Fantasy intel for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 8

Despite a strong performance in Week 7 by Latavius Murray, Matthew Berry is still sticking with Jerick McKinnon as the running back to play in fantasy. Berry still thinks Murray should be picked up in all fantasy leagues. (1:02)

Below are notes covering each of the NFL's 32 teams from a fantasy perspective. Use these tidbits to make the best waiver-wire, trade and lineup decisions for Week 8. Be sure to check back each week of the season for a new version of the Fantasy 32.

Throughout this piece, I'll be referencing "OTD." OTD stands for opportunity-adjusted touchdowns. It is a statistic that weighs every carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's scoring opportunity. For example, if a player has an OTD of 3.0, it means that a league-average player who saw the same number of carries/targets in the same area of the field would have scored three touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals

Carson Palmer suffered a broken left arm on Sunday and will miss at least eight weeks. That means Drew Stanton will be under center when Arizona returns from its Week 8 bye. Needless to say, this is bad news for the Cardinals' offense. On 327 pass attempts with Arizona over the past four years, Stanton has completed 51 percent of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns to go with 11 interceptions. Larry Fitzgerald sits fourth among wide receivers in fantasy points, but he's now best viewed as a back-end WR2. John Brown is no more than a bye-week flex option. Adrian Peterson's scoring opportunities will be limited, but he's seeing enough of a workload that he's still in the RB2 discussion.

Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones caught eight of 12 targets for 93 yards and one touchdown against New England on Sunday night. Jones was a strong candidate for regression to the mean (2.8 OTD) and finally found the end zone for the first time this season. Though many have been critical of Jones' production this season, he actually sits seventh among wide receivers in fantasy points during the six weeks Atlanta has played. And that includes a Week 4 game in which he was limited by injury to 14 snaps. In games he's played in full, Jones has been on the field for 87 percent of the team's pass plays (up from 85 percent last year) and is handling a gigantic 29 percent target share (up from 27 percent last year). Stay the course with Jones -- he's still a strong WR1 play.

Baltimore Ravens

Javorius Allen paced the Ravens in both targets (11) and receptions (eight) during the Ravens' Week 7 loss at Minnesota. Allen is now up to sixth among running backs in receptions (31), though he's been limited to a woeful 3.8 yards per target. That's worst among the 34 backs with at least 12 catches this season. Allen's rushing efficiency also hasn't been good (3.7 yards per carry), but the volume has allowed him the 15th-most fantasy points among running backs. Allen's role will keep him in the PPR flex discussion as long as Danny Woodhead is sidelined.

Buffalo Bills

Only days after being released by the Bears and later signed by the Bills, Deonte Thompson caught all four of his targets for 107 yards in his Buffalo debut. The 28-year-old journeyman entered the game with one career 100-plus yard receiving game. Despite the big game and the Bills' struggles at wide receiver, Thompson should not be on your waiver radar this week. As mentioned, Thompson has been around for a long time and has yet to sustain anything close to a consistent offensive role. Additionally, he played only 20 snaps (14 pass routes) in his Bills debut. It's possible he pushes past Andre Holmes (27 snaps) or even struggling Zay Jones (54 snaps), but it's unlikely. Thompson should be avoided in all but the very deepest of formats.

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey has been a tough nut to crack this season. The rookie managed nine more targets in Week 7 and has now caught 44 of 59 targets for 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season. He ranks fourth in the entire NFL (not just running backs) in catches. That's the good news. The bad news is that McCaffrey is averaging a horrific 2.53 yards per carry (45 attempts, 114 yards). McCaffrey's massive usage as a pass-catcher has him ranked ninth among running backs in fantasy points, but he's basically operating as a rich man's Theo Riddick or James White. Despite the inefficiencies, McCaffrey needs to be locked into lineups against Tampa Bay this week.

Chicago Bears

The Bears' offense ran 37 plays against Carolina in Week 7. Thirty-seven. That's the lowest total the NFL has seen since Seattle ran 37 plays against the Giants in Week 9 back in 2010. The Chicago offense is now averaging 59.9 plays (29th) and 1.7 touchdowns (22nd) per game. Chicago has called pass on 52 percent of its snaps, which is higher than only Jacksonville (50 percent). Mitchell Trubisky has completed half of his 48 pass attempts in three appearances and has only two touchdowns to show. He's 30th among quarterbacks in fantasy points during the span and obviously well off the fantasy radar. Jordan Howard is the only must-start in fantasy in this offense.

