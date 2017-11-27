Fantasy intel for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 13

Do you know your league playoff tiebreaker rules? Here's how to find out.

Below are notes covering each of the NFL's 32 teams from a fantasy perspective. Use these tidbits to make the best waiver-wire, trade and lineup decisions for Week 13. Be sure to check back each week of the season for a new version of the Fantasy 32.

Throughout this piece, I'll be referencing "OTD." OTD stands for opportunity-adjusted touchdowns. It is a statistic that weighs every carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's scoring opportunity. For example, if a player has an OTD of 3.0, it means that a league-average player who saw the same number of carries/targets in the same area of the field would have scored three touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals

Coach Bruce Arians intimated last week that the team would shake up the wide receiver room in Week 12. Aside from John Brown's absence with a toe injury, there wasn't much of a change. Larry Fitzgerald (69 snaps), Jaron Brown (52) and J.J. Nelson (38) were the top-three wideouts, with rookie Chad Williams (27) picking up additional work with John Brown out. Granted, rookie Williams set a career high in snaps, routes (16) and targets (three), but the third-round pick wasn't vaulted anywhere close to fantasy relevance. He's nothing more than a dynasty hold. Jaron Brown and Nelson aren't strong flex options against the Rams this week, even if John Brown is out.

Atlanta Falcons

Tevin Coleman ran for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 carries against Tampa Bay in Week 12. Coleman has now racked up 19-plus carries and scored at least once during each of Atlanta's past three games. That has allowed him the seventh-most fantasy points at the position during the span despite the fact that he has accrued only two catches for 20 yards in the three games. Of course, the key variable during this hot streak has been Devonta Freeman's absence. If Freeman is out this week, Coleman will again be in the RB1 discussion, even in a tough matchup against Minnesota. If Freeman returns, it will be back to flex territory for Coleman. Believe it or not, Coleman hasn't caught more than one pass in a game since Week 4.

Baltimore Ravens

Jeremy Maclin has been limited to one touchdown during his past seven games since managing one in each of his first two games with Baltimore. Maclin has seen five-plus targets in eight consecutive games, but has eclipsed 56 yards in a game only once this season. He is handling a solid 20 percent target share, but is playing a career-low share of the offensive snaps (68 percent) and has minimal fantasy appeal in the Ravens' run-first, low-scoring offense. He's no more than a flex play against Detroit this week, though he should benefit from Darius Slay shadowing Mike Wallace.

Buffalo Bills

Zay Jones saw a career-high 10 targets against the Chiefs on Sunday. The rookie converted the heavy usage into three catches for 33 yards and his second-career touchdown. Jones has now handled seven-plus targets during four of his past five games. He sits 27th among wide receivers in fantasy points during those five weeks, though Charles Clay (two games), Kelvin Benjamin (one game) and Jordan Matthews (four games) haven't been active for all of those weeks. Jones' play has improved as the season has progressed, but with Benjamin, Matthews, Clay and LeSean McCoy involved in a low-volume, low-scoring offense, he's no more than a bench option.

Carolina Panthers

Devin Funchess hauled in seven of a career-high 12 targets for 108 yards against the Jets on Sunday. Funchess has now managed at least 86 yards in all three of the team's games since Benjamin was traded to Buffalo. Funchess has caught 17 of 25 targets for 286 yards and a pair of scores during the span. He's fantasy's No. 5-scoring wide receiver during those three weeks. In 11 games this season, Funchess has been on the field for 89 percent of Carolina's pass plays and has handled 24 percent of the targets. He has emerged into a clear No. 1 target and is a strong WR2 moving forward.

Chicago Bears

Dontrelle Inman has caught 13 of 22 targets for 195 yards and zero touchdowns in three games with Chicago. The ex-Charger has managed five-plus targets and 43-plus yards in all three games. Believe it or not, that has been enough to make Inman the No. 27 scoring fantasy wide receiver during the three weeks. He has been on the field for 151 of the team's 167 snaps and 96 of 110 pass plays. His 23 percent target share leads the team. Chicago has managed only 10 passing touchdowns this season, so he's unlikely to help out much in the scoring department, but Inman is seeing enough work to get him into the flex discussion.

