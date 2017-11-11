Despite a sore ankle and knee, Stephania Bell explains that Jerry Jones expects Dez Bryant to be ready for the game this Sunday against Atlanta. (0:37)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactives lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring), WR Zay Jones (ankle), RB Matt Forte (knee), QB Jameis Winston (shoulder/AC Joint), RB Jeremy Hill (ankle), RB Malcolm Brown (knee/MCL), PK Dan Bailey (groin), WR Trent Taylor (ribs), TE George Kittle (leg), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

Defense: DT Quinton Dial (chest), S Morgan Burnett (groin), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle), LB John Simon (neck), S Kenny Vaccaro (groin), DE Ed Stinson (neck), DE William Gholston (neck), DE Art Jones (shoulder), DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DT Pat Sims (calf), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), DE Joel Heath (knee), LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), LB Duke Riley (knee/meniscus), LB Keenan Robinson (quadriceps), LB Devon Kennard (quadriceps), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Elijah Lee (knee), DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense:

TE Dion Sims (questionable, illness)

WR Kenny Golladay (questionable, hamstring)

WR T.Y. Hilton (questionable, groin)

WR Marqise Lee (questionable, knee)

TE Charles Clay (questionable, knee/meniscus)

WR ArDarius Stewart (questionable, groin)

WR Brian Quick (questionable, concussion)

WR Jamison Crowder (questionable, hamstring)

TE Niles Paul (questionable, concussion)

TE Jordan Reed (questionable, hamstring)

PK Randy Bullock (questionable, back)

TE Delanie Walker (questionable, ankle)

Defense:

LB Ahmad Brooks (questionable, back)

LB Joe Thomas (questionable, ankle)

DE Roy Robertson-Harris (questionable, hamstring)

LB Danny Trevathan (questionable, calf)

CB Bryce Callahan (questionable, knee)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (questionable, groin)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (doubtful, back)

CB Quincy Wilson (questionable, knee)

LB Hayes Pullard III (questionable, neck)

CB E.J. Gaines (questionable, hamstring)

DE Muhammad Wilkerson (questionable, foot)

CB Morris Claiborne (questionable, foot)

DE Robert Ayers (questionable, ankle)

DT Gerald McCoy (questionable, shoulder)

CB Robert McClain (doubtful, hamstring)

CB Brent Grimes (questionable, shoulder)

DE Everson Griffen (questionable, foot)

DE Stephen Weatherly (questionable, knee)

S Anthony Harris (questionable, hamstring)

LB Zach Brown (questionable, ankle)

S Montae Nicholson (questionable, shoulder)

S Shawn Williams (doubtful, hamstring)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense:

WR Dez Bryant (questionable, knee)

TE Geoff Swaim (questionable, knee)

Defense:

LB Robert Quinn (doubtful, illness)

DT Maliek Collins (questionable, foot)

CB Chidobe Awuzie (questionable, hamstring)

DE Olivier Vernon (questionable, ankle)

DE Kerry Wynn (questionable, knee)

LB Jonathan Casillas (questionable, neck)

LB Calvin Munson (questionable, quadriceps)

CB Donte Deayon (doubtful, ankle)

DE Solomon Thomas (questionable, knee/MCL)

CB K'Waun Williams (questionable, quadriceps)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

New England Patriots

WR Danny Amendola (questionable, knee)

TE Martellus Bennett (questionable, shoulder)

DE Cassius Marsh (questionable, shoulder)

CB Stephon Gilmore (questionable, concussion)

CB Eric Rowe (questionable, groin)

Denver Broncos

WR Emmanuel Sanders (questionable, ankle)

LB Todd Davis (questionable, ankle)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Jordan Reed (7:20 a.m.): The Washington tight end missed practice completely on Friday, and as such, is not expected to play today. Vernon Davis could be in line for a big day at the position as a result.

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:15 a.m.): Sources report to Schefter that a bevy of injured wide receivers are all planning to suit up today and give it a go, including T.Y. Hilton, Dez Bryant, Emmanuel Sanders, Marqise Lee and Jamison Crowder.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.