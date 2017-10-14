Matthew Berry and Field Yates agree that Elijah McGuire should be used at a high volume against New England because of a bad Patriots defense along with the Jets being plagued by injuries. (0:51)

Injury concerns regarding players heading into the Sunday and Monday games can be critical. Each Saturday, this entry will be dedicated to those who appear on the official weekly NFL game status injury report and how their status may impact fantasy teams.

For those who may be new to this blog: Injury reports provide some insight to a player's status. The NFL requires teams to submit practice injury reports several times a week, identifying the body part that is involved in the injury. This year, there has been a change in the language of injury reporting, per the league office. The most notable change is the removal of the probable designation. For more detailed information on the changes and what they mean, click here.

Early in the week, the practice injury reports indicate whether a player did not practice, was limited in practice or was a full participant in practice. On Fridays, all teams file a game status injury report assigning one of the following designations: questionable, doubtful or out. The designations listed here reflect the injury reports filed with the league office on Friday evening. Teams playing on Monday night do not have to issue their designations until Saturday. The explanation for each designation is as follows.

Out: This is the easy one; the guy is not playing Sunday.

Questionable (Q): This remains the most dreaded player designation. By definition it means a player is "uncertain to play." How uncertain is uncertain? There is no percentage or measurement scale, leaving this classification rather vague. Whether a player ends up active or inactive often comes down to a game-time decision based on how he feels on game-day morning or how he performs during warm-ups. Final inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff.

Doubtful (D): The doubtful designation means a player is unlikely to play that week. Rarely does a player labeled as doubtful end up playing, unless he experiences a major turnaround before game time.

Each week in the Saturday blog, we run down a list of key fantasy players, by position, who appear in the Friday injury report along with the injured body part as listed on the report, player status and any relevant developments or insight. The primary fantasy positions are covered (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end).

This year, there is a subgrouping of players at the end of each positional section, "Players Off Game Status Injury Report." The probable tag no longer exists, so players who would have been listed as probable in previous years are now simply removed from the report. This means there will be players who appear in the practice injury reports during the week, but will not appear on the game status report on Friday since they are presumed active for game day. They are included in this blog so that fantasy owners can see where players who were on the practice injury report during the week have been upgraded in advance of the games.

At the end, key fantasy players listed Friday as "Out" for the week's games will appear as a group. There are four teams on bye this week: The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks all have the week off.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers played on Thursday night, leaving 13 remaining matchups whose fantasy-relevant injured players are represented here. First weekend games kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET this week.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions, ankle, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Stafford was clearly impaired late in last week's game, as he hobbled about the field, but it didn't prevent him from finishing the game -- and throwing touchdown passes in the process. At various points during the game, Stafford was seen getting his right ankle taped. Afterward, neither he nor head coach Jim Caldwell would say much about a specific injury, but the report confirmed that his ankle was the culprit. As Stafford so often does, he participated fully in practice throughout the week. The questionable tag is a bit misleading, as there is nothing to suggest that Stafford will miss this game, unless he suffers a setback.

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans, hamstring, (Q), Monday: Last week Mariota was questionable, but truly seemed unlikely to play after doing very little in practice. He has certainly participated more in practice this week, and his status remains uncertain, although there is more reason for optimism. For instance, Mariota demonstrated increased mobility in the pocket and participated in team drills. Still, as of Saturday, coach Mike Mularkey remained unsure as to whether Mariota would suit up or whether he would get one additional week of recovery. "It might be a game-time decision," Mularkey said. "Can he play and not risk himself to further injury? That's the biggest thing."

Since the Titans don't play until Monday night, there is little reason for them to commit to their quarterback's status until just before gametime. Comparing this week's activity to that of last week, Mariota has definitely been busier during practice this week, but he has not fully tested his leg either. There is no need to have him run full sprints prior to putting him in the game. The bigger concern is whether he can accelerate/decelerate over short distances as necessary to make instinctive decisions in the moment without risking a serious setback to his hamstring. Unfortunately, it's virtually impossible to simulate those conditions outside of the game. The Titans will not make Mariota's status official until before kickoff, so fantasy owners may have a tough decision to make.

