To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactives lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Ruled out before Sunday
Offense: QB Sam Bradford (knee), RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle), TE Charles Clay (knee), QB Andrew Luck (shoulder/labrum), RB Ryan Hewitt (knee), WR Tyler Boyd (knee), WR Cody Core (concussion), PK Dan Bailey (groin), TE Vance McDonald (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring)
Defense: DE Stephen Weatherly (knee), DE Myles Garrett (concussion), LB Duke Riley (knee/meniscus), CB Buster Skrine (concussion), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), CB Robert McClain (concussion), CB K'Waun Williams (quadriceps), DT Malcom Brown (ankle), LB Dont'a Hightower (pectoral), CB Eric Rowe (groin), CB David Amerson (foot), CB Gareon Conley (shin), LB Ramon Humber (thumb), CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring), LB John Simon (neck), CB Rashaan Melvin (concussion), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DE Joel Heath (knee), LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), LB Mason Foster (shoulder), DE Stephon Tuitt (back)
London game, 9:30 a.m. ET
WR Michael Floyd (questionable, hamstring) -- active
WR Stefon Diggs (questionable, groin) -- active
CB Mackensie Alexander (questionable, hip) -- active
DT Larry Ogunjobi (doubtful, groin) -- inactive
DT Trevon Coley (questionable, neck) -- inactive
CB Jason McCourty (doubtful, ankle) -- inactive
S Jabrill Peppers (questionable, toe) -- inactive
Early games, 1 p.m. ET (seven scheduled)
Offense:
RB Alex Armah (questionable, hamstring)
TE Ed Dickson (questionable, ankle)
PK Graham Gano (questionable, knee)
QB Jameis Winston (questionable, shoulder/AC joint)
WR Marquise Goodwin (questionable, back)
RB Benny Cunningham (questionable, hamstring)
WR Markus Wheaton (doubtful, groin)
RB Melvin Gordon (questionable, foot)
WR Danny Amendola (questionable, knee)
P Marquette King (questionable, groin)
WR Kamar Aiken (questionable, shoulder)
Defense:
DE Muhammad Wilkerson (questionable, shoulder)
LB Luke Kuechly (questionable, concussion)
S Kurt Coleman (questionable, knee)
DT Chris Baker (questionable, ankle)
DE Ryan Russell (questionable, shoulder)
LB Reuben Foster (questionable, ribs)
DE Roy Robertson-Harris (doubtful, hamstring)
DT Corey Liuget (questionable, back)
DE Cassius Marsh (questionable, shoulder)
LB Elandon Roberts (questionable, ankle)
CB Stephon Gilmore (questionable, concussion)
LB Cory James (questionable, knee)
LB Marquel Lee (questionable, ankle)
LB Nicholas Morrow (questionable, ankle)
S Karl Joseph (doubtful, groin)
S Jordan Poyer (questionable, knee/MCL)
S Darius Butler (questionable, ankle)
S T.J. Green (questionable, hamstring)
Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (two scheduled)
Offense:
RB C.J. Prosise (doubtful, ankle)
Defense:
DE Kendall Langford (questionable, back)
LB Jelani Jenkins (questionable, hand)
DE Marcus Smith II (questionable, ankle)
CB Jeremy Lane (questionable, groin)
DT Maliek Collins (questionable, foot)
LB Justin Durant (questionable, groin)
LB Kyle Wilber (questionable, knee)
LB Preston Smith (questionable, groin)
CB Josh Norman (questionable, ribs)
CB Bashaud Breeland (questionable, knee)
S Deshazor Everett (questionable, hamstring)
CB Fabian Moreau (questionable, hamstring)
S Stefan McClure (questionable, hamstring
Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET
There are no offensive skill position players listed as either questionable or doubtful by the Steelers for this game.
WR Golden Tate (questionable, shoulder/AC joint)
DE Ezekiel Ansah (questionable, knee)
LB Paul Worrilow (questionable, knee)
Updates/analysis (most recent first)
Stefon Diggs (8:10 a.m.): Diggs is finally back on the field, and Minnesota has a full complement of five wide receivers for this Week 8 game in London. Cleveland's defensive line is down three players due to injury, so this could well be a big day for the Vikings offense as a whole.
Carolina Panthers (7:30 a.m.): With C Ryan Kalil once again ruled out with a neck injury and being described as "week to week," chances of the Panthers offense suddenly clicking back into place seem a bit slimmer for Week 8.
Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:15 a.m.): Sources report to Schefter that Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for Tampa Bay. Melvin Gordon, though likely to be hampered by his injured foot, will also play on Sunday for the Chargers. Golden Tate plans to suit up for Detroit in the night game. Carolina did not activate Roberto Aguayo from the practice squad, meaning they are "committed" to Graham Gano, ankle issue and all.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 8 a.m. for the London game, 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.