Cincinnati Bengals

With rookie Joe Mixon's role expanding, Giovani Bernard has fallen off the fantasy radar over the past month or so. Bernard managed to either find the end zone or rack up 69 scrimmage yards during three games, but he has been limited to 65 total yards and no scores during his other three outings. That includes Cincinnati's past two games in which he has 39 yards on only eight touches. In the weeks he was active during his first four years with the team, Bernard averaged a 56 percent snap share, 39 percent carry share and 13 percent target share. Those marks are 37 percent, 16 percent and 10 percent, respectively, this season. Fantasy's No. 40 scoring running back shouldn't be in lineups.

Cleveland Browns

Cody Kessler replaced DeShone Kizer and completed 10 of 19 passes for 121 yards and one interception in Week 7. The second-year passer was hot out of the gate, but he couldn't dodge a brutal pass rush once Joe Thomas left the game with an injury. Though Thomas' season is over, Kessler will be a name to watch if he's under center in Week 8. As a rookie, Kessler completed 65.6 percent of his throws and was off target only 10.8 percent of the time, which trailed only Drew Brees (9.7 percent) for best in the NFL. He took an astounding 21 sacks but averaged a solid 7.1 yards per attempt and was picked off only twice. Kessler is unlikely to develop into a great passer, but he should be an upgrade for a team that had seven passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions on 272 dropbacks by Kizer and Kevin Hogan.

Dallas Cowboys

Jason Witten caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and an incredible, one-handed touchdown against San Francisco on Sunday. It's Witten's second straight competent fantasy performance and continues a bizarre roller-coaster season for the 35-year-old tight end. Witten was fantasy's No. 1 and No. 3 scoring tight end in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, but was limited to a total of two catches for 12 yards the following two games. His big game against the 49ers followed an eight-catch, 61-yard effort against the Packers in Week 5. Witten is handling a 21 percent target share this season, which is actually his highest mark since 2012. With three touchdowns, Witten has already matched his total from both 2015 and 2016. His 2.0 OTD suggests he's playing a bit over his head in the department, but considering his OTDs from the past three seasons (4.6, 5.0, 3.5), he's certainly seeing more work near the goal line. Witten may be 35, but his current role is enough to continue allowing back-end TE1 production.

Denver Broncos

Since racking up seven touchdowns during Weeks 1-2, Trevor Siemian has scored twice and thrown five interceptions during his past four games. That's called plummeting back to earth. A closer look at Siemian's production shows that he's been under duress less often this season, but he's being sacked more often and his interception rate is up significantly (he has seven this year after tossing 10 all of last season). Siemian's completion percentage is up (59 percent to 63 percent), but he's been more conservative and his yards per attempt is the same as it was last season (7.0). Siemian has a trio of top-10 fantasy weeks, but he also has three weeks of 20th or worse this season. He's worth firing up only when the matchup is just right.

Detroit Lions

Golden Tate scored a pair of touchdowns during his first six games this season, but a deeper look at his usage suggests he may not score many more moving forward. Tate has yet to see an end zone target and Matthew Stafford has looked his way only twice when he was inside the opponent's 14-yard line. Tate's scores came after post-catch runs of 5 and 38 yards. Tate's 0.8 OTD is actually well short of his 2016 pace (5.0 OTD in 16 games) when he managed four touchdowns. Let this serve as a reminder that Tate remains a very poor source of touchdowns, which will limit his upside in the second half.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones out-touched Ty Montgomery 20 to five in Week 7 and has now out-snapped the incumbent lead back by a margin of 81 to 27 during Green Bay's past two games. Granted, Montgomery is still recovering from a rib injury, but Jones has simply been the better player this season. The fifth-round rookie is averaging 5.6 YPC on 62 attempts, whereas Montgomery sits at 3.1 YPC on 60 tries. Jones also has been significantly better after initial contact (2.3 vs. 1.8). The loss of Aaron Rodgers and Jones' limited work as a receiver (five catches for 17 yards on the year) limit his appeal, but the rookie appears to have full control of lead-back duties and will thus exit the team's Week 8 bye as a decent RB2 play.

