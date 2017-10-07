Injury concerns regarding players heading into the Sunday and Monday games can be critical. Each Saturday, this entry will be dedicated to those who appear on the official weekly NFL game status injury report and how their status may impact fantasy teams.

For those who may be new to this blog: Injury reports provide some insight to a player's status. The NFL requires teams to submit practice injury reports several times a week, identifying the body part that is involved in the injury. This year, there has been a change in the language of injury reporting, per the league office. The most notable change is the removal of the probable designation. For more detailed information on the changes and what they mean, click here.

Early in the week, the practice injury reports indicate whether a player did not practice, was limited in practice or was a full participant in practice. On Fridays, all teams file a game status injury report assigning one of the following designations: questionable, doubtful or out. The designations listed here reflect the injury reports filed with the league office on Friday evening. Teams playing on Monday night do not have to issue their designations until Saturday. The explanation for each designation is as follows.

Out: This is the easy one; the guy is not playing Sunday.

Questionable (Q): This remains the most dreaded player designation. By definition it means a player is "uncertain to play." How uncertain is uncertain? There is no percentage or measurement scale, leaving this classification rather vague. Whether a player ends up active or inactive often comes down to a game-time decision based on how he feels on gameday morning or how he performs during warm-ups. Final inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff.

Doubtful (D): The doubtful designation means a player is unlikely to play that week. Rarely does a player labeled as doubtful end up playing, unless he experiences a major turnaround before game time.

Each week in the Saturday blog, we run down a list of key fantasy players, by position, who appear in the Friday injury report along with the injured body part as listed on the report, player status and any relevant developments or insight. The primary fantasy positions are covered (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end).

This year, there is a subgrouping of players at the end of each positional section, "Players Off Game Status Injury Report." The probable tag no longer exists, so players who would have been listed as probable in previous years are now simply removed from the report. This means there will be players who appear in the practice injury reports during the week, but will not appear on the game status report on Friday since they are presumed active for gameday. They are included in this blog so that fantasy owners can see where players who were on the practice injury report during the week have been upgraded in advance of the games.

At the end, key fantasy players listed Friday as "Out" for the week's games will appear as a group. There are four teams on bye this week: The Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins all have the week off.

The New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played on Thursday night, leaving 13 remaining matchups whose fantasy-relevant injured players are represented here. First weekend games kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET this week.

Good luck in Week 5, everyone!

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders, back, (Q), 4:05 p.m. ET: Wait! What? Carr is questionable? It certainly comes as a surprise when Carr was having difficulty walking last Sunday. He was hoping to just get comfortable enough to travel home after being injured on a sack during the game against the Broncos. On Monday, that discomfort was easily explained when Raiders coach Jack del Rio said Carr had a fracture that would sideline him for anywhere from two to six weeks. Carr actually suffered a transverse process fracture, a break of one of the small wing-like lateral projections on the vertebrae. The most important feature of this injury is that it is not to a load-bearing structure of the spine, and therefore does not place the athlete at risk if he opts to play while it is still healing. However, that does not discount the pain associated with this injury. There are soft tissue attachments to the transverse processes making movement such as bending and twisting painful. There is also bruising and swelling that accompany the injury, adding to the discomfort. Typically athletes will begin to feel better within several days, and movement is encouraged to help with the overall rehab process. This was evident with Carr this week when he moved from exercising in the pool on Wednesday to returning to practice on a limited basis on Thursday, even making throws to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media. He was again listed as a limited participant on Friday, and the team has left the door open for Carr to play in Sunday's game by labeling him questionable. Actually playing in the game seems unlikely, but ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez discussed the prospect of Carr dressing for the game as a backup. It is one thing to make throws and move around untouched in practice. It is quite another to take direct hits - either from a defender or the ground - to an area that is no doubt still very uncomfortable. Two other quarterbacks who suffered this injury - Tony Romo and Cam Newton, in 2014 - missed one game, but returned two weeks post-injury without incident. The Raiders will not make their decision official until gametime.

