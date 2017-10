My take on the pending Ezekiel Elliott suspension: It's still not official. His camp will appeal. There will be lawyers. Editor's Picks Court restores Cowboys RB Elliott's 6-game ban A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL's punishment over domestic violence allegations.

But if it does happen soon and he's out for a while, everyone's simply guessing whether Darren McFadden or Alfred Morris will replace him. Or it could be a combination of both.

Nobody knows.

The Cowboys don't know.

Add each in fantasy, but anyone definitively saying one over the other is guessing.