Houston Texans

Since managing only one carry in Week 1, D'Onta Foreman has registered 49 during his past five outings. That works out to 32 fewer than lead back Lamar Miller. Foreman's yards per carry has been slightly better (4.1 to 3.8) on the year, but the rookie has played a much smaller role in the passing game (four targets to Miller's 18) and has yet to score a touchdown. Foreman has been on the field for only 22 percent of Houston's offensive snaps and his current role won't allow standalone fantasy value. He's worth a spot on the end of your bench only as a premier handcuff.

Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore played 22 snaps and Marlon Mack handled 32 during the Colts' first game without Robert Turbin on Sunday. It was the first game in which the rookie out-snapped the veteran. Gore was limited to 34 yards on nine carries and wasn't targeted. Mack racked up 26 yards on five carries and added four catches for 40 yards on six targets. Mack has been the more productive runner (4.9 to 3.4 YPC) and his role only figures to expand as the year goes on, especially as the Colts fall further out of the playoff race. Gore is no more than a desperation flex right now, whereas Mack should be owned in most formats. If he eventually takes over lead-back duties, Mack will be in the RB2 discussion.

Jacksonville Jaguars

It's usually not wise to hold a second defense on your roster, but you should absolutely go that route with the Jaguars on a bye this week. The top-scoring D/ST by far this season, the Jaguars roughed up Jacoby Brissett for 10 sacks in Week 7. The Jaguars now have a league-high 33 sacks this season after totaling 33 all of last season. They also pace the NFL in forced fumbles (nine), interceptions (10) and tackles for loss (57). The Jaguars' defensive emergence is hardly a surprise and, albeit with some regression to the mean, you should expect top-end production in the second half.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson was a mostly overlooked fourth-round pick during the 2016 draft, but the second-year receiver has stepped into a much larger role in place of injured Chris Conley over the past two weeks. Robinson has been on the field for 107 of the team's 112 offensive snaps during the span. After catching only one of five targets two weeks ago, Robinson took his game to the next level with five catches for 69 yards on eight targets in Week 7. Though the Kansas City offense hasn't typically been able to support more than one or two viable fantasy pass-catchers, the unit is second in the NFL in touchdowns. Robinson should be owned in dynasty and isn't the worst bye-week dart throw in deeper leagues.

Los Angeles Chargers

It took a while, but the Chargers finally decided to expand Hunter Henry's role over the past month. Henry has run more routes than Antonio Gates in three straight games and has now managed either a touchdown or 73-plus receiving yards in five of his past six outings, including four straight. Over the past three weeks, Henry has out-targeted Gates 20 to five and sits fifth at tight end in fantasy points. Now enjoying a consistent offensive role, Henry should be locked into lineups as a mid-pack TE1.

Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp saw a career-high 10 targets and scored his third touchdown of the season during the Rams' Week 7 shellacking of Arizona. Kupp is averaging only 45.1 yards per game, but has handled at least six targets in five of seven games. The rookie has been on the field for 77 percent of the Rams' pass plays and is handling a generous 20 percent target share. He sits 27th at wide receiver in fantasy points and his 3.2 OTD suggests his scoring is not fluky. Kupp is seeing enough work that flex value is on the table moving forward.

Miami Dolphins

Kenny Stills hauled in six of nine targets for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Jets on Sunday. The explosive deep threat now has three touchdowns in his past two games and joins teammate Jarvis Landry as a top-five fantasy wide receiver during the span. Of course, the key variable behind Stills' emergence has been the absence of DeVante Parker. When Parker was healthy during Miami's first four games, Stills had 10 catches for 114 yards and one score. He ranked 69th at the position in fantasy points. Even in a tough matchup against Baltimore this week, Stills will be in the WR3 discussion if Parker remains out. If Parker returns, Stills reverts to boom/bust flex flier.

