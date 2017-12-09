Dan Graziano says that playing on a grass field and not artificial turf will help Greg Olsen against the Vikings. (0:51)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically around 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: WR Donte Moncrief (ankle), TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), RB Alfred Blue (concussion), WR Braxton Miller (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), TE David Morgan II (concussion), WR Maurice Harris (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), QB Paxton Lynch (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (neck), WR John Brown (toe), WR Allen Hurns (ankle)

Defense: CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S T.J. Ward (concussion), CB Vernon Hargreaves III (hamstring), S Eric Murray (ankle), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion), LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), CB Adam Jones (groin/IR), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), S Shawn Williams (hamstring), LB Shaq Thompson (foot), S Montae Nicholson (concussion), LB Bruce Carter (groin), LB Derrick Morgan (knee), DT Nazair Jones (ankle), S Kam Chancellor (neck), LB Ryan Shazier (spine), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder), CB Joe Haden (upper leg)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense:

QB Tyrod Taylor (questionable, knee)

WR Brice Butler (questionable, foot)

RB Orleans Darkwa (questionable, illness)

WR Sterling Shepard (questionable, hamstring)

WR Travis Rudolph (questionable, hamstring)

QB Matthew Stafford (questionable, hand)

RB Ameer Abdullah (questionable, neck)

RB Jamize Olawale (questionable, ankle)

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (questionable, hip)

WR Amari Cooper (questionable, ankle)

WR Sammie Coates (questionable, ankle)

TE Seth DeValve (questionable, hip)

WR Devin Funchess (questionable, shoulder)

WR Kaelin Clay (questionable, shoulder)

TE Greg Olsen (questionable, foot)

Defense:

CB Chris Milton (questionable, neck)

DT Kyle Williams (questionable, groin)

CB Leonard Johnson (questionable, knee)

DT David Irving (questionable, concussion)

DT Maliek Collins (questionable, foot)

LB Justin Durant (questionable, concussion)

CB Orlando Scandrick (questionable, back)

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (questionable, finger)

CB Eli Apple (questionable, hip)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (questionable, ankle)

DE Cornelius Washington (questionable, shoulder)

CB Jamal Agnew (questionable, knee)

P Sam Martin (questionable, foot)

DE Ryan Russell (questionable, knee)

DE Jihad Ward (doubtful, foot)

DE Denico Autry (questionable, hand)

LB Cory James (doubtful, knee)

CB David Amerson (questionable, foot)

LB Tamba Hali (questionable, knee)

DT Quinton Dial (questionable, chest)

LB Nick Perry (questionable, foot)

CB Davon House (doubtful, shoulder)

DT Danny Shelton (questionable, ribs)

DE Tyrone Holmes (questionable, knee)

S Jabrill Peppers (doubtful, knee)

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (questionable, knee)

DT Eddie Goldman (doubtful, hip)

LB Pernell McPhee (doubtful, shoulder)

S Adrian Amos (doubtful, hamstring)

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (questionable, ankle)

DT Geno Atkins (questionable, toe)

LB Vincent Rey (questionable, hamstring)

CB Darqueze Dennard (questionable, knee)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (five scheduled)

Offense:

WR Mike Williams (questionable, knee)

RB Matt Forte (questionable, knee)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (questionable, ankle)

WR J.J. Nelson (questionable, knee)

TE Zach Ertz (questionable, concussion)

WR Robert Woods (questionable, shoulder)

Defense:

DT Terrell McClain (questionable, toe)

LB Zach Brown (questionable, hamstring)

LB Martrell Spaight (questionable, ankle)

DT Corey Liuget (questionable, toe)

DT Domata Peko Sr. (questionable, knee/MCL)

DE Adam Gotsis (questionable, illness)

DT Corey Peters (questionable, ankle)

DE Josh Mauro (questionable, ankle)

CB Patrick Peterson (questionable, hamstring)

LB Joe Walker (questionable, neck)

LB Connor Barwin (questionable, forearm)

LB Alec Ogletree (questionable, elbow)

CB Dominique Hatfield (doubtful, hip)

LB Telvin Smith (questionable, concussion)

CB Jalen Ramsey (questionable, ankle)

Sunday night game, 8:30 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens

WR Jeremy Maclin (questionable, back)

LB Za'Darius Smith (doubtful, shoulder)

LB C.J. Mosley (questionable, neck)

Pittsburgh Steelers

S Mike Mitchell (questionable, ankle)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Amari Cooper (7:30 a.m.): ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that, while the Raiders hav been preparing all week long for Cooper to sit out Week 14, the wide receiver wants to "give it a go." However, even if he is able to play, it may be for only a handful of snaps. Keep in mind that his presence in the huddle might only be a decoy, so he's still a very risky fantasy start.

Detroit Lions (7:15 a.m.): Matthew Stafford is expected to start at quarterback on Sunday and, if so, could be in for a monster day. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ameer Abdullah is not expected to play, but that the decision is less injury-based and more due to the back's poor recent performance. It's not a given that any of the trio of Zach Zenner, Theo Riddick and Dwayne Washington will be able to steer Detroit away from a pass-heavy effort against Tampa Bay.

Nathan Peterman (7:10 a.m.): With Tyrod Taylor dealing with a bruised patellar tendon in his left knee, chances are good that he will not be able to suit up for the Bills on Sunday. That gives Peterman an opportunity to redeem himself after his disastrous 5-INT starting debut just a few weeks back.

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:00 a.m.): Various sources tell Schefter that Devin Funchess, Greg Olsen, Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Williams and Jeremy Maclin are all expected to play on Sunday. Zach Ertz, though listed as being questionable with a concussion, is looking doubtful to get the nod to suit up. Robert Woods is likely to be able to play in Week 15, but is expected to sit out this week's action.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games, 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games and 7 p.m. ET for the Sunday night game.