Cincinnati Bengals

"Finally!" That was the reaction of those invested in Joe Mixon who watched him go off for 165 yards and one touchdown on a career-high 26 touches against Cleveland on Sunday. It was Mixon's first weekly performance better than 15th at the position in fantasy points of his career and only his second top-20. Mixon set career highs by playing 78 percent of the offensive snaps, handling 82 percent of the carries and running a route on 58 percent of the team's pass plays. Though the performance and volume is encouraging, the big day is not enough to make Mixon a reliable RB2 moving forward. The Bengals' offense has been a mess this season and ranks dead last in snaps per game (55.5) and 21st in touchdowns per game (2.0). Even after the strong Week 12, Mixon is averaging a horrific 3.2 yards per carry this season. The worst news for Mixon is his remaining schedule, which includes matchups with the Steelers, Bears, Vikings, Lions and Ravens. That's about as tough as it gets in this league over a five-week span. Mixon is no more than a flex play against the Steelers in Week 13.

Cleveland Browns

Josh Gordon is expected to make his season debut against the Chargers in Week 13. It will be Gordon's first action since Week 16 way back in 2014. The No. 3-scoring fantasy wideout in 2013 should certainly be added to benches, but he will be hard to trust this weekend for a variety of reasons. He hasn't played in almost three years, his playing time is uncertain, Cleveland ranks 26th in offensive touchdowns per game and the Chargers' cornerback play has been terrific this season. Gordon could leap into the starting lineup discussion in a week or two, but he's best left on benches for now.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys offense was held to 49 snaps, and Dak Prescott completed 20 of 27 passes for 179 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions against the Chargers on Thanksgiving. The loss marks the third consecutive game in which Dallas has failed to score more than nine points. Prescott was fantasy's No. 4-scoring quarterback through Week 9 but hasn't thrown for more than 179 yards in a game and has a total of one touchdown and five interceptions during the three games Ezekiel Elliott has missed. He's 32nd in fantasy points during the span. Granted, the schedule hasn't been easy during the stretch (at Atlanta, vs. Philadelphia, vs. L.A. Chargers), but Prescott's play, as well as the rest of the offensive woes, raises questions about his QB1 viability against Washington in Week 13. The Redskins are midpack in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this year, so a bounce-back week for Prescott could be in the cards. There's more risk than usual, but the "lighter" matchup keeps the second-year passer in the QB1 conversation.

Denver Broncos

Set up with a great matchup against Oakland's struggling defense on Sunday, Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas combined for eight receptions on 14 targets for 30 yards and no touchdowns. The duo combined for five catches on nine targets for 38 yards and no scores when these teams met back in Week 4. The Raiders are allowing the second-most fantasy points overall this season during weeks they're not facing the Broncos, but the fifth-fewest during Weeks 4 and 12. Even with the two Oakland stains on his résumé, Thomas sits 21st among wide receivers in fantasy points this season. Sanders is 29th during the seven weeks he has played in full. Especially with Trevor Siemian likely back under center, Thomas and Sanders are both back-end WR2 options moving forward.

Detroit Lions

Ameer Abdullah was limited to six carries for 14 yards and three catches for 29 yards against Minnesota on Thursday. The poor showing marked Abdullah's first game this season in which he didn't reach double-digit carries and the first time in four games in which he failed to score a touchdown. Abdullah's efficiency has been poor (3.4 yards per carry, 6.7 yards per reception) and --- prior to the recent scoring bonanza -- he hasn't been a good source of touchdowns (four total in 10 games). Abdullah's Frank Gore-esque season has him 25th among running backs in fantasy points. He's no more than a low-ceiling flex option.

Green Bay Packers

Jamaal Williams exploded for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 touches against the Steelers on Sunday night. The huge game vaults him to third among running backs in fantasy points during two starts in place of Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery. Williams has handled at least 18 carries in three consecutive games, which has offset poor efficiency (3.2 YPC this season). Heavy volume will keep Williams in the RB1 discussion if Montgomery remains out this week against Tampa Bay. If Montgomery returns, Williams becomes a risky flex.

