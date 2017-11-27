Why this year's rookie class is among the best in fantasy football history

NFL experience? Harrumph -- who needs it?

Rookie Kareem Hunt, in Week 1, set new fantasy records for a debuting player with 45.6 PPR (point per reception) and 40.6 non-PPR points. And he did so not only on the big stage in the NFL Kickoff game, but, of all places, on the road in Gillette Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Rookie Deshaun Watson, in Week 5, became the first quarterback in history to score 30-plus fantasy points in consecutive games. Three weeks later, he set a new mark for the most fantasy points by any quarterback in his first seven NFL games (168.86).

Rookie Christian McCaffrey, with his 59 receptions in 11 games, is on pace to be within striking distance of the rookie record in the category, held by Reggie Bush (88 in 2006).

Rookie Alvin Kamara, just this past Sunday, became only the 11th rookie running back since 1950 -- and the first in 17 years -- to score 20-plus PPR fantasy points in four consecutive games.

Rookie Evan Engram, with his 85 targets in 11 games, is on pace to be within striking distance for the most in the category by any rookie tight end during the era for which target data is available (1992 on), a distinction currently held by Jeremy Shockey (128, in 2002). Engram is also on pace for the most PPR fantasy points by any rookie tight end in nearly 30 years.

Need we go on?

Yes, rookies are dominating the fantasy football landscape this season, with a new freshman face seemingly capturing the headline each passing week. It spawned a valid question: Is this the best rookie class in NFL history?

From a "total fantasy points" perspective, the 2017 rookie class trails in the race for the all-time record, with this year's freshmen on pace for a total of 5,537. Four other seasons in history had more: 1987 (6,641), which comes with the caveat of a large number of its rookies coming from the "replacement players" pool during that year's strike; 1960 (6,258), which again comes with a caveat in that it was the AFL's first season (the number would've fallen significantly short if counting only "NFL" rookies); 2014 (6,140), which was the Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans and Kelvin Benjamin class, among others; and 2012 (5,745), which was the Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson class, among others.

You might, however, notice a trend among those two latter rookie classes -- 2014 and 2012 -- that being a distinct leaning toward certain positions: wide receiver in the former and quarterback in the latter.

This season, it's the rookie running backs who seem to be garnering the most headlines. Therefore, amending the question: Is this the best rookie running back class in NFL history?

'The Year of the Rookie Running Back'?

A compelling case can be made that the answer to this question is yes. The position's freshman class as a whole is on pace for 2,565 PPR fantasy points, which would trail only 1960's 3,087 on the all-time list -- and, again, remember that 1960 was flooded with rookies due to the advent of the AFL, which boasted a whopping 46 of that year's 60 rookie running backs as well as nearly 90 percent of the total fantasy points accrued by that year's class.

Using seasonal paces, here's where 2017's individuals stand, with the "Rank" accounting for where the player would land on the all-time rookie running back list:

2017 fantasy rookie RB leaders, seasonal pace & all-time rank Player Team PPR FPTS Rank non-PPR FPTS Rank Alvin Kamara NO 316.2 T-6th 237.7 20th Kareem Hunt KC 281.3 19th 228.9 24th Christian McCaffrey CAR 233.6 44th 147.8 109th Leonard Fournette JAC 229.5 48th 197.5 45th Joe Mixon CIN 177.7 109th 139.9 123rd

Though the rankings might seem unimpressive, keep in mind the increasing specialization -- read: more running back-by-committees -- of the position in recent years, as well as the extensive history of the league. Another way to look at it: This year's rookie class has four players on pace for 200-plus PPR fantasy points, which in history would tie 2008 for second-most behind only 1980's five (Billy Sims, Joe Cribbs, Earl Cooper, Curtis Dickey and Gerry Ellis). Here's yet another way: This year's rookie class has averaged 7.6 PPR fantasy points per game, which would shatter the all-time record in the category (6.7, set way back in 1957).

By the way, the chart above excludes a few other notable 2017 rookies, all of whom have made some degree of fantasy impact and could be destined for bright futures:

Dalvin Cook's 16.4 PPR fantasy points per game, at the time he tore his ACL in Week 4, trails only Kamara's 19.8, Hunt's 17.6 and Fournette's 17.5.

Jamaal Williams' 25.5 non-PPR fantasy points this past Sunday night were fourth-most in a game by any rookie running back this season, and his 29.5 PPR fantasy points were fifth. Neither McCaffrey nor Mixon has scored that many.

Tarik Cohen's seasonal pace of 152.7 PPR fantasy points would place him among the 50 best of the 21st century, despite a pace of only 141 touches.

Corey Clement, Austin Ekeler, D'Onta Foreman, Aaron Jones and Elijah McGuire have all scored at least 20 PPR fantasy points in a game, and Samaje Perine (19.6, Week 11) narrowly missed that threshold.

