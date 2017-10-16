Fantasy intel for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 7

Below are notes covering each of the NFL's 32 teams from a fantasy perspective. Use these tidbits to make the best waiver-wire, trade and lineup decisions for Week 7. Be sure to check back each week of the season for a new version of the Fantasy 32.

Throughout this piece, I'll be referencing "OTD." OTD stands for opportunity-adjusted touchdowns. It is a statistic that weighs every carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's scoring opportunity. For example, if a player has an OTD of 3.0, it means that a league-average player who saw the same number of carries/targets in the same area of the field would have scored three touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals

Adrian Peterson put up 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries Sunday in his debut with Arizona. Peterson had totaled 81 yards and no scores during his four games with New Orleans. Peterson was on the field for 45 of the team's 59 offensive plays but ran only 12 of a possible 24 pass routes and wasn't targeted. Arizona was ahead by double-digits throughout most of the game, which won't be the case most weeks. In more competitive games, we should still expect to see a lot of Andre Ellington, who was limited to one target on 10 snaps on Sunday. Peterson is in the RB2 discussion following his impressive Week 6, but be sure to keep expectations in check, especially in PPR leagues. It's also worth noting that David Johnson is expected back in November or early December, which means Peterson might not have much value during the fantasy playoffs.

Editor's Picks Week 6 takeaways on Adrian Peterson, Aaron Rodgers and more Is there more left in the tank for Adrian Peterson? How will Green Bay cope with the loss of Aaron Rodgers? We look to the tape for answers to that and more from Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons

After managing exactly two targets in each of Atlanta's first three games, Austin Hooper's role has increased during the team's past two outings. Hooper was targeted eight times in Week 6 and caught seven balls for 48 yards. He has now seen at least seven targets in back-to-back games. Hooper was on the field for 89 percent of the team's snaps, ran 89 percent of all possible routes and handled a 24 percent target share on Sunday. All three are career highs. Hooper's emergence has correlated with Mohamed Sanu's injury, but he should continue to see enough volume to warrant TE1 consideration. That's especially the case against New England's struggling defense in Week 7.

Baltimore Ravens

Joe Flacco completed 24 of 41 passes for 180 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions against Chicago on Sunday. Flacco has now tossed four touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has posted a 6.3-yard average depth of throw, and he's averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Both are career lows. Despite making six starts, Flacco ranks 31st among quarterbacks in fantasy points. He has yet to post a weekly finish better than 16th, and he has been 23rd or worse every other week. Flacco, who hasn't been a top-20 fantasy quarterback since 2014, is worth rostering only in leagues that start two quarterbacks.

Buffalo Bills

Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods are gone, LeSean McCoy has struggled at a 3.2 yards per carry clip, and now Charles Clay is hurt. None of this has stopped Tyrod Taylor from playing solid football; he sports a 6:2 TD:INT mark through five games. He has been more conservative (7.5-yard average depth of throw is down from 9.2 last season), and he is completing 63 percent of his passes. Taylor's 32 carries rank second among quarterbacks. A rough schedule to open the season limited Taylor's fantasy production, but life will be easier with the Buccaneers, Raiders, Jets, Saints and Chargers defenses up next. Taylor is a fringe QB1 option.

Carolina Panthers

Kelvin Benjamin hasn't exactly exploded out of the gate this season, but he now has either 77-plus receiving yards or a touchdown in four straight full games. Benjamin has been a top-22 fantasy wide receiver in each of those four weeks, and he's seventh at the position overall during the span. With Chicago, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Miami on the slate prior to Carolina's Week 11 bye, Benjamin will continue to enjoy terrific matchups this season. Lock him into your lineup.

Chicago Bears

Jordan Howard racked up a ridiculous 36 carries for 167 yards against Baltimore in Week 6, adding one catch for 9 yards in the game. Howard is now fourth in the NFL with 118 carries and is averaging a solid, albeit unspectacular, 4.2 yards per carry. Howard has unsurprisingly been terrific after initial contact (2.14 average) but has done little as a receiver (11 receptions, 59 yards). Howard's massive workload in a run-heavy offense keeps him in the back-end RB1 discussion, and he's more of a solid RB1 option in non-PPR.

Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Eifert was placed on injured reserve last week, which means we need to consider the fantasy value of replacement starter Tyler Kroft. The 2015 third-round pick has been on the field for 172 of the Bengals' 187 snaps during the team's three games sans Eifert this season. He ran 76 of 106 possible pass routes and racked up 15 targets (second on the team) during the span. Kroft's 15 percent target share over the past three games is enough to get him into the TE1 discussion during bye weeks, but he's unlikely to provide consistent starting-caliber production in 12-team leagues.

Cleveland Browns

First-round pick David Njoku has scored three touchdowns in his first six NFL games, but an otherwise minimal role has kept him well off of the fantasy radar. Njoku has been on the field for 44 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps, but he has run a route on only 38 percent of the pass plays. His 9 percent target share has allowed him 3.3 targets per game. Seth DeValve is ahead of Njoku in snaps, routes and targets. It's likely that Njoku's role will increase as the season progresses, but his playing time has been consistently low thus far. He's no more than a touchdown-dependent boom/bust option in two-tight-end leagues.

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott found the end zone 16 times last season, despite a 9.5 total OTD. That 6.5 gap was largest in the NFL. As is almost always the case, touchdown regression-to-the-mean will catch up to even the best in the business. Through five games this season, Elliott has scored three touchdowns on 126 looks (carries plus targets) and sports a 2.9 OTD. This means that, based on his usage, Elliott is right where he should be in the touchdown department. Elliott remains a fantasy stud (top-16 at the position in fantasy during all but one of his five outings), but regardless of whether his suspension is in place this week, don't expect him to catch up to his 2016 scoring pace anytime soon.

Denver Broncos

Devontae Booker saw his snap share jump to 29 percent during Denver's Week 6 loss to the Giants. The second-year back carried the ball once, but he was targeted on six of his 18 routes. The boost in usage was obviously bad news for C.J. Anderson (nine carries, zero targets on 34 snaps) and Jamaal Charles (five carries, three targets on 19 routes). The Broncos won't always be trailing by double-digits as they were on Sunday night, but it appears that this is now a three-headed committee. Anderson is the primary rusher, with Booker playing a big role on passing downs and Charles doing a bit of both. Anderson remains in the RB2 mix against the Chargers this week, but Booker and Charles aren't seeing enough volume to warrant a spot in your lineup.

Detroit Lions

Marvin Jones exploded for six catches, 96 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets against New Orleans in Week 6. Jones now sits 26th among wide receivers in fantasy points, which means the Lions' offense is currently supporting two starting-caliber fantasy receivers (Golden Tate sits 12th). Jones has been on the field for 94 percent of the Lions' snaps and 99 percent of the pass plays, and he is handling a 19 percent target share (6.8 per game). All three are up from last season. Jones fell off the map after a quick start last season, but an increasing target share in an average offense that likes to throw the ball should keep him in the flex mix moving forward.

Davante Adams caught a touchdown pass from Brett Hundley on Sunday against the Vikings, but what can we expect from him and the rest of the Packers' offense in terms of fantasy production after Aaron Rodgers' injury? Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is out for the Packers, which means we need to completely re-evaluate the team's offensive skill position players. When Rodgers missed half the season back in 2013, the Packers' offense managed eight passing and 10 rushing touchdowns (2.3 total per game) during the eight games he missed. That's compared to 18 passing and eight rushing scores (2.9 total per game) during the nine full games he played. Jordy Nelson scored eight touchdowns with Rodgers under center but only one while he was out. The Packers figure to try to run the ball more without Rodgers, but closer games will mean they'll be forced to throw it more in the second half. Combined with a decrease in scoring, both Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones are reduced to the flex discussion (though if one separates himself from the other, he would re-join the RB2 mix). Nelson should be valued as a top-15 receiver, whereas Davante Adams is more of a WR3. Randall Cobb and Martellus Bennett are best viewed as bench players for now, but we'll obviously monitor the target shares of both with Brett Hundley under center and re-evaluate each week.

Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson tossed three more touchdowns in Week 6 and now leads the NFL with 15 this season. Watson has also racked up a position-high 202 rushing yards, as well as three rushing scores and, as you might have imagined, paces all quarterbacks in fantasy points. The Texans' offense is averaging 66 plays per game (fifth-most) and averaging 3.0 touchdowns per game (second-most), and 83 percent of its touchdowns have been passes (fifth-most). Watson looks the part, and the Texans' offense is obviously clicking. Although his short-term value takes a hit with a Week 7 bye and trip to Seattle in Week 8, the rookie is a rock-solid QB1 option moving forward.

Indianapolis Colts

Jack Doyle paced the Colts with a career-high 11 targets against the Titans on Monday night. Doyle hauled in seven of the passes for 50 yards and a score. Doyle has enjoyed a hefty target share (23.8 percent) when active this season, but the Colts' offensive struggles without Andrew Luck have allowed him only one touchdown and inconsistent production. In five appearances, Doyle has finished better than 21st at the position twice. Doyle's big usage keeps him in the streaming discussion, but he's a poor Week 7 option against the Jaguars' tough pass defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Chris Ivory tied for the team lead with 10 targets during Sunday's loss to the Rams. He caught nine passes for 74 yards and a touchdown while accruing two carries for 3 yards on the ground. It was a bit of a backward outing for Ivory, who entered the game with seven catches and 38 carries during his first five games this season. Believe it or not, Ivory sits 29th among running backs in fantasy points. The Jaguars have dedicated themselves to the running game, which has opened up plenty of opportunities for both Leonard Fournette and Ivory. Ivory doesn't see enough volume for stand-alone value, but he's a highly underrated handcuff/upside bench stash.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt was limited to 21 yards on nine carries against Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was the first time in his career that he was held below 81 rushing yards in a game. Of course, Hunt's poor rushing day didn't stop him from racking up a ton of fantasy points. Hunt caught five of six targets for 89 yards in the game. Hunt's usage in all aspects of the game raises his fantasy floor and has helped offset the fact that he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3 after finding the end zone six times in his first three games. Fantasy's top-scoring running back remains an elite weekly option.

Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams made his NFL debut in Week 6. The seventh-overall pick in April's draft was limited -- as expected -- to 11 snaps and caught his lone target for 15 yards. Williams was on the field for 17 percent of the offensive snaps, including 19 percent of the pass plays. Tyrell Williams, meanwhile, played his lowest snap share of the season (68 percent) but was on the field for 89 percent of the pass plays. Travis Benjamin took the biggest hit, handling only one target while seeing the field on 38 percent of the pass plays. He was on the field for at least 68 percent of the team's pass plays during each of the team's first five games. The rookie is worth no more than an end-of-bench spot for now, but his presence is obviously bad news for Tyrell Williams and Benjamin. Only Keenan Allen should be in lineups against Denver this week.

Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff has helped the Rams to a 4-2 record this season, but his improved play hasn't led to much fantasy production. With six games under his belt, Goff sits 15th at the position in fantasy points. His best weekly finish is ninth, and he hasn't otherwise finished a week better than 14th. Goff's play has been much better than it was during his rookie campaign, but he has regressed a bit the past few weeks. Goff completed 67 percent of his passes, averaged 9.2 yards per attempt and sported a 7:1 TD:INT mark during Weeks 1-4, but he has completed 49 percent of his throws, is averaging 6.1 YPA and has a 1:2 TD:INT mark in his past two outings. The Rams' schedule is pretty rough the next few weeks, so Goff should remain far away from your starting lineup.

Miami Dolphins

Is Jay Ajayi back? It sure seemed like it in Week 6. Ajayi enjoyed yet another high-volume game (26 carries), and this time converted it into a big yardage total (130). He's averaging 2.2 yards after contact per attempt, which ranks seventh in the league (min. 50 carries). Ajayi has yet to find the end zone, but he's one of only seven running backs with at least 100 carries this season. The Dolphins' offensive woes have crushed Ajayi's fantasy production, as he has managed only three carries inside the opponent's 10 yard line -- none of which have come inside the 5. Ajayi also does very little as a receiver (seven catches, 23 yards), which further limits his fantasy appeal. Ajayi is a fringe RB1 against the Jets' struggling run defense this week.

