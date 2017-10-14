Matthew Berry and Field Yates address the questions surrounding the Giants' lack of healthy receivers and suggest using the bye week to decide who is the best replacement for Odell Beckham Jr. (1:28)

Editor's Picks Fantasy football cheat sheet: Start and sit tips All of the best fantasy football advice and relevant information for Week 6 from our Insider experts, all in one place.

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactive lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: WR Mohamed Sanu (hamstring), QB Sam Bradford (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (groin), RB Kyle Juszczyk (back), WR Markus Wheaton (groin), RB Terrance West (calf), WR Chris Conley (Achilles), RB Jamize Olawale (concussion), QB Paxton Lynch (shoulder), WR Cody Latimer (knee), RB Paul Perkins (ribs), WR Sterling Shepard (ankle), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (season-ending ankle surgery), WR Brandon Marshall (season-ending ankle surgery)

Defense: DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle), LB Jermaine Grace (hamstring), LB Joe Thomas (ankle), S Morgan Burnett (hamstring), LB Paul Worrilow (knee/MCL), CB Eric Rowe (groin), CB Josh Norman (ribs), DE J.J. Watt (season-ending leg surgery), LB Ben Heeney (knee), CB Kevin Johnson (knee), S Corey Moore (concussion), DT Haloti Ngata (elbow/IR), LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring), S Keith Tandy (hip), DE Ryan Russell (shoulder), DT Olsen Pierre (ankle), S Steven Terrell (concussion), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), CB Gareon Conley (shin), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), DE Romeo Okwara (knee), LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (team suspension)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (seven scheduled)

Offense

WR DeVante Parker (doubtful, ankle)

PK Matt Bryant (questionable, back)

RB Ty Montgomery (questionable, ribs)

QB Matthew Stafford (questionable, ankle)

RB Dwayne Washington (questionable, quadriceps)

WR Kenny Golladay (questionable, hamstring)

WR Willie Snead (questionable, hamstring)

RB Rex Burkhead (questionable, ribs)

RB Bilal Powell (questionable, calf)

RB Rob Kelley (doubtful, ankle)

WR Jeremy Maclin (questionable, shoulder)

WR Breshad Perriman (questionable, knee)

WR Kenny Britt (questionable, groin)

Defense

CB Byron Maxwell (questionable, foot)

CB Xavien Howard (questionable, shoulder)

LB Ahmad Brooks (doubtful, back)

CB Kevin King (doubtful, concussion)

CB Davon House (questionable, quadriceps)

S Andrew Sendejo (questionable, groin)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (questionable, knee)

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (questionable, shoulder)

LB Dekoda Watson (questionable, groin)

LB Reuben Foster (questionable, ankle)

S Eric Reid (questionable, knee)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (questionable, concussion)

S Adrian Colbert (questionable, hamstring)

S Deshazor Everett (doubtful, hamstring)

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (questionable, pectoral)

DE Brandon Williams (doubtful, foot)

DE Carl Davis (questionable, hamstring)

CB Jimmy Smith (questionable, Achilles)

S Anthony Levine Sr. (questionable, thigh)

CB Jaylen Hill (questionable, thigh)

LB James Burgess (doubtful, knee)

LB Benardrick McKinney (questionable, hip)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (five scheduled)

Offense

WR Arrelious Benn (questionable, groin)

RB Branden Oliver (questionable, hamstring)

WR Mike Williams (questionable, back)

RB DeAndre Washington (questionable, hamstring)

Defense

DE Robert Ayers (questionable, back)

LB Lavonte David (questionable, ankle)

S T.J. Ward (questionable, hip)

DT Corey Peters (questionable, knee)

DE Robert Nkemdiche (questionable, calf)

LB Karlos Dansby (questionable, hamstring)

CB Patrick Peterson (questionable, quadriceps)

LB Mark Barron (questionable, knee)

S Lamarcus Joyner (questionable, hamstring)

LB Jatavis Brown (questionable, ankle)

LB Cory James (questionable, knee)

CB David Amerson (questionable, shoulder)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

New York Giants

S Landon Collins (questionable, ankle)

Denver Broncos

There are no players of note currently listed as either questionable or doubtful for Denver.

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.