Not that any of this should surprise you. After all, the 2017 NFL draft was the first in 12 years in which two running backs were selected among the first 10 picks (Fournette fourth, McCaffrey eighth). This was already a heavily touted class, and its success to date is something to tuck away as we consider fantasy draft trends and strategies entering the 2018 season. Young running backs likely will -- and should -- dominate the early rounds next year, with Kamara, Hunt, McCaffrey, Fournette, Mixon and Cook all making compelling cases for selection in the first two rounds; not that we should lock those rankings in today, but they're trending in that direction.

What about the mobile quarterbacks?

It's a shame that Watson tore his ACL in a Nov. 2 practice, as the seasonal pace he was on could've helped push this year's rookie class closer to the all-time record for fantasy points. At the time he got hurt, the Houston Texans quarterback was on pace for 386.0 fantasy points, which would've eclipsed Cam Newton's six-year-old record of 370.34.

Watson was largely credited for getting it done mostly with his legs, and a quick look at the all-time leaders in fantasy points among rookie quarterbacks highlights a trend:

Most fantasy points by rookie QBs in a single season, all time Player Team Year FPTS Rushing

FPTS (%) Cam Newton CAR 2011 370.34 154.6 (42%) Robert Griffin III WAS 2012 317.50 119.5 (38%) Dak Prescott DAL 2016 286.88 64.2 (22%) Andrew Luck IND 2012 276.46 55.5 (20%) Russell Wilson SEA 2012 275.62 70.9 (26%) Jameis Winston TB 2015 274.98 55.3 (20%)

All five scored at least 50 of their rookie-year fantasy points, as well as at least 20 percent of them, on rushing plays. That's the reason we so commonly argue that "mobile" rookie quarterbacks make the best fantasy options -- the "high-floor" argument - but the truth is it's not the only reason freshman quarterbacks, ignored for more than a quarter-century of the fantasy football era due to what's termed the lengthy NFL learning curve at the position, have been successful in recent years. It helps, yes, but it's not the only reason for their quick impact.

Extracting merely fantasy production on passing plays, the league's overall success rate is up by a substantial amount in recent years, helping ease the transition for these rookie quarterbacks. Taking the past five seasons, said production has risen by a whopping 22 percent compared to a decade ago, which is why it should come as no surprise that eight of the 10 best rookie seasons using only passing-play fantasy production have occurred in the past seven years. Jim Kelly (1986) and Peyton Manning (1998) were the lone exceptions.

Call 2012 "The Year of the Rookie Quarterback" if you wish -- it's not necessarily inaccurate -- but the truth is perhaps that this is the era of the rookie quarterback, with careful consideration of each subsequent class increasingly critical to our annual fantasy strategizing.

That extends beyond simply the rookies, but also to quarterbacks moving into starting roles for the first time -- think of it as the "Jared Goff effect." Examining only quarterbacks' first 16 career starts, or the equivalent of one full NFL season, six of the top 10 in fantasy points have done so in the past 10 years: Newton, Griffin, Nick Foles, Tyrod Taylor, Aaron Rodgers and Prescott. In addition, Luck, Wilson, Winston, Marcus Mariota and Matthew Stafford averaged better than 15 fantasy points per game in their first 16 career starts.

Keep that tucked away as you examine the 2018 draft class that could include Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph and Lamar Jackson, as well as Patrick Mahomes II when the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately decide it's time to turn their quarterback gig over to him. No longer is it wise to adopt the old fantasy football adage "never draft a rookie quarterback."

Spinning it forward

Bearing in mind that two of this season's top four quarterbacks in fantasy scoring, as well as each of last year's top three QBs -- all five of which were different players -- began the 2017 season at age 32 or older, the latter point about the 2018 quarterback class is particularly relevant. We might not be far off from a changing of the guard at the position, considering the ages of its current stars -- something we're already seeing with the development of Carson Wentz, Prescott and Goff.

While the 2017 rookie quarterback class isn't going to set any records, and in fact might become the first freshman class since 2009 without a single one scoring at least 190 fantasy points, dynasty league managers still need to be thinking about their future plans, in advance of what could be a loaded, new crop of young passers from 2018-20.

But it's the 2017 rookie running back class that deserves, and should continue to rein in, the headlines in fantasy football. Many of this year's freshmen have even brighter days ahead, making it possible that as many as eight of next season's top 10 in PPR fantasy scoring will have come from one of the past three draft classes.

My early guess: Fournette and Hunt will be first-round locks entering 2018, with Kamara and McCaffrey having outside chances (Mark Ingram's potential free-agent status greatly influencing the former), along with 2016 draftee Ezekiel Elliott, 2015 draftees Todd Gurley and David Johnson and 2013 draftee Le'Veon Bell.

The average age of the eight combined come next Sept. 1: 24 years, 27 days.