Minnesota Vikings

After totaling 15 targets during Minnesota's first four games this season, Kyle Rudolph has seen nine during each of his past two outings. Rudolph was fantasy's No. 23 scoring tight end after Week 4, but he sits ninth over the past two weeks. Rudolph isn't quite the fantasy force he was when he was the No. 2 scoring tight end last season, but he remains an every-down player, and his rebound in the target department the past two weeks has him back in the TE1 mix. He should be in lineups this week against a Baltimore defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

New England Patriots

Dion Lewis -- not Mike Gillislee -- paced New England in carries (11) and rushing yards (52) against the Jets in Week 6. Lewis, who also scored a touchdown in the game, was not targeted in the pass game but played a season-high 27 snaps. Gillislee put up a 10-44-0 line on a season-low 11 snaps. James White paced the backfield with 28 snaps and converted the usage into seven targets and a trio of carries. Since scoring four touchdowns during New England's first two games this season, Gillislee has managed none in his past four outings. Fantasy's No. 10-scoring back after two weeks is 65th at the position since Week 3 kicked off. The New England backfield remains a mystery, and Rex Burkhead might be back from a rib injury this week. It's a situation to avoid if possible, though James White is the safest play in PPR formats.

New Orleans Saints

Week 6 gave us the Saints' first game this season without Adrian Peterson on the active roster. The results were extremely positive. Mark Ingram totaled 150 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season on 30 touches. Rookie Alvin Kamara delivered 87 yards on 14 touches. During the five weeks the Saints have been active, Ingram sits 10th and Kamara is 16th at running back in fantasy points. And that was with Peterson soaking up seven touches per game during four of those games. Ingram and Kamara are seeing a ton of work in a high-volume, high-scoring offense, and both should be in weekly lineups.

New York Giants

With Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Dwayne Harris and Sterling Shepard out of the lineup, Evan Engram predictably handled a career-high target share in Week 6. Granted, Engram won't come close to 37 percent most weeks, but his raw total (seven) is about what we can expect going forward. The rookie currently sits fifth among tight ends in fantasy points, and he is all but guaranteed a massive role moving forward. He should be locked into lineups every week, including Sunday's tough matchup with Seattle.

New York Jets

Josh McCown completed 31 of 47 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also adding 21 rushing yards on Sunday. It was a nice fantasy day, but it came against a struggling Patriots defense in McCown's first weekly finish better than 13th this season. The veteran passer has eight touchdowns and eight turnovers through six games, though his impressive accuracy is worth noting. McCown has been "off target" on an NFL-low 10 percent of his throws. That helps explain his strong 70 percent completion rate. Nonetheless, McCown is not close to a viable starter in 12-team leagues.

Oakland Raiders

Derek Carr returned from injury in Week 6, but he was limited to 21 completions on 30 attempts for 171 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Carr has exactly one touchdown in three straight games (though one was the injury-shortened Week 4 outing), and hasn't eclipsed 171 passing yards since Week 2. Despite Carr's improvement in play over the past two years, his yards per attempt (7.0) were below league average both season. That mark has dipped to an ugly 6.6 in 2017. Carr has been more conservative this season (average depth of throw has dropped from 7.6 to 6.3 in 2017), which helps explain his rise in completion percentage (from 64 percent to 68 percent). Carr is far from a finished product and sits 20th in fantasy points during the four weeks he has played a full game this season. He's a fringe starter against Kansas City this week.

