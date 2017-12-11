Fantasy intel for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 15

Below are notes covering each of the NFL's 32 teams from a fantasy perspective. Use these tidbits to make the best waiver-wire, trade and lineup decisions for Week 15. Be sure to check back each week of the season for a new version of the Fantasy 32.

Editor's Picks Bortles, Garoppolo and Cohen among top fantasy football free-agent finds for Week 15 Need an impact player whom others might be overlooking? Here are the top options available on waiver wires in most ESPN fantasy leagues.

Throughout this piece, I'll be referencing "OTD," which stands for opportunity-adjusted touchdowns. It is a statistic that weighs every carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's scoring opportunity. For example, if a player has an OTD of 3.0, it means that a league-average player who saw the same number of carries/targets in the same area of the field would have scored three touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals

This shouldn't be much of a surprise, but Ricky Seals-Jones crashed back to earth in Week 14. The intriguing converted wide receiver was limited to one catch for 20 yards on three targets. Seals-Jones entered the week having seen at least five targets in three straight games and scored three touchdowns during the span. Of course, the undrafted rookie played a grand total of 40 snaps during the three games. He played 16 snaps against Tennessee on Sunday. Seals-Jones has yet to be on the field for more than 30 percent of the Cardinals' pass plays in a single game. He's nowhere near the TE1 conversation in this role, but certainly belongs on benches in dynasty leagues.

Editor's Picks Bortles, Garoppolo and Cohen among top fantasy football free-agent finds for Week 15 Need an impact player whom others might be overlooking? Here are the top options available on waiver wires in most ESPN fantasy leagues.

Atlanta Falcons

A year after finishing second to only Aaron Rodgers in fantasy points, Matt Ryan has been a major bust this season. Ryan isn't playing poor football, but his efficiency is down from his career year and his fantasy production has plummeted. Ryan sits 16th at the position overall and hasn't managed a single weekly finish better than 10th (Week 1). He threw 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year, but sits at 17 scores and 11 picks in 2017. Ryan has a good matchup against Tampa Bay's struggling and injury-plagued defense this week, but he obviously can't be trusted as a fantasy starter in 10- and 12-team leagues.

Baltimore Ravens

Alex Collins lit up Pittsburgh's defense for 166 yards and one touchdown on 20 touches on Sunday night. Collins is averaging a healthy 5.1 yards per carry on the year and now sits 22nd at the position in fantasy points. He has finished as a top-15 back each of the past four weeks and is fifth overall during the span. The 23-year-old has reached double-digit carries in nine straight games. Collins has only 13 receptions on the season, which limits his fantasy upside, but with Baltimore playing well and game script likely to continue in his favor -- Baltimore faces arguably the league's easiest schedule over the final three weeks with Cleveland, Indianapolis and Cincinnati -- Collins is very much in the RB2 mix.

Buffalo Bills

Kelvin Benjamin caught three of eight targets for 38 yards and one touchdown against the Colts on Sunday. The eight targets are even more impressive when you consider that the team attempted only 16 passes in snowy conditions. Benjamin aggravated his knee injury and left the game early, but it's clear that he's going to play a workhorse role at receiver when healthy. Benjamin should be in lineups against Miami's underwhelming cornerback unit if he's able to play in Week 15.

Carolina Panthers

Jonathan Stewart put up 103 yards and scored three touchdowns on 16 carries against Minnesota on Sunday. Stewart entered the game with four touchdowns and his season-best fantasy performance marks his first top-10 finish of the year. In fact, Stewart has finished as a top-30 back only four times this season, though three have come over his past four outings. Stewart's recent uptick in production is nice, but his minimal passing-down role (he has six receptions) and poor rushing efficiency (3.5 yards per carry) isn't enough to allow consistent RB2 production. Stewart is still left on benches, though he's a more-appealing flex option in non-PPR.

Chicago Bears

Kendall Wright caught 10 of 11 targets for 107 yards against the Bengals in Week 14. Wright hit a season high in all three categories and the target total was his highest since 2015. Wright entered the week having eclipsed five targets in a game only three times this season. He has managed more than 51 yards in a game only once and that was way back in Week 2. Wright has scored one touchdown this season and has posted only three top-40 fantasy weeks. The Bears haven't totaled more than one passing touchdown in a game since Week 6 and operate a very run-heavy offense. Wright shouldn't be close to fantasy lineups.

