Graziano wonders if Christian McCaffrey's new injury from Week 12 is something to be concerned about. (0:51)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically around 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: WR Will Fuller V (ribs), RB Charcandrick West (personal), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle), QB Matt Moore (foot), RB Damien Williams (shoulder), TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), RB Doug Martin (concussion), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring), WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee/meniscus), WR Sammie Coates (ankle), WR Mike Williams (knee), WR Amari Cooper (concussion), WR Michael Crabtree (suspension), TE Coby Fleener (concussion), WR Robert Woods (shoulder), WR John Brown (toe), PK Nick Novak (back, placed on IR)

Defense: CB Desmond Trufant (concussion), LB Brennan Scarlett (foot), LB Dee Ford (back), S Eric Murray (ankle), CB Juston Burris (concussion), DT Domata Peko Sr. (knee/MCL), DE Derek Wolfe (neck), S Maurice Smith (abdomen), DE Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), LB Telvin Smith (concussion), DE Robert Ayers (concussion), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S T.J. Ward (concussion), CB Vernon Hargreaves III (hamstring), CB Kevin King (shoulder), LB Isaiah Irving (knee), LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), CB Aqib Talib (suspension), S Marcus Williams (groin), LB Connor Barwin (arm), DT Corey Peters (ankle), LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), LB Josh Forrest (foot), S Kam Chancellor (neck)

Sunday

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (nine scheduled)

Offense:

WR Rishard Matthews (questionable, hamstring)

WR Albert Wilson (questionable, hamstring)

RB Matt Forte (questionable, knee)

TE Jeff Heuerman (questionable, knee)

RB Senorise Perry (questionable, concussion)

WR Donte Moncrief (questionable, groin)

QB Jameis Winston (questionable, shoulder)

WR DeSean Jackson (questionable, foot)

TE Cameron Brate (questionable, hip)

RB Aaron Jones (questionable, knee/MCL)

RB Ameer Abdullah (questionable, neck)

RB Alex Collins (questionable, calf)

WR Matthew Slater (questionable, hamstring)

RB Patrick DiMarco (questionable, ankle)

WR Jordan Matthews (questionable, knee)

TE Charles Clay (questionable, knee)

TE Nick O'Leary (questionable, back)

Defense:

LB Eric Kendricks (questionable, hip)

LB Sean Weatherspoon (questionable, illness)

LB Tamba Hali (questionable, knee)

DT Xavier Cooper (questionable, knee)

DE DeMarcus Walker (questionable, illness)

LB Todd Davis (questionable, ankle)

LB Shane Ray (questionable, illness)

DT Davon Godchaux (questionable, knee)

S Michael Thomas (questionable, knee/ACL)

DE Lerentee McCray (questionable, hamstring)

DT Kenny Clark (questionable, ankle)

LB Ahmad Brooks (questionable, back)

LB Clay Matthews (questionable, groin)

LB C.J. Mosley (questionable, ankle)

CB Jimmy Smith (questionable, Achilles)

CB Marlon Humphrey (questionable, thigh)

DE Trey Flowers (questionable, ribs)

LB Kyle Van Noy (questionable, calf)

LB Marquis Flowers (questionable, knee)

LB Trevor Reilly (questionable, concussion)

CB Eric Rowe (questionable, groin)

DE Eddie Yarbrough (questionable, chest)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (questionable, ankle)

S Adrian Colbert (questionable, thumb)

S Adrian Amos (doubtful, hamstring)

CB Bryce Callahan (questionable, knee)

S Deon Bush (questionable, ankle)

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (questionable, ankle)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense:

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (questionable, hip)

RB Christian McCaffrey (questionable, shoulder)

TE Greg Olsen (questionable, foot)

RB Malcolm Brown (questionable, knee/MCL)

RB Adrian Peterson (questionable, neck)

TE Troy Niklas (questionable, back)

Defense:

DT Corey Liuget (questionable, toe)

CB Casey Hayward (questionable, personal)

DT Damon Harrison (questionable, elbow)

CB Eli Apple (questionable, hip)

LB Cory James (questionable, knee)

CB David Amerson (questionable, foot)

LB Thomas Davis (questionable, hamstring)

LB Shaq Thompson (questionable, foot)

CB P.J. Williams (questionable, shoulder)

CB Marshon Lattimore (questionable, ankle)

DE Josh Mauro (questionable, ankle)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles

LB Joe Walker (questionable, neck)

Seattle Seahawks

TE Jimmy Graham (questionable, ankle)

DT Nazair Jones (doubtful, ankle)

LB Bobby Wagner (questionable, hamstring)

S Earl Thomas (questionable, heel)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:10 a.m.): Various sources tell Schefter that RBs Christian McCaffrey, Alex Collins and Aaron Jones are all expected to play today, though he adds that Jamaal Williams is expected to get the most carries for Green Bay. Both WR DeSean Jackson and TE Cameron Brate should be able to suit up for Tampa Bay, however Arizona RB Adrian Peterson is a "pessimistic" game-time call.

Greg Olsen (7:05 a.m.): The tight end is not expected to play against the Saints, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It appears the Panthers are just being cautious with the veteran's foot injury due to the game being played on a turf field.

Nick Novak (6:55 a.m.): The Chargers have placed the veteran kicker on injured reserve with a back injury. Travis Coons will join Los Angeles on Sunday to handle all field goals and extra points that come the team's way.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.