Marcus Mariota's status for Monday is still up in the air. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Players off game status injury report

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders, back, 4:25 p.m. ET: It does sound amazing to hear that a quarterback with a still-healing transverse process fracture is going to play, especially when that play date is just two weeks removed from the date of injury. That is exactly what is expected to happen on Sunday when Carr projects to take the field to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Carr, who sat out last week despite pressing to play, was a daily participant in practice this week, upgrading to full on Friday. Perhaps most notable is the fact that Carr was removed from the game status injury report leaving no doubt as to what the Raiders think about his ability to play. In fact, the bigger concern may be the air quality issue in Oakland, given the week-long fires in northern California, most of which are still ongoing. As of now, the plan is for the team to play at their usual home stadium and for Carr to be under center when the game kicks off.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots, left shoulder, 1:00 p.m. ET: With his track record, Brady is expected to take the field every week, even when managing various aches and pains. We have witnessed him playing through shoulder and ankle issues in the past. The only injury that sidelined him for any substantial amount of time was a torn ACL/MCL. This current injury isn't even to his throwing shoulder, making it even less of a threat to keep him off the field. While an AC sprain is common for quarterbacks, usually as the result of getting taken to the ground hard, an injury on the non-throwing side is far less threatening. Depending on the degree of injury, it can be painful to bring the arm up to the pre-throw position, but the throwing motion itself should not be impacted. Brady was granted some additional rest this week to allow his shoulder some recovery, but he returned to full practice Friday and indicated he was ready to play. This injury does serve as a reminder that Brady has been taken to the ground a lot this season (16 sacks through five games), and that will need to change if he is going to avoid a more serious injury going forward.

Running backs

Rob Kelley, Washington Redskins, ankle, (D), 1:00 p.m. ET: Kelley overcame the discomfort of a still healing rib injury to return to action in Week 4, only to suffer an ankle injury that forced him to make another early exit. Even after the bye week, Kelley is still in recovery mode. He did not practice at all this week, and the doubtful tag seems a bit optimistic. It appears highly unlikely that Kelley will take the field Sunday.

Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers, ribs, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Montgomery made an effort to return to action last week, but ultimately was not given medical clearance to return just 10 days after sustaining multiple rib fractures. One week later, it appears more likely he will take the field. Montgomery practiced in full pads with customized rib protection this week, testing how it would feel to take contact. When he emerged no worse for the wear, it gave a pretty good hint that he would be ready to test himself in live game action. Obviously getting hit full speed and tackled to the ground is different than taking some light contact in practice from fellow teammates, but Montgomery sounded confident that he could handle whatever comes his way with the protection he is wearing. "It made me feel very comfortable," Montgomery said. The Packers have had a chance to see Aaron Jones in action and they have to have liked what they saw. It would not be surprising if Jones continues to get carries even as Montgomery returns from this injury which, it appears, just might be Sunday.

Bilal Powell, New York Jets, calf, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Powell sat out the Week 5 contest with a calf strain and appears to be in line to miss a second week. He did not practice at all this week, and the questionable tag comes as a bit of a surprise. Calf strains can be tricky as athletes are often asymptomatic well before they are ready to return to competition. The low demand on the calf muscles for pushing off when walking around is in sharp contrast to the power necessary for explosive movement. Given that Powell has not tested the calf in practice, it would be surprising to see him take the field Sunday.

Branden Oliver, Los Angeles Chargers, hamstring, (Q), 4:25 p.m. ET: Oliver improved his practice status from limited Wednesday and Thursday to full on Friday. He remains uncertain to play heading into Sunday with his questionable designation.

Players off game status injury report

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins, knee, 1:00 p.m. ET: Ajayi continues to appear on the weekly practice injury report because of his knee. He put in full practices Wednesday and Friday with a "rest" day between the two on Thursday. This pattern - the same as we saw last week - is likely to continue, especially if it helps Ajayi to be at full speed on Sundays. His removal from the game status injury report indicates that he is expected to play.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars, ankle, 4:05 p.m. ET: Fournette ran just fine last week after the ankle injury surfaced, so there is no reason to worry about what he can do this week. Held to limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Fournette was upgraded to full participation Friday. His removal from the pregame injury report adds further confidence that the ankle is not an issue.

Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets, knee/toe, 1:00 p.m. ET: Forte sat out Week 5 due to a turf toe injury, but returned to practice this week, limited at first but fully participating by Friday. With fellow back Bilal Powell likely sidelined this week with a calf strain, Forte could be leaned on more heavily, assuming his toe holds up to those demands. Elijah McGuire may be in line for more work alongside Forte if Powell is out.

D'Onta Foreman, Houston Texans, hip, 1:00 p.m. ET: Although Foreman appears as an addition to the injury report this week because of his hip, he did not miss any days of practice. Limited on Wednesday and Thursday, Foreman was listed as a full participant Friday and was removed from the pregame status injury report at the end of the week. Expect him to be available Sunday.

