Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: TE Charles Clay (knee), RB Terrance West (calf), WR Breshad Perriman (concussion), QB Sam Bradford (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (groin), QB Andrew Luck (shoulder/labrum), QB Aaron Rodgers (broken collarbone/IR), RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle), WR Markus Wheaton (groin), WR Corey Davis (hamstring), RB Kyle Juszczyk (back), QB Paxton Lynch (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), WR Cody Latimer (knee), WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), WR Tyler Boyd (knee), RB Paul Perkins (ribs)

Defense: DE Ryan Russell (shoulder), S Josh Robinson (concussion), LB Ramon Humber (thumb), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring), LB Ahmad Brooks (back), LB Joe Thomas (ankle), S Morgan Burnett (hamstring), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion), S Demetrious Cox (ankle), S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), LB James Burgess Jr. (knee), CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), DE Aaron Lynch (calf), DE Stephon Tuitt (back), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB Calvin Munson (quadriceps), LB Harvey Langi (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion), CB Eric Rowe (groin)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense

QB Jameis Winston (questionable, shoulder)

WR Jordan Matthews (questionable, thumb)

WR Chris Matthews (doubtful, thigh)

WR Jeremy Maclin (questionable, shoulder)

WR Mike Wallace (questionable, back)

TE Benjamin Watson (questionable, knee)

WR Michael Floyd (questionable, hamstring)

WR DeVante Parker (doubtful, ankle)

RB Andre Ellington (questionable, quadriceps)

RB Leonard Fournette (questionable, ankle)

WR Marqise Lee (questionable, knee)

TE Darrell Daniels (questionable, knee)

WR Willie Snead (questionable, hamstring)

WR Kelvin Benjamin (questionable, knee)

K Graham Gano (questionable, knee)

RB Benny Cunningham (questionable, hamstring)

RB DeMarco Murray (questionable, hamstring)

TE Delanie Walker (questionable, calf)

WR Kenny Britt (questionable, groin)

WR Sammie Coates (questionable, hamstring)

Defense

DE Robert Ayers (questionable, knee)

DE Noah Spence (questionable, shoulder)

LB Lavonte David (questionable, ankle)

LB Adarius Glanton (questionable, hamstring)

LB Kwon Alexander (questionable, hamstring)

S T.J. Ward (questionable, hip)

S Keith Tandy (questionable, hip)

CB Leonard Johnson (questionable, hamstring)

CB E.J. Gaines (questionable, groin)

DE Brandon Williams (questionable, foot)

DE Carl Davis (questionable, thigh)

S Lardarius Webb (questionable, knee)

CB Jimmy Smith (questionable, Achilles)

S Anthony Levine Sr. (questionable, thigh)

CB Jaylen Hill (questionable, thigh)

CB Mackensie Alexander (questionable, hip)

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (questionable, shoulder)

DE Andre Branch (questionable, knee)

CB Byron Maxwell (questionable, foot)

CB Xavien Howard (questionable, ankle)

DE Robert Nkemdiche (questionable, calf)

DT Olsen Pierre (questionable, ankle)

LB Karlos Dansby (questionable, hamstring)

LB Mark Barron (questionable, thumb)

S Cody Davis (doubtful, thigh)

S Tashaun Gipson (questionable, neck)

S T.J. Green (questionable, hamstring)

CB Davon House (questionable, quadriceps)

CB Damarious Randall (questionable, hamstring)

DE Charles L. Johnson (questionable, groin)

S Kurt Coleman (questionable, knee/MCL)

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (questionable, chest)

LB Derrick Morgan (questionable, abdomen)

CB Jason McCourty (questionable, ankle)

S Jabrill Peppers (questionable, toe)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (four scheduled)

Offense

RB Melvin Gordon (questionable, shoulder)

WR Keenan Allen (questionable, shoulder)

WR John Ross (questionable, knee)

RB C.J. Prosise (questionable, ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard (questionable, ankle)

Defense

LB Justin Durant (questionable, groin)

LB Dekoda Watson (questionable, groin)

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong (questionable, shoulder)

LB Brock Coyle (questionable, shoulder)

LB Reuben Foster (questionable, ankle)

DT Corey Liuget (questionable, back)

S Adrian Phillips (questionable, concussion)

CB Adam Jones (doubtful, back)

S Derron Smith (questionable, ankle)

DE Michael Bennett (questionable, heel)

DE Marcus Smith II (questionable, ankle)

DT Nazair Jones (questionable, knee)

CB Jeremy Lane (doubtful, groin)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

There are no offensive skills position players listed as either questionable or doubtful by either team for this game.

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Jay Ajayi (7:20 a.m.): The Jets are thinking about giving Muhammad Wilkerson a week off to heal up multiple injuries. If he sits, his presence against the run will be missed and the Miami backfield, most notably Ajayi, should benefit greatly.

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:15 a.m.): The Jaguars are "not optimistic" that Leonard Fournette will be able to play today. Andre Ellington is also looking more like an inactive. Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen will play, sources tell Schefter, as will Kelvin Benjamin, Delanie Walker and DeMarco Murray.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.