Minnesota Vikings

Jerick McKinnon seemed to be taking control of the Vikings' backfield with a pair of terrific performances in Weeks 5 and 6, but it was Latavius Murray who stole the show against the Ravens in Week 7. Murray racked up 113 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, whereas McKinnon was limited to 57 yards and no scores on 17 touches. During three games without Dalvin Cook, McKinnon has 45 carries and 15 targets on 116 snaps (58 pass routes). Murray sits at 45 carries and three targets on 84 snaps (32 routes). Recent usage and effectiveness (4.3 to 3.8 YPC edge for McKinnon) suggest McKinnon remains the better play in fantasy. He's a fringe RB2 option at Cleveland this week.

New England Patriots

We appear to be witnessing a changing of the guard atop the running back depth chart in New England. Over the past two weeks, Dion Lewis has handled 24 carries and one target on 50 snaps. Mike Gillislee (18 carries and no targets on 23 snaps) has played a reduced role and James White (seven carries and 12 targets on 48 snaps) remains the passing-down specialist. Rex Burkhead returned from injury and totaled six carries and one target on 13 snaps Sunday against Atlanta. This is clearly a four-man attack, which limits the fantasy appeal of each player. White is a fringe RB2 in PPR formats, whereas Lewis should be considered a flex option. Gillislee and Burkhead aren't seeing enough volume to warrant a spot in your lineup and are borderline rosterable.

New Orleans Saints

Ted Ginn Jr. exploded for seven catches and 141 yards on seven targets against Green Bay on Sunday. Working more near the line of scrimmage, Ginn's 10.1 average depth of target is the lowest he's posted since 2011. That's helped him to a career-best 81 percent catch rate, though he's also averaging a career-high 13.1 yards per target. Ginn sits 30th at wide receiver in fantasy points despite only handling a 13 percent target share and with New Orleans already having enjoyed its bye week. Ginn's efficiency may regress a bit, but Drew Brees has a habit of maximizing the output of his receivers. Willie Snead's return to health shouldn't hurt Ginn much, as he's lined up on the perimeter on 71 percent of his routes this season (Snead and Brandon Coleman are the team's primary slot receivers). Ginn remains a flex option.

New York Giants

Shane Vereen was expected to play a substantial role in the Giants' passing game this season, but especially in recent weeks, that hasn't been the case. Vereen has totaled 20 carries for 73 and 22 catches for 136 yards on 26 targets this season. He sits 46th among running backs in fantasy points. Vereen was on the field for 66 percent of the team's pass plays in Week 1 but only 34 percent during the past six games. Vereen should be on waivers.

New York Jets

Bilal Powell returned to the lineup on Sunday, which gave us our first look since Week 3 at the Jets' backfield snap distribution with all three of Powell, Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire active. Forte led the way with seven carries and five targets on 28 snaps. Powell handled nine carries and a pair of targets on 17 snaps. McGuire was a nonfactor with three carries and no targets on seven snaps. The Jets have shown that they're committed to this head-scratcher of a committee attack, which means Powell and Forte are no more than flex options against Atlanta this week. Powell is the better back and a slightly better fantasy play.

Oakland Raiders

Amari Cooper disappointed with 39 fantasy points during his first six games this season. He more than doubled that total with an incredible Week 7 effort that saw the third-year receiver catch 11 of 19 targets for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the big game, this is your window to explore sell-high opportunities. Why? Well, for starters, he just had one of the best games of his career with all of your league mates watching on national TV, which is sure to inflate his value. Secondly, Cooper had underwhelmed from a fantasy perspective during roughly the previous calendar year. Following the team's Week 10 bye last year, Cooper was 37th at wide receiver in fantasy points. He had managed one top-45 finish this season prior to the Week 7 explosion. There is enough to like here that Cooper remains a viable fantasy starter -- solid quarterback, high-scoring offense, every-down role, tons of talent -- but if someone is willing to pay Cooper's draft day price tag, make sure you're willing to sell.

Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns during the Eagles' victory over Washington on Monday night. He added a career-high 63 yards on eight carries. The 2016 second-overall pick now leads the NFL with 17 passing touchdowns and he trails only Alex Smith in fantasy points. Wentz has reached 300 passing yards in three of seven games and has accounted for at least two scores in five of the outings. Wentz has also managed at least four carries in each game and at least six in five consecutive outings, which raises his fantasy floor. Granted the Eagles will score a larger share of their touchdowns on the ground moving forward (85 percent pass is fourth highest in the league), but Wentz's high-end efficiency and mobility have him locked into the weekly QB1 mix. He's an elite fantasy play at home against the struggling 49ers defense this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Sometimes it does not. The latter was the case for Martavis Bryant in Week 7. There were trade rumors surrounding Bryant last week, which led to much speculation that Ben Roethlisberger would get the ball to him often against Cincinnati. Instead, the big man was limited to 5 yards on two touches. Bryant ran fewer routes than rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster for the fifth consecutive week and has managed one top-40 fantasy week this season. Aside from a long touchdown catch against Minnesota in Week 2, he's failed to find the end zone and hasn't eclipsed 48 yards in a game. Bryant can't be trusted in your lineup, but he has the upside you want in a bench player.

San Francisco 49ers

Marquise Goodwin has inexplicably yet to score a touchdown this season, but the speedster has now reached 60 yards during three of his past five games, which includes 80-plus yards during two of his past three outings. Goodwin sports a 3.1 OTD (31st in the NFL), and the gap between his touchdown total and OTD is the largest in the NFL. Only eight players have exceeded Goodwin's six end zone targets. Goodwin has been a top-25 fantasy wideout over the past three weeks even without a score, so coupled with some touchdown regression to the mean, his usage very well could allow him fantasy relevance in the second half. The 49ers' troubling quarterback situation and low-scoring offense are obviously roadblocks, but Goodwin is at least worth rostering.

Seattle Seahawks

Doug Baldwin exploded for nine receptions, 92 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets against the Giants in Week 7. It was Baldwin's second strong fantasy outing of the year and a step in the right direction considering that he's failed to eclipse 63 receiving yards or score a touchdown during his other four games. Despite his boom/bust production, Baldwin sits 16th among wide receivers in fantasy points (and that's with Seattle having already had its bye). Baldwin hasn't been on the field as often this season (78 percent of pass plays compared to at least 87 percent each of the past three years), but his target share (24 percent) is actually up from 23 percent last season. He remains a fringe WR1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O.J. Howard entered Week 7 with five catches for 107 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets this season. He more than doubled that fantasy output with six catches for 98 yards and a pair of scores on six targets against Buffalo. Howard set career highs across the board, including snap share (70 percent), target share (20 percent) and pass routes (20). Teammate Cameron Brate remains the team's top receiving tight end (he had nine targets on Sunday), though Brate has been on the field for only 60 percent of the team's pass plays. Howard's role figures to expand as the season goes on, but with Brate, Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson in the mix, the rookie is very doubtful to enter the TE1 mix this season. Howard has run a route on only 38 percent of the team's pass plays this season.

Tennessee Titans

Yes, you can drop Marcus Mariota this week. The third-year quarterback and popular 2018 breakout pick has been a disappointment this season. He was limited to 203 passing yards and no touchdowns at Cleveland on Sunday and hasn't posted a fantasy week better than 13th since Week 1. Mariota hasn't scored more than two touchdowns in a single game this year. Mariota has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions in six games, but he does have three rushing touchdowns. Twenty quarterbacks have more fantasy points. On top of all that, Tennessee is on a bye this week and follows up with a tough schedule that includes Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Washington Redskins

Terrelle Pryor Sr. was benched for Josh Doctson during Monday night's game in Philadelphia. Doctson played a career-high 54 snaps and caught three of five targets for 39 yards in the game. Pryor was limited to one snap in the first half, but ended up on the field for 30 snaps with the Redskins in comeback mode throughout the second half. He caught two of four targets for 14 yards. Jamison Crowder (58 snaps) and Ryan Grant (26) were also heavily involved. Despite Doctson's underwhelming stat line, he's a first-round pick in his second season and has now been promoted into an every-down role in an offense that has found the end zone three times during four of its past five outings. Doctson has the pedigree and opportunity you want in players on your roster and it's conceivable that he'll end up in the WR3 mix (if not more) in the second half. At the very minimum, make sure you prioritize adding Doctson on waivers this week.