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans, hamstring, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Once again, Carr and Mariota suffer injuries during the same week, just as they did in 2016. Last year, the injuries ended their respective seasons. This year, both players appear to have escaped injuries that cost them multiple games. Both, however, come into Week 5 as questionable. Mariota's left hamstring injury was deemed not serious, although the team hinted early on at a potential absence of a week to ensure full health before returning Mariota to action. After all, he was held out of the second half of last week's game for those exact reasons. Unable to fully step into his throws over that left leg may have accounted, at least in part, for an interception by Mariota just prior to halftime. Concern about his ability to move in and out of the pocket added to the rationale for holding him out. So, in order to return this week, Mariota would need to erase these same concerns. He did return to practice on Wednesday, but was very limited, making stationary throws and moving very little in general. Coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota did more each day (although he remained limited throughout the week), and Mariota is certainly making the case to play. But, as ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe notes, the team will have to balance their own expressed desire to "be safe" with their quarterback with allowing him to take the field in a limited role. If Mariota does play, the test will come in-game, as he has not replicated those demands in practice thus far. The Titans will not make Mariota's status official until gametime.

Sam Bradford's Week 5 status is still up in the air. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Sam Bradford, Minnesota Vikings, knee, (Q), Monday: Bradford returned to practice for the first time in two weeks this Thursday and has been able to turn in limited practices each day. The question heading into Monday night's game remains unchanged from what it was the week following the initial injury: Can Bradford be mobile enough to function effectively as a quarterback and protect himself? His mobility has certainly improved from what it was when his knee was acutely painful and swollen following the non-contact injury he sustained on Monday night of the opening week of the season. Whether it is adequate to play four quarters of football remains unclear. Coach Mike Zimmer would only say of Bradford's status for Monday night, "We'll see." This is the same (left) knee that Bradford has twice had his ACL-reconstructed by Dr. James Andrews, who consulted with him regarding this latest injury two weeks ago. He advised Bradford to allow his knee to fully rest until it was no longer painful and then gradually resume activity. This is exactly what he has done, and so far, his knee appears to be responding well. The key, as Bradford told reporters Friday, was to see how it responded to "multiple days of practice and multiple days of work," even though he acknowledged it may not be 100 percent until after the season is over. The good news is that it appears Bradford is nearing a return, but whether that will be on Monday night against the Bears may not be known until gametime.

Players off game status injury report

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers, right shoulder, 1:00 p.m. ET: Newton has been a regular on the injury report because of his shoulder and the offseason surgery he had to repair a partial cuff tear. He has played each week despite limited practice sessions and his status with regards to his shoulder has never been in jeopardy. As coach Ron Rivera indicated at the start of the season, this is the "new normal" for the Panthers quarterback.

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs, ankle, 8:30 p.m. ET: Smith is having a career season through the first four weeks, and it hasn't been his passing alone. Always regarded as an athletic, if not particularly mobile, quarterback, Smith has translated some of that athleticism into several key running plays this season, including the occasional sneaky move that may have tricked the defender, perhaps underestimating his intent to run. This week, Smith appeared on the practice injury report because of his ankle, but was a full participant each day. His removal from the pregame injury report indicates he is ready to face the Houston Texans - and run as needed - on Sunday night.

Running backs

Packers running back Ty Montgomery is dealing with a rib injury. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers, ribs, (D), 4:25 p.m. ET: Montgomery suffered multiple broken ribs in Week 4, and perhaps the most surprising thing about his progression was his presence at practice so soon afterward. He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday while wearing rib protection and was listed similarly Thursday, not participating in team portions of practice, although he did some individual work indoors. On Friday, the team did not hold a formal practice, but Montgomery was again listed as a limited participant. His doubtful tag is not surprising given the leap from very limited practice participation to full competition, especially when dealing with an injury as painful as rib fractures. Expect Montgomery to sit this week out. Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones will likely each see work in his place.

Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles, knee, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Smallwood has seen increased work since the loss of teammate Darren Sproles to a season-ending injury. It may be taking a toll on his knee, as swelling kept him out of practice all week. Although he is listed as questionable and a gametime decision, the expectation is that Smallwood will sit out. That would mean more work for LeGarrette Blunt and Corey Clement.

C.J. Prosise, Seattle Seahawks, ankle, (D), 4:05 p.m. ET: Coach Pete Carroll said last week that he would be shocked if Prosise did not return in Week 5. Known for being eternally the optimist, Carroll may have spoken too soon, as the doubtful tag all but ensures Prosise will miss another week.

Players off game status injury report

Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers, knee, 1:00 p.m. ET: Gordon's knee has been a topic of conversation since he was added to the Week 3 injury report, and he hasn't looked particularly sharp the last two weeks, even exiting the game for a period of time in the third week. This week, however, things appear to be looking up. Gordon was a full participant in practice each day and is off the pregame injury report. There is no doubt surrounding his status as the Chargers travel to face the New York Giants.

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins, knee, 1:00 p.m. ET: Ajayi's practice involvement has varied weekly, perhaps in relation to how his knee is faring. Last week, his practice participation was increased, but it certainly didn't translate to percentage of offensive snaps. It appears the Dolphins are trying to find a balance for Ajayi's role. This week, Ajayi was a full participant except for a day off on Thursday (listed as his "customary Thursday off" on the team's official website) and has a favorable matchup against the Titans this week.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, chest, 4:25 p.m. ET: Very quietly, Elliott has been on the practice injury report with a chest injury throughout the week. Perhaps since he was a full participant daily, combined with coach Jason's Garrett lack of concern that the injury was going to limit Elliott in any way, there hasn't been much worry in Dallas. Elliott's removal from the pregame injury report confirms he will be healthy enough to play when the Cowboys host the Packers Sunday.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars, ankle, 1:00 p.m. ET: A foot injury in the preseason and an ankle injury in his last year at LSU had some worried about the health of Fournette coming into his rookie year. So far, his performance has quieted that concern, but Fournette does turn up on the injury report this week. There haven't been many details about what's ailing his ankle, but back-to-back full practices Thursday and Friday, along with removal from the pregame injury report, reassure us about Fournette's Sunday status against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills, wrist, 1:00 p.m. ET: McCoy continues to be listed on the practice injury report because of his wrist, but he remains a full participant and once again is off the pregame injury report.

Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings, ankle, Monday: When Dalvin Cook's torn ACL forced a premature end to his season, it was expected that McKinnon and teammate Latavius Murray would have to step up. McKinnon suffered an injury of his own (ankle) late in the game last week, but it looks to have been relatively minor, given that he was a full participant in practice throughout the week. His removal from the injury report in advance of Monday night's game confirms that he, along with Murray, will be ready to play.

Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers, knee, 4:25 p.m. ET: Speaking of backup running backs who suffered injuries shortly after the primary back in Week 4, such was also the case for Williams, whose knee got twisted as he was caught in a pile. Starter Ty Montgomery had exited the game with broken ribs, and Williams was picking up the work. After just four carries, Williams was forced out with his knee injury. A MRI was negative, and Williams was able to practice fully each day. His removal from the pregame injury report signals his availability, but Aaron Jones (who carried the ball 13 times for 49 yards and a score after Montgomery and Williams went out with injury) may have earned some more work for himself.

Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions, ankle, 1:00 p.m. ET: Abdullah rolled his ankle in Week 4 and did not return to the game. After the game, Abdullah said he believed he could have gone back in, but game circumstances dictated differently. He was back in practice on Wednesday for limited work, then upgraded to full practices for both Thursday and Friday. His removal from the pregame injury report does not come as a surprise, and he will be ready to play Sunday.

