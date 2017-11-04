Matthew Berry discusses Ezekiel Elliott playing against the Chiefs this Sunday and how a later suspension could be worse for fantasy players. (0:34)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactives lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: RB Matt Jones (ankle), WR Tyler Boyd (knee), RB Terrance West (calf), WR Michael Campanaro (shoulder), WR Pierre Garcon (neck), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring), PK Dan Bailey (groin), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring)

Defense: LB John Simon (neck), CB Quincy Wilson (knee), DE Joel Heath (knee), LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), DE Kerry Wynn (knee), LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Duke Riley (knee/meniscus), DE Solomon Thomas (knee/MCL), CB K'Waun Williams (quadriceps), DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), S Earl Thomas (hamstring), LB Dee Ford (back), CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), CB David Amerson (foot), CB Gareon Conley (shin), CB Vontae Davis (groin)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (seven scheduled)

Offense:

PK Randy Bullock (questionable, back)

WR Marqise Lee (questionable, knee)

QB Jameis Winston (questionable, shoulder/AC joint)

WR Adam Humphries (questionable, ribs)

RB Fozzy Whittaker (questionable, ankle)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (questionable, ankle)

TE Zach Ertz (questionable, hamstring)

QB Joe Flacco (questionable, concussion)

WR Jeremy Maclin (questionable, shoulder)

WR Mike Wallace (questionable, back)

TE Nick Boyle (questionable, toe)

TE Delanie Walker (questionable, ankle)

Defense:

CB Johnathan Joseph (questionable, shin)

DE Michael Johnson (questionable, back)

DE Robert Ayers (questionable, ankle)

DT Chris Baker (questionable, ankle)

LB Kendell Beckwith (questionable, knee)

CB Donte Deayon (questionable, ankle)

LB Todd Davis (questionable, ankle)

CB Ronald Darby (questionable, ankle)

DT Michael Pierce (questionable, illness)

S Lardarius Webb (questionable, concussion)

CB Jimmy Smith (questionable, Achilles)

LB Nate Palmer (questionable, ankle)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense:

RB Andre Ellington (questionable, quadriceps)

RB Rob Kelley (questionable, ankle)

RB C.J. Prosise (questionable, ankle)

WR Tanner McEvoy (questionable, hamstring)

WR Cole Beasley (questionable, concussion)

WR Noah Brown (questionable, thigh)

Defense:

DE Frostee Rucker (questionable, knee)

LB Karlos Dansby (questionable, finger)

LB Reuben Foster (questionable, ribs)

LB Martrell Spaight (questionable, shoulder)

CB Bashaud Breeland (questionable, knee/MCL)

S Montae Nicholson (questionable, shoulder)

DT Sheldon Richardson (questionable, oblique)

LB Bobby Wagner (questionable, hamstring)

S Kam Chancellor (questionable, ankle)

CB Jeremy Lane (questionable, thigh)

LB Justin Houston (questionable, knee)

DT Maliek Collins (questionable, foot)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

Oakland Raiders

RB Jamize Olawale (questionable, hamstring)

LB Cory James (questionable, knee)

LB Marquel Lee (questionable, ankle)

LB Nicholas Morrow (questionable, ankle)

S Karl Joseph (questionable, groin)

Miami Dolphins

QB Jay Cutler (questionable, ribs)

WR DeVante Parker (questionable, ankle)

DE William Hayes (questionable, hamstring)

DE Andre Branch (questionable, groin)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:15 a.m.): Sources report to Schefter that Jameis Winston and Jay Cutler will both be able to take snaps on Sunday. Baltimore should have both Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin in uniform. Also expected to play for their teams are Cole Beasley, Zach Ertz, Reuben Foster and Andre Ellington.

Jamison Crowder (7:10 a.m.): The receiver had been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but did not travel with the team to Seattle. That gives Washington WR Ryan Grant a bit of a fantasy boost on Sunday.

Dede Westbrook (7:00 a.m.): Although the talented wide receiver's activation from IR can come at any time, it will not come in Week 9, as the Jaguars opted to give Westbrook at least one more week of recovery.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.