Houston Texans

C.J. Fiedorowicz was fantasy's No. 17 scoring tight end last season, but he hasn't been nearly as productive without Brock Osweiler under center in 2017. Fiedorowicz has appeared in three games since returning from a concussion in Week 10 and he's caught eight of 15 targets for 65 yards and no touchdowns during those outings. Fiedorowicz has been a full-time player -- in fact, he's playing even more than he did last year -- but the usage hasn't translated to consistent targets or fantasy production. He's best viewed as a back-end TE2.

Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore produced 79 yards and one touchdown on 19 touches against the Titans in Week 12. The strong fantasy day marked Gore's first top-12 fantasy week this season. In fact, he has finished top-20 twice but between 22nd and 29th six times. What else is new? As has been the case during his Colts' tenure, Gore is a high-floor, low-ceiling flex option. The veteran back has been on the field for 51 percent of the Colts' snaps and 31 percent of the pass plays this season, both of which are his lowest rates in over a decade. His carry share (59 percent) is lowest since 2012. Gore is not a recommended play against the Jaguars this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dede Westbrook caught 6 of 10 targets for 41 yards against Arizona in Week 12. The rookie has now been targeted 16 times in two career games but has only nine catches for 76 yards and no scores to show for it. Granted, Westbrook's Week 12 targets were inflated a bit by Allen Hurns' injury and Marqise Lee's tough matchup against Patrick Peterson, but his sizable role certainly suggests he'll remain a key part of the offensive moving forward. Westbrook's high ceiling as a prospect makes him a viable bench option, but he's not a must-hold and has a lot more value in dynasty leagues.

Kansas City Chiefs

What to do with Kareem Hunt? The rookie back exploded out of the gate with 538 yards and six touchdowns on 56 touches during Weeks 1-3. He averaged 8.5 YPC (2.81 YAC) and 15.2 yards per target during the span. In eight games since, however, Hunt has managed 696 yards and no scores on 164 touches (3.6 YPC, 1.9 YAC, 6.5 YPT). For reference, NFL running backs are averaging 4.2 YPC (1.9 YAC) and 6.1 YPT this season. Hunt's crash back to earth was expected, but it has obviously gone much further than expected. The good news is that his post-contact and passing-game efficiency haven't been bad, which means smaller running lanes and a lack of scoring opportunities are more to blame. Hunt sports a 4.0 OTD on the season, which is still well below his total of six touchdowns. Hunt ranks sixth in the entire NFL in looks (carries plus targets) but 46th in total OTD. Despite Hunt's issues, he's still playing a nearly identical role to the one he played out of the gate, deferring only occasional snaps and touches to Charcandrick West and Akeem Hunt. Volume usually leads to fantasy production over time, and though Hunt won't be a great source of touchdowns, his usage should allow, at least, fringe RB1 numbers moving forward. Fire him up at the Jets this week.

Los Angeles Chargers

Hunter Henry caught all five of his targets for 76 yards and one touchdown against Dallas on Thanksgiving. The big game was nice and all, but it continues a roller-coaster season for the second-year tight end. Henry was on the field for 76 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which was his highest total since a three-game stretch spanning Weeks 5 to 7 in which he played at least 77 percent of the snaps in each game. In the four games this season in which he has played at least three-quarters of the snaps, Henry is averaging 6.3 targets per game. In the seven games he has been below that mark, he's averaging 2.7 targets per game. Henry's inconsistent usage makes him a risky start against Cleveland in Week 13.

Los Angeles Rams

Following Sunday's performance against New Orleans, it's safe to say Sammy Watkins will be a viable flex option most weeks Robert Woods (shoulder) is out. Watkins was targeted a season-high nine times and caught four for 82 yards and one touchdown. Watkins was on the field for a position-high 84 percent of the team's offensive snaps, clearly operating as Jared Goff's No. 2 target behind Cooper Kupp. With Kupp primarily working the slot, expect Watkins to draw Patrick Peterson shadow coverage in Week 13. He shouldn't be started in that one but will be back in the flex mix in the weeks that follow if Woods remains out.

