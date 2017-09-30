Stephania Bell joins The Fantasy Show to discuss Melvin Gordon's knee injury. She says despite his latest flare-up, he should be ready to go. (0:50)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactive lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Editor's Picks Fantasy football cheat sheet: Start and sit tips All of the best fantasy football advice and relevant information for Week 4 from our Insider experts, all in one place.

Key fantasy football injury updates for Week 4 Don't set your lineups without reading Stephania Bell's injury report, including details on Melvin Gordon and Doug Baldwin. 1 Related

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: WR Corey Davis (hamstring), RB Matt Forte (toe), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), RB Dwayne Washington (quadriceps), QB Sam Bradford (knee), RB Terron Ward (neck), TE Maxx Williams (foot), WR John Ross (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (back), WR Mike Williams (back), QB Paxton Lynch (shoulder), QB Andrew Luck (shoulder/labrum), RB Marlon Mack (shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring)

Defense: LB Ben Heeney (knee), S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), CB Kevin Johnson (knee), DE Lerentee McCray (knee), LB Jeremy Cash (calf), CB Daryl Worley (pectoral), DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle), LB Vic Beasley Jr. (hamstring), S Ricardo Allen (concussion), DE Brandon Williams (foot), CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (concussion), S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), DT Fletcher Cox (calf), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist), S Corey Graham (hamstring), S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring), LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring), LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee), DE Robert Nkemdiche (calf), CB Quincy Wilson (knee)

London game, 9:30 a.m. ET

New Orleans Saints

WR Willie Snead (questionable, hamstring) -- inactive

CB Sterling Moore (questionable, chest) -- inactive

Miami Dolphins

RB Jay Ajayi (questionable, knee) -- active

WR Kenny Stills (questionable, hand) -- active

DT Jordan Phillips (doubtful, ankle) -- inactive

LB Rey Maualuga (questionable, hamstring) -- inactive

LB Kiko Alonso (questionable, shoulder) -- active

LB Chase Allen (questionable, neck) -- active

CB Byron Maxwell (late scratch, hamstring) -- inactive

CB Alterraun Verner (questionable, hamstring) -- active

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense

RB Rex Burkhead (doubtful, ribs) -- inactive

WR Kenny Golladay (questionable, hamstring)

TE Benjamin Watson (questionable, calf)

WR Sammie Coates (questionable, hamstring)

TE Randall Telfer (questionable, knee)

Defense

DE Jurrell Casey (questionable, groin)

CB Marcus Burley (questionable, knee)

LB Donald Payne (questionable, hamstring)

S Tashaun Gipson (questionable, knee)

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (questionable, shoulder)

LB Josh Martin (doubtful, ankle)

LB Dont'a Hightower (questionable, knee)

CB Eric Rowe (questionable, groin)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (questionable, knee)

LB Jarrad Davis (questionable, concussion)

S Tavon Wilson (questionable, shoulder)

DE Shaq Lawson (questionable, groin)

LB James Harrison (questionable, illness)

S Mike Mitchell (questionable, hamstring)

S Sean Davis (questionable, ankle)

S Derron Smith (doubtful, ankle)

DT Danny Shelton (questionable, calf)

DE Myles Garrett (questionable, ankle) -- inactive

S Cody Davis (questionable, quadriceps)

DT Stephen Paea (questionable, knee)

LB Sean Lee (questionable, hamstring)

LB Anthony Hitchens (questionable, knee)

CB Nolan Carroll II (questionable, concussion)

S Kavon Frazier (questionable, knee)

CB Chidobe Awuzie (questionable, hamstring)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (four scheduled)

Offense

RB Melvin Gordon (questionable, knee)

RB Orleans Darkwa (questionable, back)

RB Kyle Juszczyk (questionable, concussion)

RB Carlos Hyde (questionable, hip)

WR John Brown (questionable, quadriceps)

WR J.J. Nelson (questionable, hamstring)

WR Michael Crabtree (doubtful, chest) -- inactive

WR Cody Latimer (questionable, knee)

Defense

LB Jordan Hicks (questionable, ankle)

S Rodney McLeod (questionable, hamstring)

LB Hayes Pullard III (questionable, knee)

DE Olivier Vernon (questionable, ankle)

LB Jonathan Casillas (questionable, ankle)

DE Robert Ayers (questionable, knee)

DT Gerald McCoy (questionable, ankle)

DE Noah Spence (questionable, shoulder)

LB Lavonte David (doubtful, ankle)

S T.J. Ward (doubtful, hip)

CB Brent Grimes (questionable, shoulder)

LB Brock Coyle (questionable, concussion)

S Jaquiski Tartt (questionable, concussion)

S Keith McGill (questionable, foot)

CB Gareon Conley (questionable, shin)

Sunday night game, 8:30 ET

Indianapolis Colts

S Matthias Farley (questionable, quadriceps)

Seattle Seahawks

RB C.J. Prosise (doubtful, ankle)

WR Doug Baldwin (questionable, groin)

CB Neiko Thorpe (questionable, ankle)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Rex Burkhead (9:20 a.m.): According to ESPN Insider Dianna Russini, the Patriots will be without the injured running back for today's game, though both defenders Eric Rowe and Dont'a Hightower are currently expected to suit up, barring any late setbacks.

Myles Garrett (7:55 a.m.): Cleveland Plain Dealer beat writer Mary Kay Cabot reports that the high-ankle sprain the defender has been dealing with all season will cost him at least one more week. "It's a horrible feeling being on the sideline, having to watch all this occur and not be able to do anything about it,'' Garrett said.

Houston Texans (7:30 a.m.): It's good news for Deshaun Watson and Lamar Miller, as veteran offensive lineman Jeff Allen is set to return to action after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1.

Devontae Booker (7:25 a.m.): The running back, who has yet to play this season because of a fractured wrist suffered in OTAs, was not listed on the Denver injury report. That said, he may well be a healthy inactive. Coach Vance Joseph said, "We'll see about 'Book' on Sunday." In either case, this is a potential free agent to keep an eye on.

Odell Beckham Jr. (7:20 a.m.): It appears the Giants are not going to impose any discipline on their star wideout following last week's 15-yard penalty for his canine-inspired celebratory antics in the end zone. As a result, there should be no concerns about starting him in fantasy lineups.

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:15 a.m.): It's not looking good for Michael Crabtree, who has been downgraded to doubtful. Jay Ajayi, Melvin Gordon, Myles Garrett are all expected to suit up for their teams. Doug Baldwin and Carlos Hyde will both try to play, but their availability may hinge on how their warm-ups go.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.