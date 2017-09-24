To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactive lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Editor's Picks Fantasy football injury outlooks for Week 3 Wondering what you can expect in Week 3 from dinged-up players like Terrance West, Demarco Murray and Randall Cobb? Our injury expert gives her thoughts on every notable injured player.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: TE Maxx Williams (foot), QB Paxton Lynch (shoulder), RB Terron Ward (neck), RB Dwayne Washington (quadriceps), QB Andrew Luck (shoulder/labrum), RB Marlon Mack (shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), WR Will Fuller V (shoulder), RB Rex Burkhead (ribs), TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle), WR Corey Davis (hamstring), WR John Ross (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (knee), WR Mike Williams (back)

Defense: DE Brandon Williams (foot), DE Lerentee McCray (knee), CB Brendan Langley (knee), DT Marcell Dareus (ankle), DT Jerel Worthy (concussion), CB Sterling Moore (chest), CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion), LB Jeremy Cash (calf), LB T.J. Watt (groin), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest), DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle), LB Vic Beasley (hamstring), LB Jarrad Davis (concussion), S Tavon Wilson (shoulder), LB Jamie Collins (concussion), CB Quincy Wilson (knee), LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring), CB Kevin Johnson (knee), LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), LB J.T. Thomas (groin), LB B.J. Goodson (shin), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist), S Corey Graham (hamstring), S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring), CB Neiko Thorpe (ankle), S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), CB Jason Verrett (knee)

London game, 9:30 a.m. ET

RB Terrance West (questionable, calf) -- active

WR Chris Matthews (questionable, ankle) -- active

WR Michael Campanaro (questionable, ankle) -- active

LB Za'Darius Smith (questionable, knee) -- active

QB Chad Henne (questionable, illness) -- active

CB Jalen Ramsey (questionable, ankle) -- active

RB T.J. Yeldon (coach's decision) -- inactive

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (nine scheduled)

Offense

WR Bennie Fowler III (questionable, concussion)

QB Cam Newton (questionable, ankle)

WR Sammie Coates (doubtful, hamstring)

WR Kamar Aiken (questionable, hip)

TE Brandon Williams (questionable, calf)

RB Alfred Blue (questionable, ankle)

WR Danny Amendola (questionable, knee)

WR Chris Hogan (questionable, knee)

WR Phillip Dorsett (questionable, knee)

TE Rob Gronkowski (questionable, groin)

RB Damien Williams (questionable, ribs)

RB Jay Ajayi (questionable, knee)

WR Jarvis Landry (questionable, knee)

WR DeVante Parker (questionable, ankle)

TE Jordan Leggett (doubtful, knee)

TE Will Tye (questionable, illness)

WR Torrey Smith (questionable, illness)

Defense

DE Trey Hendrickson (questionable, knee)

DE Stephon Tuitt (questionable, biceps)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (questionable, knee)

DE Myles Garrett (doubtful, ankle)

CB Vontae Davis (doubtful, groin)

S Darius Butler (questionable, hamstring)

DT Chris Baker (doubtful, illness)

DT Gerald McCoy (questionable, ankle)

LB Devante Bond (questionable, knee)

CB Brent Grimes (questionable, shoulder)

DE Brandon Dunn (questionable, knee)

LB Dont'a Hightower (questionable, knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (questionable, thumb)

CB Stephon Gilmore (questionable, groin)

CB Eric Rowe (questionable, groin)

DT Jordan Phillips (doubtful, ankle)

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (questionable, shoulder)

S Rontez Miles (doubtful, eye)

CB Janoris Jenkins (questionable, ankle)

S Rodney McLeod (questionable, hamstring)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense

TE Jimmy Graham (questionable, ankle)

RB DeMarco Murray (questionable, hamstring)

WR Randall Cobb (doubtful, chest)

WR Jordy Nelson (questionable, quadriceps)

RB Melvin Gordon (questionable, knee)

Defense

LB Terence Garvin (questionable, shoulder)

DE Michael Johnson (questionable, concussion)

S Derron Smith (questionable, ankle)

DE Mike Daniels (doubtful, hip)

LB Jake Ryan (doubtful, concussion)

CB Davon House (doubtful, quadriceps)

S Kentrell Brice (doubtful, groin)

LB Hayes Pullard III (questionable, knee)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

CB Sean Smith (questionable, neck)

RB Rob Kelley (questionable, ribs)

TE Jordan Reed (questionable, chest)

LB Mason Foster (questionable, shoulder)

CB Josh Norman (questionable, shoulder/AC joint)

S Montae Nicholson (questionable, shoulder/AC joint)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

T.J. Yeldon (8:05 a.m.): It's not looking good for Yeldon's 2017 season as, for the third week in a row, he is a healthy inactive for the Jaguars. Leonard Fournette's arrival seems to have impacted the third-year back more than most likely thought. His fantasy value is non-existent.

Sam Bradford (7:45 a.m.): While the Vikings quarterback will be out for Week 3, the good news is that a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews confirmed that there is nothing structurally wrong with his knee. He may well be back in a few weeks, so don't go cutting any Minnesota wideouts just yet, even if you have to endure some Case Keenum-generated stats for a bit.

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:40 a.m.): The ESPN NFL Insider always scours his sources while the rest of us are sleeping. He has reported that Bennie Fowler III and Garrett Bolles are both expected to play on Sunday, as are Jordy Nelson and Melvin Gordon. DeMarco Murray is "more than likely" to suit up, though that may mean limited action is ahead - start with caution. Neither Rob Kelley nor Jordan Reed are looking good for Sunday night's affair.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.