronald Darby (ankle), LB Reuben Foster (ankle), LB Devante Bond (knee), S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

WR Michael Campanaro (ankle, questionable)

LB Tim Williams (illness, questionable)

RB Benny Cunningham (ankle, doubtful)

RB Jordan Howard (shoulder, questionable)

WR Josh Bellamy (ankle, questionable)

WR Markus Wheaton (finger, questionable)

LB Christian Jones (back, questionable)

LB Leonard Floyd (back, questionable)

CB Prince Amukamara (ankle, questionable)

S Deon Bush (hamstring, questionable)

LB Kwon Alexander (illness, questionable)

QB Sam Bradford (knee, questionable)

LB Anthony Barr (hamstring, questionable)

CB Xavier Rhodes (hip, questionable)

TE Vance McDonald (back, questionable)

DE Stephon Tuitt (arm, questionable)

S Devin McCourty (groin, questionable)

DE Trey Hendrickson (illness, questionable)

LB Stephone Anthony (ankle, questionable)

LB Nathan Stupar (hamstring, questionable)

S Corey Graham (hamstring, questionable)

LB Reggie Ragland (knee, doubtful)

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness, questionable)

S Ron Parker (ankle, questionable)

CB Jalen Ramsey ankle, questionable)

TE Jermaine Gresham (ribs, questionable)

TE Troy Niklas (hip, questionable)

DE Robert Nkemdiche (calf, questionable)

LB Deone Bucannon (ankle, doubtful)

WR Chester Rogers (hamstring, questionable)

CB Leonard Johnson (quadriceps, questionable)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (five scheduled)

LB Corey Lemonier (foot, questionable)

RB Jamize Olawale (quadriceps, questionable)

CB Sean Smith (neck, questionable)

S Keith McGill (foot, questionable)

WR Jarvis Landry (knee, questionable)

WR Dontrelle Inman (groin, questionable)

TE Sean McGrath (knee, questionable)

DE Jerry Attaochu (hamstring, questionable)

S Jimmie Ward (hamstring, questionable)

LB Terence Garvin (shoulder, doubtful)

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring, questionable)

WR Josh Doctson (hamstring, questionable)

CB Kayvon Webster (shoulder, questionable)

WR Terrance Williams (ankle, questionable)

S Byron Jones (groin, questionable)

DT Zach Kerr (knee, questionable)

S Darian Stewart (groin, questionable)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

DE Mike Daniels (hip, questionable)

DE Montravius Adams (foot, questionable)

LB Ahmad Brooks (concussion, doubtful)

S Kentrell Brice (quadriceps, questionable)

RB Brian Hill (ankle, questionable)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Jordan Howard (7:35 a.m.): ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Bears running back is expected to play today against the Buccaneers, despite his shoulder injury. Still, Week 1 standout Tarik Cohen might be the "safer" play, especially with the Chicago offensive line missing Kyle Long (ankle).

Sam Bradford (7:30 a.m.): It looks like Bradford (knee) will be a gametime decision for the Vikings, who are unlikely to decide on their starting quarterback until after pregame workouts. If Minnesota goes with either Case Keenum or Kyle Sloter, all Vikings receivers take a fantasy value hit.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.