Philadelphia Eagles

Nelson Agholor caught four of seven targets for 55 yards and one touchdown against Carolina on Thursday night. The Eagles' slot man is up to four touchdowns on the season and sits 18th among receivers in fantasy points. Although Agholor has three top-15 fantasy weeks under his belt this year, he finished 47th or worse in the other three weeks. Agholor has been on the field for 73 percent of the team's pass plays and is handling a 15 percent target share (5.0 per game). That isn't enough to sustain high-end fantasy production, let alone flex value. Agholor's 1.8 OTD suggests that a return to earth in the scoring department is on tap. He's worth flex consideration only during bye weeks, at least until he takes on a larger role.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Le'Veon Bell's 2017 season got off to a slow start, but he has returned to high-end fantasy production over the past month. Bell touched the ball 35 times in Week 6, and he has recorded 21-plus touches in five straight games. That includes three games with 31 or more touches. Bell has four touchdowns on the year, though his 5.4 OTD suggests there is room for even more. Fantasy's No. 5-scoring running back leads the NFL with 134 carries and is locked in as an elite weekly play.

San Francisco 49ers

Entering Week 6, there was confusion as to how touches would shake out in the San Francisco backfield. The results suggest Carlos Hyde remains the clear lead back. Hyde out-snapped Matt Breida 54 to 17, out-carried him 13 to four and out-targeted him six to two. Even including the Week 5 bump in the road, Hyde has played 167 more snaps than Breida and is significantly ahead in both carries and receptions. Hyde is averaging 4.2 yards per carry (1.8 after contact) to Breida's 4.1 (1.3), is averaging 5.1 yards per target to Breida's 3.6 and has caught 82 percent of his targets to Breida's 56 percent. Frankly, it's hard to find a single category in which the rookie has out-performed Hyde this season. Expect the contract-year vet to continue leading this backfield. He's a solid RB2 play.

Seattle Seahawks

Jimmy Graham has managed only one touchdown this season, but his 2.9 OTD suggests a turnaround is on the way. Graham has registered six end zone targets in five games, which is tied for fifth in the NFL. Graham's playing time has been similar to in 2016, and his target share has jumped from 18 percent to 20 percent. Graham is a solid, high-floor TE1 and a potential buy-low target this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers drafted TE O.J. Howard during the first round of April's draft, but that hasn't stopped Cameron Brate from racing up a whole lot of fantasy points. Brate found the end zone against Arizona on Sunday and has now scored one touchdown in four consecutive games. He has been targeted six-plus times and has 68-plus yards in three straight. Brate sits fourth at the position in fantasy points on the season. The one red flag here is that Brate is a part-time player. He has been on the field for only 58 percent of the team's snaps, including 60 percent of the pass plays. He's averaging 5.8 targets per game, which is solid, but he'll need to keep up a fairly high target-to-snap ratio in order to sustain TE1 production. Howard has actually played 19 more snaps than Brate but is 17 behind in targets. Brate is a fringe TE1, and Howard is no more than a dynasty hold at this point.

Tennessee Titans

Eric Decker paced the Titans with nine targets, seven receptions and 88 yards during Monday's victory over the Colts. Decker has now handled 20 percent of the team's targets this season, though Corey Davis' absence has been a big reason for that. The usage has allowed him 3.6 receptions per game, that but hasn't translated to much yardage (37.7 per game). Decker's role as a short-area target (9.1 average depth of target) significantly limits his fantasy upside, and he's not getting enough work near the goal line, which helps explain why he's yet to score a touchdown. Decker is a fringe flex option against the Browns in Week 7, but he may not have much fantasy value soon with Davis closing in on a return.

Washington Redskins

Jamison Crowder is one of the most surprising busts in fantasy this season. Fantasy's No. 26 wide receiver in 2016, Crowder sits 89th through Week 6 this season. The slot man has caught 17 of 23 targets for 121 yards and no touchdowns through five games. Crowder has been on the field for 81 percent of the team's pass plays and is handling a 15 percent target share. Both are down one percentage point from 2016. Crowder has been targeted closer to the line of scrimmage (5.0 aDOT), and his post-catch production is down (4.6 RAC). His catch rate is a healthy 74 percent, but a lack of explosive plays and minimal work near the goal line have limited his production. Crowder scored seven touchdowns (3.9 OTD) and handled six end zone targets last season. He has yet to see an end zone target and sports a 0.7 OTD this season. Crowder has enough upside to warrant a bench spot, but he's a risky play against the Eagles this week.