Wide receivers

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins, ankle, (D), 1:00 p.m. ET: Parker hurt his ankle in the first half of last week's game and did not return to action. He left the stadium on crutches with what was referred to as a sprain. Although there was no formal indication of severity, the fact that Parker was unable to practice all week certainly suggested it was more than just a tweak. The doubtful tag implies there is a slight possibility he could play, but all signs point to him sitting out this week.

Willie Snead, New Orleans Saints, hamstring, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Snead missed the team's game in London (the first game in which he could have participated following his three game suspension) due to a hamstring injury. Although it did not sound particularly serious, a combination of variables led to the decision to hold Snead out until after the team's bye week. After participating in limited practices throughout the week, Snead sounded confident he would take the field this week. However, he hinted at a smaller role until he "proves" his worth, which is something for fantasy owners to keep in mind. As always, be sure to check pregame inactives.

Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore Ravens, shoulder, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Maclin had a hand injury last week, but was a full participant in practice throughout the week. He was listed as questionable, but seemed almost certain to play...and he did. In fact, he was the most-targeted pass catcher with eight targets of which he caught six. This week, he has quietly been limited in practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury. The questionable designation this week feels more legitimately questionable. Fantasy owners will want to be sure to check Sunday morning to see if Maclin is going to take the field.

Jeremy Maclin is listed as questionable for Sunday. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions, hamstring, (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Golladay was questionable two weeks ago, then rendered inactive. Last week, he was out of practice the entire week and was ruled out early. His activity this week seems to have picked up again, as he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week. Still, according to ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein, Golladay was not doing much in the portion of practice open to the media. The Lions aren't a team to offer much information on their injured players, so his status will be a mystery until game-time.

Kenny Britt, Cleveland Browns, knee/groin (Q), 1:00 p.m. ET: Britt was doubtful last week and sat that game out. He did practice daily this week on a limited basis and is back to his prior designation level of questionable. In the past, he has played when listed as questionable, but that has also been when it was just the chronic knee issue. He is now recovering from a groin injury in addition to the knee, making his status for Sunday less predictable. If he does play, it will be quarterback Kevin Hogan throwing to him, as Hogan was named the starter this week.

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, back, (Q), 4:25 p.m. ET: Out since OTAs this spring as the result of disc herniation in his lower back, Williams - who at one point was considered a possibility to miss the season - has steadily made progress towards a return. This is the first week that he has a legitimate chance to take the field given his questionable designation (In Weeks 1-5, he has been ruled out as of Friday's injury report). Despite Williams participating in his first padded practice since the injury, coach Anthony Lynn is being cautious. As ESPN.com's Eric Williams reported, Lynn acknowledged that Williams has responded well to contact, albeit while still dealing with some expected soreness. Lynn noted that the team wants Williams for the "long haul," suggesting they may continue down the cautious road by limiting his exposure, even if he does suit up for the game.

Players off game status injury report

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, hamstring, 4:25 p.m. ET: No one likes to see a late Thursday practice report addition, especially when it's a player known for his blazing speed, with the word 'hamstring' next to his name. It couldn't have been of a serious nature, considering Hill returned the very next day for limited practice and, more importantly, was cleared from the pregame injury report. There is always the worry that an adrenaline-filled sprint on Sunday could trigger a flare-up, but there's no way to know in advance. Put it this way: A guy whose twitter handle is @cheetah is not going to slow down and take it easy when he's on the field.

Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders, knee, 4:25 p.m. ET: The concern with Cooper is not just that he's on the injury report each week, it's that he's struggling to make catches. He will play just as he has in past weeks, but here's hoping he's able to return to his prior level of play.

Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins, shoulder, 1:00 p.m. ET: Doctson has appeared on the injury report multiple times, usually for a lower extremity ailment. Now he is listed with a shoulder injury following the bye week. He was able to practice in full each day, something coach Jay Gruden hinted Doctson would need to do to increase his role on gameday. With his removal from the game status injury report, it appears Docston will play without limitation on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers, back, 1:00 p.m. ET: Nelson was absent on the Packers' final drive last week, and while there was much speculation as to the nature of the ailment that kept him on the sideline, it wasn't until the team turned in their Wednesday injury report and the word "back" appeared that anyone knew for sure. Both Nelson and coach Mike McCarthy had downplayed the injury after the game, and it appears they were justified. Nelson didn't skip a beat in practice, despite being listed on the injury report. He is off the pregame injury report now, however, and is expected to play without limitation.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, hip, 1:00 p.m. ET: Jones benefited from a bye week coming at just the right time after he strained a hip flexor in Week 4. Despite being limited in practice throughout the week, Jones told reporters he felt "great," noting that the term 'limited' didn't mean much in his case. Maybe this will be the week that Matt Ryan finds Jones in the end zone for a score.

Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars, ribs, 4:05 p.m. ET: Lee was active in Week 5 and did not suffer any setbacks, making it easier to gauge his status this week. Last week, he didn't practice until Friday. This week, he turned in two full practices on Wednesday and Friday with a lighter practice on Thursday. His removal from the game status injury report confirms he is on track for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

John Brown, quadriceps and J.J. Nelson, Arizona Cardinals, hamstring, 4:05 p.m. ET: Brown and Nelson have made improvements with their respective soft tissue injury situations, as evidenced by their removal from the game status injury report. Both receivers are still listed on the practice injury report as their reps are limited Wednesday and Thursday, then both upgrade to full practice Friday. At this point, fantasy owners can feel comfortable that both are healthy enough to play; the remaining weekly question, however, is how the ball will be spread around among the pass catchers.

Tight ends

Players off game status injury report

Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots, thigh, 1:00 p.m. ET: A thigh contusion kept Gronkowski out of the Patriots' last game, a decision he attributed to the short turnaround between Weeks 4 and 5 (last week was a Thursday night game for the Patriots). With ten additional days to recover, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Gronkowski would be available this week. When he didn't practice Wednesday, there was a ripple of panic among fantasy owners, but it was quickly alleviated when he returned to practice Thursday. An upgrade to full participation Friday and removal from the game status injury report should erase any lingering concern about Gronk's availability for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, concussion, 4:25 p.m. ET: Kelce suffered a concussion last week, although it was not immediately obvious. After clearing initial sideline tests, Kelce began having trouble with recall as the Chiefs entered the locker room at halftime. As a result, he did not leave the locker room to return to the game. Kudos to the medical staff for continuing to monitor a player for symptom progression even after he has cleared initial tests (this is routine and expected of all medical staffs, but is not often openly recognized or appreciated, hence the mention here). Kelce was not in practice Wednesday, but was listed as a full participant both Thursday and Friday. His removal from the game status injury report indicates the Chiefs expect him to play on Sunday.

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts, neck/concussion, Monday: Doyle missed last week's game because of injury, but he won't miss Monday night. After participating fully in three consecutive practices, Doyle was removed from the pregame injury report Saturday and is expected to resume his role.

Out

This space is intended for a list of key players, not including those who have been moved to injured reserve status, who are officially listed as "Out" for the upcoming game.

Sam Bradford, QB, Minnesota Vikings, knee: After watching Bradford struggle on Monday night before exiting the game at the half, it comes as no surprise that he is not playing this week. Bradford did not practice, and it is unclear when he will do so next. An MRI on Tuesday revealed no new damage, but that isn't altogether surprising either. The internal damage to Bradford's knee had already been initiated as a result of having a twice-reconstructed ACL combined with the toll of playing professional football. The question is whether his knee symptoms will subside to the point where he can return to the level necessary to function as an NFL quarterback. The answer to that question may take some time.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings, groin: Diggs says his groin injury is minor and not nearly as severe as the one he dealt with for much of last season. Still, the Vikings thought enough of it to hold Diggs out of practice the entire week. He sits out the Week 6 game.

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons, hamstring: The bye week wasn't enough time for Sanu's hamstring strain to progress to the point of returning to practice. No surprise then that he was ruled out in advance of Week 6.

Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots, ribs: Burkhead has missed several weeks with a rib injury, but made substantial progress this week and was able to practice. A participant on a limited basis each day, Burkhead originally came into Sunday's game listed as questionable. Given that he didn't progress to a full practice late in the week, it seemed more likely than not that the Patriots would keep him out on Sunday. They decided to do just that when they officially ruled Burkhead out on Saturday.

Terrance West, RB, Baltimore Ravens, calf: West aggravated a calf injury early in the Week 5 contest and didn't return to the game. After not practicing all week, it came as no surprise that he was listed as 'Out' for this week's game.

Paul Perkins, RB, ribs and Sterling Shepard, WR, ankle, New York Giants: Perkins made one appearance in practice after suffering bruised ribs...and that was last week. He missed last week's game and after sitting out another week's worth of practice, he will sit this one out, as well. Shepard is out with an ankle injury after not practicing all week.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans, hamstring: Davis has not yet returned to practice since appearing in the Week 2 game. He remains out again this week.

Markus Wheaton, WR, Chicago Bears, groin: Wheaton went from limited practice Thursday to not participating at all on Friday, never a good sign. The Bears ruled him out in advance of this weekend's contest.

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts, right shoulder: Luck remains out of competition, but was reportedly doing more in practice this week, including middle distance throws to receivers. He remains without an official timetable.