Carlos Hyde, hip and Matt Breida, ankle, San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m. ET: Hyde seems to have made some improvement this week with regards to the discomfort associated with his hip/oblique injury. He told the Mercury News that he didn't feel quite like himself last week, but thought he could still be effective. Maybe this week he will feel more like himself after returning to full practice Friday for the first time in two weeks. His removal from the pregame injury report indicates the team's improved confidence in his status heading into this week's contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, his teammate Breida was also listed on the injury report because of his ankle, although it does not appear serious. After being limited in the team's first two practices, Breida fully participated Friday and has also been removed from the pregame injury report.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, concussion, (Q), 4:25 p.m. ET: Perhaps the most surprising player to be listed as having a chance to play this week is Adams, who left the Week 4 game on a stretcher after a suspension-inducing hit from Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan. Cleared of a neck injury at the hospital, Adams was placed in the concussion protocol and monitored throughout the week. On Saturday, Adams passed the final test of being cleared by the independent neurological consultant and was able to travel with the team to Dallas. Barring a setback, it indeed appears that Adams will be active for this game.

John Brown, quadriceps and J.J. Nelson, Arizona Cardinals, hamstring, tooth (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Both of these receivers were listed as questionable last week, and both suited up on Sunday. Given that both were limited participants in practice daily, the expectation is that both will again be available on Sunday against the Eagles. These soft tissue injuries are the type of thing that can act up during warmups, however, so fantasy owners should be sure to check pregame inactives. Last week, coach Bruce Arians said it would have been miraculous if Brown suited up. As expected, he did not. It certainly seemed as if he were still quite a ways from returning. Interestingly, his activity has picked up in practice this week, and now there is a reasonable possibility that Brown returns to the playing field. After taking part in portions of practice daily, Brown is listed as questionable, but Arians indicated he is expected to play. Just what that workload looks like in what will be Brown's second game of the regular season is unknown, although Arians made it clear it will be limited. Meanwhile, his teammate J.J. Nelson was active Monday night despite a hamstring injury, but his productivity was a sharp contrast from the prior week. In Week 2, Nelson recorded five catches for 120 yards and a score; in Week 3, he had zero catches for, well, zero yards and was targeted just three times. Nelson remained limited throughout the week in practice and may be limited in volume again in Sunday's game.

Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars, ribs, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Rib injuries are unpredictable in terms of how pain-limiting they are for an athlete. Lee did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and his participation on Friday was limited. His status on Sunday may well come down to how he feels at gametime.

Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore Ravens, hand, (Q), 4:05 p.m. ET: Maclin's presence on the injury report did not appear serious, as he was able to practice in full each day. Despite the questionable tag, it appears he will play on Sunday, but check pregame inactives to be sure.

Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, neck, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Williams was on the injury report this week with a neck injury, but was able to participate fully each day. According to ESPN.com's Eric Williams, coach Anthony Lynn said he expects Williams to play Sunday.

Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers, concussion, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: The latest concussion for Goodwin has his status for Week 5 in question. He did not progress beyond limited practices throughout the week, and it would seem he is less likely to play on Sunday.

Kenny Britt, Cleveland Browns, knee/groin (D), 1:00 p.m. ET: Britt has not been particularly useful, but he has at least been on the field. It appears that won't be the case this week, as he adds a groin injury to the knee issue he has been dealing with on a regular basis. Doubtful almost universally means a player will sit.

Players off game status injury report

Michael Crabtree, Oakland Raiders, chest, 4:05 p.m. ET: Crabtree missed Week 4 after a painful contusion suffered against the Broncos limited him throughout the week. The rest appears to have helped, as he was a full participant in both Thursday and Friday practices. His status has improved to the point where the Raiders are no longer concerned about his availability for Sunday's game. Crabtree is expected to play as the Raiders host the Ravens.

Odell Beckham Jr., finger/ankle and Brandon Marshall, toe, New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET: Beckham dislocated his finger in Week 4 and could be seen on the sideline having it relocated. The finger didn't keep him out of the game, nor did his ankle, although coach Ben McAdoo acknowledged Beckham was playing through discomfort. Limited practice early in the week was reportedly due to cramps, but Beckham did remain limited throughout the week. The Giants are no doubt working to help their best receiver manage his ailments during the week to improve his status for Sunday. His removal from the pregame injury report indicates they are planning on his availability. Meanwhile, Marshall was back on the injury report this week, this time with a toe injury. It doesn't appear to be serious, given that Marshall was merely limited on Wednesday and was back to full participation for the remainder of the week. His removal from the pregame injury report confirms his status for Sunday.

Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks, groin, 4:05 p.m. ET: One of the larger injury concerns last week involved Baldwin who was questionable to play because of a groin injury suffered in Week 3. He was active, but was limited to just three catches for 35 yards. After no reported setbacks, his increased practice involvement this week would suggest Baldwin has made good progress with his health. A day off Wednesday was followed by an upgrade to full practice Thursday. His removal from the pregame injury report is perhaps the biggest indicator that Baldwin is much healthier heading into Week 5.

Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers, knee, 1:00 p.m. ET: Benjamin had some soreness in his left knee after Week 4 and was held out of Wednesday practice as a result. He returned to limited practice Thursday and followed it up on Friday. His removal from the pregame injury report signals the team's confidence in his availability. Benjamin faces a tough matchup against Lions cornerback Darius Slay this weekend.

Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams, illness, 4:05 p.m. ET: Nothing to see here. Watkins missed practice Wednesday with an illness, but fully practiced Thursday and Friday. Off the pregame injury report, Watkins is expected to play against the Seahawks.

Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders, knee, 4:05 p.m. ET: This feels so familiar. Cooper is limited Wednesday, fully practices Thursday and Friday and is off the game status injury report. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Tight ends

Players off game status injury report

Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks, ankle, 4:05 p.m. ET: Graham has already shown he can play through the left ankle injury he sustained in Week 2. Nonetheless, his practice participation has been limited as a result. Again, Graham was off Wednesday this week, but returned to full practice Thursday. His removal from the pregame injury report confirms his availability to face the Rams this Sunday.

Out

This space is intended for a list of key players, not including those who have been moved to injured reserve status, who are officially listed as "Out" for the upcoming game.

Jordan Matthews, WR, Buffalo Bills, thumb: Matthews injured his thumb last Sunday and underwent surgery this week. He is expected to miss approximately one month.

Tyler Eifert, TE, back and John Ross, WR, knee, Cincinnati Bengals: There has been no update on Eifert's status since the latest setback to his injury sidelined him in Week 3. His absence from practices suggests he is not returning anytime soon. Ross also remains out with a knee injury.

Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets, knee/toe: Turf toe can be unpredictable in terms of how long it can sideline a runner, even in mild cases. Forte has not yet returned to practice and remains out for the second consecutive week. More Bilal Powell coming this week.

Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants, ribs: Described as having bruised ribs, Perkins made a limited appearance in Wednesday's practice, but that was his only showing. Held out both Thursday and Friday, Perkins was ruled out early for Sunday's game.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions, hamstring: Questionable, then inactive for last week's game, Golladay has remained sidelined in practice all of this week. The Lions made it easy for fantasy owners this week and ruled him out in advance of Sunday's game.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans, hamstring: Davis has not played since Week 2 and remains out again this week with a hamstring injury.

Andrew Luck, QB, right shoulder and Jack Doyle, TE, concussion/neck, Indianapolis Colts: Luck is back in practice! But at least a couple of weeks likely remain before he returns to competition. Doyle was placed in the concussion protocol post-game, but is also listed with a neck injury. After limited work Wednesday and Thursday, Doyle was out of practice Friday and was subsequently declared out for this week's game.

Mike Williams, WR, back and Branden Oliver, RB, hamstring, Los Angeles Chargers: Williams continues to take strides towards joining his team, practicing on a limited basis daily, but he remains out for the game. Oliver injured his hamstring in Week 4 and did not practice all week, so him being out for this game did not come as a surprise. Austin Ekeler will be the backup to Gordon and should get some touches. On Saturday, the Chargers promoted Andre Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.