Miami Dolphins

Julius Thomas averaged 4.0 targets per game and failed to score a touchdown during his first seven games this season. In the four games since, Thomas is averaging 5.8 targets per game and has found the end zone twice. That might not seem like much, but only Jimmy Graham and Delanie Walker have scored more fantasy points during the span. Thomas has appeared in each of the Dolphins' 11 games this season, which is an achievement considering he has never played a full season. He has been on the field for 72 percent of the offensive snaps and has run 58 percent of all possible pass routes. Thomas' 13 percent target share in a low-scoring offense isn't enough to allow sustained TE1 production, but he's an option in leagues that start two tight ends.

Minnesota Vikings

Kyle Rudolph caught all four of his targets for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Lions on Thanksgiving. The veteran tight end was on the field for 89 percent of the offensive snaps and hasn't fallen below 86 percent in a game this season. Since a slow start in which he averaged 3.8 targets per game during Weeks 1-4, Rudolph is averaging 6.9 targets per game during his past seven outings. Only five tight ends have scored more fantasy points since Week 4. Rudolph is a quality TE1 play against Atlanta this week.

New England Patriots

Rex Burkhead stayed hot on Sunday, registering 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns on a season-high 15 touches against Miami. Burkhead is now averaging 11.0 touches and 56.6 yards per game in five games since returning from injury. He sits 13th at running back in fantasy points during those five weeks (teammate Dion Lewis is ninth). Granted, 11 touches isn't a high number, but his usage as both a rusher and receiver in New England's high-volume, high-scoring offense is plenty to keep him in the RB2 mix, especially with Buffalo and Miami on the docket over the next two weeks. That will especially be the case if Chris Hogan and/or Martellus Bennett remain out.

New Orleans Saints

During his first four games with the Saints, Ted Ginn Jr. failed to eclipse 53 receiving yards in a game and sat 49th at the position in fantasy points. In the seven games since, he has managed at least 59 yards in all but one game. Despite finding the end zone only twice during that seven-game span, Ginn sits 25th at the position in fantasy points. With Willie Snead surprisingly a nonfactor, Ginn trails only Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara in targets in New Orleans this season. Ginn is on the flex radar moving forward.

New York Giants

Orleans Darkwa was limited to 19 snaps against the Redskins on Thanksgiving. It was the veteran back's lowest total since Week 3 and comes as a shock considering his strong play this season. Darkwa entered the week averaging 4.8 yards per carry, which was by far best on the team. Darkwa was held to 39 yards on 12 touches against Washington. Rookie Wayne Gallman totaled 43 yards on 11 touches over 22 snaps. Passing-down specialist Shane Vereen played 15 snaps and posted 27 yards on four touches. Though Darkwa's hold on lead-back duties isn't quite as secure as it should be based on his play, keep in mind that he entered the week having finished no worse than 34th at the position in fantasy points in six consecutive outings and no worse than 25th five of those weeks. Darkwa remains in the RB2 mix at Oakland this week.

New York Jets

Robby Anderson has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games and has a total of six during the span. The second-year receiver has finished as a top-30 fantasy receiver in six consecutive games and ranks 14th overall at the position this season. Though Anderson -- same as any other wide receiver -- won't keep up his absurd scoring rate, he has earned his way into the weekly WR3 mix with consistent volume. Anderson has seen five or more targets in all but one game this season, including seven-plus during three of his past six outings. The Temple product should be in lineups against Kansas City's struggling pass defense in Week 13.

Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch blew away his previous season-high usage marks by carrying the ball 26 times and catching three passes against Denver on Sunday. Lynch also hit a season high with 111 scrimmage yards in the game and scored his fifth touchdown. He has now finished two of his past three outings as a top-seven fantasy running back. Of course, he finished no better than 20th and averaged a 45th-place finish during his other eight outings. Lynch has been on the field for only 43 percent of the Raiders' snaps when active this season. He's handling 51 percent of the carries and only 6 percent of the targets. An increased workload as a rusher would be enough to get Lynch into the RB2 discussion, but his minimal receiving load will continue to cap his ceiling. Lynch is a viable starter this week against the Giants but will be more of a flex most weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles

Alshon Jeffery found the end zone again on Sunday and has now scored at least once in four consecutive games. Jeffery has managed seven-plus targets in each of those outings and has a total of five scores during the span. Jeffery has been on the field for 89 percent of the Eagles' pass plays and is handling a hefty 25 percent target share. Jeffery sits 16th among wide receivers in fantasy points. He has scored seven touchdowns on the season, but his 4.6 OTD suggests a return to earth in the category is on the horizon. Jeffery has seen only five end zone targets on the year. Consider Jeffery a WR2 option against the Richard Sherman-less Seahawks this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

With JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined, Martavis Bryant was on the field for 55 of the Steelers' 70 offensive snaps on Sunday night. Bryant ran 46 of 49 possible pass routes but was targeted only six times (fourth on the team). Bryant did deliver his second touchdown of the season, but the underwhelming target total and a much tougher matchup at Cincinnati this week makes him a shaky flex option, even if Smith-Schuster remains out. Bryant sits 61st at the position in fantasy points this season.

San Francisco 49ers

In a bit of a bizarre turn of events, Carlos Hyde has now set a career high in targets during four of his past five games. He tied a career high with six targets in Week 6, eclipsed that mark with seven in Week 7, was targeted nine times in Week 9, jumped to 11 in Week 9 and, most recently, was targeted 13 times against Seattle on Sunday. Hyde has now been targeted 70 times this season, which trails only Christian McCaffrey (83) and Le'Veon Bell (75) for most at the position. Hyde's efficiency as a rusher (4.1 YPC) and receiver (4.2 YPT) hasn't been particularly inspiring this season, but massive volume has allowed him the ninth-most fantasy points at the position. Hyde is a back-end RB1 against Chicago this week.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle running back merry-go-round continues. On Sunday against San Francisco, it was Eddie Lacy who was the lead man. The ex-Packer carried the ball 17 times for 46 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards. Lacy paced the backfield with 34 snaps played. J.D. McKissic ran a route on 21 of his 28 snaps and Thomas Rawls did not play a snap. Mike Davis is expected back in Week 13 and will be a good bet to move past struggling Lacy and into lead duties on early downs. McKissic's passing-down role seems to be safe, but he doesn't sport much upside. Davis is worth a bench spot in the event that he emerges as the team's featured early-down and short-yardage back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DeSean Jackson set season highs in both targets (11) and receptions (eight) against the against Atlanta on Sunday. Jackson was limited to 60 yards and no scores despite the big usage. The speedster has been boom/bust -- as usual -- this season, posting 70-plus receiving in four of his 11 outings but fewer than 40 yards in six games. Incredibly, Jackson has yet to post a weekly fantasy finish better than 21st this season. He has finished between 21st and 40th in eight of 11 games. Jackson is no more than a flex option in Tampa Bay's disappointing offense.

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry carried the ball 13 times for 79 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards against the Colts on Sunday. DeMarco Murray, meanwhile, struggled to 9 yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for 33 yards. Henry now has 98 more rushing yards than Murray on 15 fewer carries this season. Henry is averaging 2.76 yards after contact per attempt, which trails only LeGarrette Blount (2.91) for best in the NFL (min. 60 carries). Despite Henry's terrific efficiency, he has scored 50 fewer fantasy points (Murray has 24 more receptions and three more touchdowns) and continues to play second fiddle to the veteran back. Though Henry's promotion might be on the horizon, his current role isn't enough to make him a reliable RB2. He belongs on benches against Houston this week.

Washington Redskins

As expected, Samaje Perine dominated the backfield touches in Washington's first game this season without both Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson. The rookie was on the field for 50 of the team's 71 offensive snaps (70 percent). He produced 100 yards on 24 carries and caught 3 of 4 targets for 30 yards. Byron Marshall (21 snaps) was the only other running back to see the field. Marshall registered four carries for 18 yards and caught one of two targets for 12 yards. Perine has now carried the ball at least 23 times and run for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games. He has 19 or more carries in four games this season. The rookie won't add a ton as a receiver, but combined with his massive load as a rusher, the four targets he saw against the Giants are more than enough to keep him locked into the RB2 mix. Lock him into lineups against Dallas in Week 13.