Cincinnati Bengals

With Joe Mixon sidelined on Sunday, Giovani Bernard played 46 of 53 possible snaps and paced the Bengals in both rushing and receiving. Bernard totaled 130 yards on 17 touches. Though he has been limited to situational duties most of the season, Bernard has been terrific when called upon. He's currently averaging career-high marks in yards per carry (4.5) and yards per reception (11.3). Bernard's strong play has likely earned him a larger role down the stretch, but he won't be a viable weekly starter once Mixon returns. That's especially the case in the Bengals' low-volume, low-scoring offense and with Minnesota on the slate in Week 15. Of course, if Mixon remains out, Bernard will be a viable RB2 option.

Cleveland Browns

Following an impressive display against Green Bay on Sunday, DeShone Kizer has now finished as a top-12 fantasy quarterback during four of his past six outings. Kizer has thrown nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions on the year, which is atrocious, but he has helped his fantasy cause with 315 yards and five scores on the ground. He's also been better lately, totaling nine scores and six interceptions since Week 8. In two games with Josh Gordon in the lineup, Kizer sits 15th at the position in fantasy points. Despite Kizer's step forward and improved supporting cast, he's still too erratic and turnover prone to make for a viable weekly starting option. He shouldn't be in lineups against Baltimore this week.

Dallas Cowboys

Rod Smith shredded the Giants for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 11 touches on Sunday. Smith has scored four touchdowns during his past three games and has managed 10-plus touches during the span. The other half of Dallas' running back committee, Alfred Morris, registered 85 yards on 22 touches against New York. Both Smith (14th) and Morris (26th) now rank in the top 30 at running back in fantasy points during Ezekiel Elliott's suspension. Elliott will return in Week 16, so Morris and Smith will get one more run at it against a struggling Raiders defense this week. Morris, who has out-touched Smith 87-47 during the span, is an RB2 and Smith a flex option.

Denver Broncos

Emmanuel Sanders posted yet another dud on Sunday and has now failed to eclipse 16 receiving yards in a game every week since Week 10. He sits 91st among wide receivers during his past four outings and hit a season-low with four targets in Week 14. The Broncos' offensive struggles have allowed them a grand total of 13 touchdowns during their past 10 games. They've managed more than one passing touchdown in a game once during the span. Sanders does have a terrific matchup against the Colts' weak cornerback unit this week, but he's obviously a super risky option. You're best-served keeping him on your bench.

Detroit Lions

Eric Ebron exploded for 10 catches and 94 yards on 11 targets against the Buccaneers on Sunday. It was a shocking day from a player who entered the day averaging 4.4 targets per game on the season. Ebron was on the field for 75 percent of the team's pass plays, which was his highest total since Week 1. The strong performance marked Ebron's first top-five fantasy week of the season and only his second top-10 finish. Ebron has settled in as a solid TE2, but shouldn't be started in most formats.

Green Bay Packers

It seems pretty safe to say that Jamaal Williams has taken full control of lead back duties in Green Bay. With fellow rookie Aaron Jones back for each of the team's past two games, Williams played 93 of a possible 126 snaps. He carried the ball 36 times and was targeted on 10 occasions. Jones carried the ball on five of his 10 snaps during the span. Aaron Rodgers is expected back this week, which provides a jolt to the Packers' offense. With Rodgers a full go during Weeks 1-5, Green Bay averaged 3.4 offensive touchdowns per game. The unit averaged 2.1 per game during the eight affairs in which Brett Hundley was the primary quarterback. Williams' heavy workload puts him in the RB1 discussion at Carolina this week. Jones is no more than a handcuff.

Houston Texans

Will Fuller V returned from a three-game absence and caught three of five targets for 26 yards against the 49ers on Sunday. It was only the second full game Fuller played without Deshaun Watson this season. Tom Savage connected with Fuller on only two of eight targets for 32 yards in Week 9. Houston will now turn to T.J. Yates under center, but note that Yates directed only two of his 26 attempts at Fuller on Sunday. The Texans' offense is averaging a miserable 1.7 touchdowns in six games since Watson went down and heads to Jacksonville this week. Fuller should be nowhere close to fantasy lineups.

Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore carried the ball a career-high 36 times for 130 yards against the Bills on Sunday. Gore's line was inflated massively by the snowstorm in Buffalo, but it's worth noting that he handled 36 carries to Marlon Mack's seven in the game. Gore currently sits 23rd among running backs in fantasy points, has played 52 percent of the team's snaps and has been on the field for 31 percent of the pass plays. All three would be decade-low marks for the veteran back. Gore hasn't finished a week better than 10th in fantasy points and has only three top-20 weeks. He's no more than a low-ceiling flex.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Keelan Cole hauled in a 75-yard touchdown en route to a career-high 99-yard effort against Seattle on Sunday. After failing to score during his first 11 NFL games, Cole has now found the end zone in back-to-back games. Despite the "hot" streak, Cole is not worth your time on waivers. The undrafted rookie has totaled six targets during his past two outings, which is not ideal considering Allen Hurns has been sidelined with an injury. The Jaguars are operating one of the league's run-heaviest offenses and Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook are the team's top-two wideouts. Cole should only be rostered in deep dynasty leagues.

Kansas City Chiefs

Finally! Kareem Hunt scored his first touchdown since Week 3 on Sunday against Oakland. The rookie racked up 28 touches for 138 yards in the game. It was Hunt's first top-10 fantasy week since Week 7, though he incredibly still sits fourth overall at the position in fantasy points. Hunt has handled 77 percent of the carries and 12 percent of the targets for Kansas City this season. That's enough volume to continue allowing top-15 production at the position, but Hunt's upside will be limited by a minimal workload near the goal line. Hunt's four carries inside the opponent's 5-yard line ranks 31st in the NFL. Consider Hunt an RB2 against the Chargers this week.

Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrell Williams caught all four targets for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins on Sunday. Williams scored his second 75-yard touchdown of the season, which accounts for two of his three scores on the year. He has posted a pair of top-10 fantasy weeks, but has finished 59th or worse eight times. Williams has been on the field for 87 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps this year, which is down only slightly from 91 percent in 2016, but his target share has plummeted from 21 percent to 12 percent. Even with a good matchup against the Chiefs' weak cornerback unit this week, Williams is too risky to start in fantasy.

Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp caught five of seven targets for 118 yards and one touchdown against the Eagles on Sunday. Kupp sat 37th among wide receivers in fantasy points through Week 11, but has finished no worse than 28th during the three weeks Robert Woods has been sidelined. The question now becomes whether Kupp can remain a viable starter with Woods expected back in Week 15. The rookie's targets are very likely to take a dip (he averaged 6.1 per game with Woods and 8.0 without), but his touchdown rate should improve. Kupp has scored four touchdowns on the year, but his 5.0 OTD ranks 12th among all wide receivers this season. That's higher than Larry Fitzgerald, Doug Baldwin, Robby Anderson and Davante Adams. Kupp is worth WR3 consideration against Seattle this week.

Miami Dolphins

Jay Cutler has thrown two-plus touchdowns in six consecutive games during which he was on the field for at least one-half of the Dolphins' snaps. That includes a three-TD effort against New England on Monday night. Though Cutler's streak is impressive, he has eclipsed 263 passing yards in only one of those games (311 vs. Oakland). Cutler also adds extremely little as a rusher (25 yards this season), which further limits his fantasy production. In fact, despite the strong stretch, Cutler sits No. 10 in QB fantasy points during those six weeks of play. Considering that's his ceiling, Cutler is still only an option in leagues that start two quarterbacks. He'll have his hands full at Buffalo in Week 15.

Minnesota Vikings

Jerick McKinnon has scored more fantasy points than Latavius Murray in five of nine games since Dalvin Cook suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. McKinnon has produced 134 fantasy points and sits eighth at the position during the span. With 101 points, Murray is 21st. Though both players are averaging 3.9 yards per carry and have five touchdowns, Murray has enjoyed more scoring opportunities. He sports a 5.0 OTD and has eight carries inside the opponent's 5-yard line during the span. McKinnon's OTD is 3.6 and has three carries inside the 5. McKinnon has gained his edge by playing more in passing situations (he has 25 more catches and 200 more receiving yards than Murray during the nine games). McKinnon is an RB2 and Murray more of a flex option against the Bengals' beat-up defense this week.

