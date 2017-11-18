Stephania Bell explains that Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is likely to be a game-time decision against the Browns after missing practice with an ankle injury. (0:33)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their Sunday inactives lists before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: RB Dwayne Washington (hip), WR Arrelious Benn (knee), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), RB Ty Montgomery (ribs), RB Aaron Jones (knee/MCL), WR Will Fuller V (ribs), QB Jameis Winston (shoulder/AC joint), RB Malcolm Brown (knee/MCL), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring), WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. (ankle), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), PK Dan Bailey (groin)

Defense: DE Ezekiel Ansah (back), S Morgan Burnett (groin), DT Corey Peters (ankle), LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), DE William Gholston (neck), CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), DE Allen Bailey (knee/MCL), LB Tamba Hali (knee), LB Dee Ford (back), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), DT Pat Sims (calf), LB Kevin Minter (elbow), CB Adam Jones (concussion), LB Sean Lee (hamstring)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense:

TE Dion Sims (questionable, illness)

RB Leonard Fournette (questionable, ankle)

RB Terrance West (questionable, calf)

WR Michael Campanaro (questionable, shoulder)

TE Nick Boyle (questionable, toe)

QB Drew Stanton (questionable, knee)

WR John Brown (questionable, back)

RB Alfred Blue (questionable, hamstring)

WR Kenny Stills (questionable, back)

WR Sterling Shepard (questionable, illness)

WR Brian Quick (questionable, concussion)

WR Ryan Grant (questionable, concussion)

TE Niles Paul (questionable, concussion)

Defense:

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (questionable, ankle)

LB Danny Trevathan (questionable, calf)

CB Bryce Callahan (questionable, knee)

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (questionable, illness)

LB Blair Brown (questionable, hamstring)

CB Jamar Taylor (questionable, ankle)

CB Jimmy Smith (questionable, Achilles)

DT Quinton Dial (questionable, chest)

LB Ahmad Brooks (questionable, back)

CB Kevin King (questionable, shoulder)

DE Joel Heath (questionable, knee)

DE William Hayes (questionable, knee)

S Michael Thomas (questionable, knee)

DE Brian Robison (questionable, back)

DE Everson Griffen (questionable, foot)

DT Damon Harrison (questionable, ankle)

LB Devon Kennard (questionable, quadriceps)

DE Matt Ioannidis (questionable, hand)

LB Zach Brown (questionable, Achilles)

S DeAngelo Hall (questionable, knee)

CB Quinton Dunbar (questionable, illness)

LB A.J. Klein (questionable, ankle)

S Kenny Vaccaro (questionable, groin)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense:

WR Jordan Matthews (questionable, knee)

TE Charles Clay (questionable, knee)

QB Philip Rivers (questionable, concussion)

WR Brandon LaFell (questionable, knee)

WR Cody Latimer (questionable, knee)

WR Danny Amendola (questionable, knee)

TE Martellus Bennett (questionable, shoulder)

RB Jamize Olawale (questionable, hamstring)

Defense:

DE Jerry Hughes (questionable, shin)

DE Chris McCain (questionable, quadriceps)

LB Hayes Pullard III (doubtful, neck)

LB James Onwualu (doubtful, quadriceps)

CB William Jackson III (questionable, toe)

DE Cassius Marsh (questionable, shoulder)

DT Malcom Brown (questionable, ankle)

CB Eric Rowe (questionable, groin)

LB Cory James (questionable, knee)

CB David Amerson (doubtful, foot)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Alshon Jeffery (questionable, ankle)

Dallas Cowboys

TE Geoff Swaim (questionable, knee)

DT Maliek Collins (questionable, foot)

S Jeff Heath (questionable, concussion)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:15 a.m.): Various sources tell Schefter that Philip Rivers, Alshon Jeffery and John Brown are both expected to play for their teams on Sunday. However, it's going to be a gametime decision for Charles Clay, Jordan Matthews, Leonard Fournette and Sterling Shepard.

Danny Woodhead (7:10 a.m.): The Ravens have activated Woodhead from the IR. The running back should immediately factor into the team's passing game and will likely eat into the playing time of Javorius Allen. Alex Collins will remain the team's lead back.

Dede Westbrook (7:05 a.m.): With Allen Hurns out with an ankle injury, the Jaguars will finally activate the wide receiver for today's game against the Browns. To make room for the rookie, Jacksonville cut WR Jaelen Strong. Westbrook led the NFL in the preseason with 288 receiving yards before suffering a core muscle injury that required surgery.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.