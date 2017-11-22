Field Yates thinks that the loss of Robert Woods will create more opportunities for Sammy Watkins to step up. (1:29)

Editor's Picks Daily fantasy football expert picks for Week 12 From the star performers to the top values, our experts recommend the players they're targeting in their DFS lineups for Week 12.

Week 12 fantasy football flex rankings Eric Karabell offers his latest flex rankings as fantasy managers near and far prepare to eat lots of turkey and watch even more football. 1 Related

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically around 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: QB Jameis Winston (shoulder/AC Joint), WR Curtis Samuel (ankle), RB Malcolm Brown (knee/MCL), WR Robert Woods (shoulder), RB Aaron Jones (knee/MCL)

Defense: LB Sean Lee (hamstring), LB Leonard Floyd (knee/MCL), S Kam Chancellor (neck), CB Joe Haden (upper leg)

Thursday

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET

DE Brian Robison (questionable, back)

S Andrew Sendejo (questionable, groin)

RB Dwayne Washington (questionable, hip)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (questionable, back)

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

WR Travis Benjamin (questionable, abdomen)

WR Mike Williams (questionable, knee)

DT Corey Liuget (questionable, toe)

LB Hayes Pullard III (questionable, neck)

LB James Onwualu (questionable, quadriceps

PK Dan Bailey (questionable, groin)

DT Maliek Collins (questionable, foot)

LB Anthony Hitchens (questionable, groin)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. ET

RB Orleans Darkwa (questionable, hamstring)

WR Sterling Shepard (questionable, illness)

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (questionable, knee)

DE Olivier Vernon (questionable, shoulder)

DT Damon Harrison (questionable, ankle)

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (questionable, ankle)

LB B.J. Goodson (questionable, ankle)

LB Calvin Munson (questionable, quadriceps)

RB Samaje Perine (questionable, finger)

WR Ryan Grant (questionable, calf)

TE Jordan Reed (questionable, hamstring)

DT Terrell McClain (questionable, toe)

DE Matt Ioannidis (questionable, hand)

LB Zach Brown (questionable, Achilles)

LB Martrell Spaight (questionable, ankle)

S Montae Nicholson (questionable, concussion)

Sunday

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense:

RB Mike Tolbert (questionable, hamstring)

WR Kelvin Benjamin (questionable, knee)

WR Jordan Matthews (questionable, knee)

WR Albert Wilson (questionable, hamstring)

QB Jacoby Brissett (questionable, concussion)

WR Kamar Aiken (questionable, hamstring)

TE Brandon Williams (questionable, thumb)

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (questionable, shoulder)

TE Tyler Kroft (questionable, hand)

RB Devonta Freeman (questionable, concussion)

QB Jay Cutler (questionable, concussion)

WR Chris Hogan (questionable, shoulder)

WR Joshua Bellamy (questionable, concussion)

TE Dion Sims (questionable, illness)

PK Jake Elliott (questionable, concussion)

RB Matt Forte (questionable, knee)

Defense:

S Micah Hyde (questionable, knee)

DE Allen Bailey (questionable, knee/MCL)

LB Tamba Hali (questionable, knee)

LB Dee Ford (questionable, back)

LB Brian Orakpo (questionable, leg)

S Kevin Byard (questionable, shoulder)

LB John Simon (questionable, neck)

S Clayton Geathers (questionable, neck)

S Derron Smith (questionable, knee)

LB Vincent Rey (questionable, hamstring)

LB Kevin Minter (questionable, elbow)

CB Adam Jones (questionable, concussion)

CB William Jackson III (questionable, toe)

DE William Gholston (questionable, neck)

CB Vernon Hargreaves III (questionable, hamstring)

LB Duke Riley (questionable, knee/meniscus)

LB Stephone Anthony (questionable, knee)

DT Malcom Brown (questionable, ankle)

CB Eric Rowe (questionable, groin)

LB Danny Trevathan (questionable, calf)

CB Kyle Fuller (questionable, hand)

CB Bryce Callahan (questionable, knee)

DT Beau Allen (questionable, knee)

CB Morris Claiborne (questionable, foot)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense:

RB Mike Davis (doubtful, groin)

QB C.J. Beathard (questionable, thumb)

WR Trent Taylor (questionable, ribs)

TE George Kittle (questionable, leg)

RB Leonard Fournette (questionable, ankle)

WR Allen Hurns (questionable, ankle)

WR John Brown (questionable, toe)

TE Jeff Heuerman (questionable, knee)

Defense:

DT Jarran Reed (questionable, hamstring)

LB Michael Wilhoite (questionable, calf)

CB Shaquill Griffin (questionable, concussion)

DE Solomon Thomas (questionable, knee?/MCL)

LB Elijah Lee (questionable, knee)

S Adrian Colbert (doubtful, thumb)

LB A.J. Klein (questionable, ankle)

S Kenny Vaccaro (questionable, groin)

CB Marshon Lattimore (questionable, ankle)

CB Kayvon Webster (questionable, concussion)

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (questionable, thigh)

LB Blair Brown (questionable, hamstring)

LB Donald Payne (questionable, hamstring)

DE Josh Mauro (doubtful, ankle)

DT Corey Peters (questionable, ankle)

LB Shane Ray (questionable, ankle)

CB David Amerson (questionable, foot)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers

RB Ty Montgomery (questionable, ribs)

DT Kenny Clark (doubtful, ankle)

LB Clay Matthews (questionable, groin)

S Morgan Burnett (questionable, groin)

CB Kevin King (questionable, shoulder)

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (questionable, hamstring)

TE Vance McDonald (questionable, ankle)

LB James Harrison (questionable, back)

S Mike Mitchell (questionable, ankle)