To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactive lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: QB Andrew Luck (shoulder/labrum), TE Jack Doyle (concussion), RB Matt Forte (toe), RB Branden Oliver (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (back), RB Paul Perkins (ribs), WR Jordan Matthews (thumb), WR John Ross (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (back), RB Dwayne Washington (quadriceps), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hamstring)

Defense: LB Dekoda Watson (groin), LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee), LB Josh Martin (ankle), CB Darryl Roberts (hamstring), DE Lerentee McCray (knee), LB Ramon Humber (thumb), S Derron Smith (ankle), S Kurt Coleman (knee/MCL), S Demetrious Cox (ankle), LB Paul Worrilow (knee/MCL), S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), DE Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Fletcher Cox (calf), DE Brandon Williams (foot), DE Cliff Avril (neck), LB Joe Thomas (ankle), DE Kony Ealy (shoulder)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense

WR Marquise Goodwin (questionable, concussion)

WR Chester Rogers (questionable, hamstring)

WR Kenny Britt (doubtful, knee)

WR Marqise Lee (questionable, ribs)

WR Tyrell Williams (questionable, neck)

QB Marcus Mariota (questionable, hamstring)

WR John Brown (questionable, quadriceps)

WR J.J. Nelson (questionable, hamstring)

RB Wendell Smallwood (questionable, knee)

Defense

CB Rashaan Melvin (questionable, hamstring)

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (questionable, shoulder)

CB Juston Burris (questionable, foot)

LB Jamie Collins Sr. (doubtful, concussion)

S Jarrod Wilson (questionable, shoulder)

LB Jatavis Brown (questionable, ankle)

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (questionable, shoulder)

DE Olivier Vernon (questionable, ankle)

DE Avery Moss (questionable, shoulder)

CB Shareece Wright (questionable, back)

S Micah Hyde (questionable, knee)

CB E.J. Gaines (questionable, groin)

LB Jordan Evans (questionable, hamstring)

DE Julius Peppers (questionable, shoulder)

DE Mario Addison (questionable, knee)

DT Haloti Ngata (questionable, shoulder)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (questionable, knee)

LB Tahir Whitehead (questionable, pectoral)

LB Jarrad Davis (questionable, neck)

DT Jordan Phillips (questionable, ankle)

LB Mike Hull (questionable, shoulder)

CB Byron Maxwell (questionable, hamstring)

CB Xavien Howard (questionable, shoulder)

DT Destiny Vaeao (questionable, wrist)

S Corey Graham (questionable, hamstring)

S Jaylen Watkins (questionable, hamstring)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense

WR Jeremy Maclin (questionable, hand)

TE Benjamin Watson (questionable, calf)

QB Derek Carr (questionable, back)

RB DeAndre Washington (questionable, hamstring)

RB C.J. Prosise (doubtful, ankle)

RB Ty Montgomery (doubtful, ribs)

WR Davante Adams (questionable, concussion)

Defense

CB Jaylen Hill (doubtful, thigh)

S Lardarius Webb (questionable, thigh)

CB Jimmy Smith (questionable, Achilles)

S Anthony Levine Sr. (questionable, thigh)

CB David Amerson (questionable, concussion)

CB Gareon Conley (questionable, shin)

LB Michael Wilhoite (questionable, hamstring)

CB Jeremy Lane (doubtful, groin)

S Lamarcus Joyner (doubtful, hamstring)

DE Mike Daniels (questionable, hip)

LB Ahmad Brooks (questionable, back)

CB Davon House (questionable, quadriceps)

CB Quinten Rollins (questionable, ankle)

DT Stephen Paea (questionable, knee)

LB Sean Lee (questionable, hamstring)

CB Nolan Carroll II (questionable, concussion)

CB Anthony Brown (questionable, ankle)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

There are no players of note currently listed as either questionable or doubtful for either team.

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Aaron Jones (7:30 a.m.): With Ty Montgomery doubtful to play because of his rib injury, expect Jones -- who was reported to have been taking first-team reps this week in practice -- to get a chance to handle a lot of Green Bay's rushing offense today.

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:15 a.m.): Our ESPN NFL Insider reports that wide receivers John Brown, Martavis Bryant, Tyrell Williams and Marqise Lee, despite being listed as questionable, are all expected to play today. As for quarterbacks, Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr are both likely to be sidelined. Expect EJ Manuel and Matt Cassel to be taking snaps for the Raiders and Titans, respectively.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.