New England Patriots

Danny Amendola matched a season high with nine targets against Miami on Monday night. The slot man hauled in six passes for 76 yards. It was Amendola's greatest receiving production since catching all eight of his targets for 77 yards at Tampa Bay in early October. Not coincidentally, Rob Gronkowski happened to be inactive for both of those games. Amendola is averaging a 14 percent target share in the six games when Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Gronkowski have all appeared. He's at 18 percent in the six games when at least one of that trio was sidelined. With Gronkowski set to return from his suspension against Pittsburgh this week, and Hogan moving closer to 100 percent health, Amendola should not be in fantasy lineups going forward.

New Orleans Saints

A concussion limited Alvin Kamara to four touches on six snaps against Atlanta on Thursday. With Kamara sidelined, Mark Ingram played 42 of 52 possible snaps and handled 16 touches. No other Saints' tailback played a snap. Kamara is expected back in Week 15, which would mean a return to the two-man committee, but if he sits out, Ingram will be the workhorse back with Trey Edmunds and/or Jonathan Williams helping out with the occasional change-of-pace touch. Of course, even with Kamara and Adrian Peterson mixing in this season, Ingram sits fifth at the position in fantasy points. With the Jets' struggling defense on tap, he's a top-five option at the position regardless of Kamara's status.

New York Giants

Rookie Wayne Gallman carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards (4.9 YPC) and caught seven of a career-high eight targets for 40 yards against Dallas in Week 14. Gallman out-snapped Orleans Darkwa 35-17. Darkwa struggled to 44 yards on 12 touches in the game. Shane Vereen (23 snaps) produced 47 yards on nine touches. The Giants are still utilizing a three-man backfield, but it appears Gallman has moved past Darkwa on the depth chart. Gallman is averaging 4.23 yards per carry (1.96 after contact), whereas Darkwa is at 4.26 YPC (1.60 YAC). Gallman is worth rostering if you need running back help, but he's no more than a desperation option against a tough Eagles defense this week.

New York Jets

With Josh McCown out with a hand injury, Bryce Petty is the next man up at quarterback. That's bad news for the Jets' offense. Prior to Sunday, Petty had attempted 133 passes in his career (all in 2016), completing only 56 percent while registering as "off target" on 23 percent (would rank bottom-five in the NFL this season). Petty has thrown two career touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. McCown entered Week 14 sitting seventh at the position in fantasy points, but Petty can't be counted on for similar production. Meanwhile, red-hot Robby Anderson entered Sunday's game 14th among wide receivers in fantasy points, but was limited to a 6-3-27 line at Denver and is now no more than a very risky flex option. Jermaine Kearse and Austin Seferian-Jenkins should not be in lineups.

Oakland Raiders

Derek Carr has quickly gone from the 2016 NFL MVP candidate to one of the biggest busts in fantasy here in 2017. Carr's efficiency numbers were fairly ordinary last season, but he has failed to take a step forward this year. In fact, his completion rate (63 percent) and yards per attempt (7.0) are identical in both seasons. Carr has been off target slightly more often (17 percent to 18 percent), is getting less help after the catch (5.4 to 5.1 RAC), is dealing with slightly more drops (5.5 percent to 5.7 percent) and is throwing more interceptions (has 10 after throwing six all of last season). The changes may seem minimal, but the team hasn't been able to score as often and it has cost Carr a lot of fantasy production. He finished in the top 10 in 47 percent of his outings last year, but sits at 25 percent this season. Carr hasn't posted a weekly finish better than 15th since Week 7. He is not a recommended start against Dallas in Week 15.

Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz's season-ending torn ACL means Nick Foles will be under center for the Eagles' remaining games. Though Foles is an inferior athlete and won't be able to make as many plays as Wentz with his feet, it's hard to ignore how similar the two have been as passers. Wentz has completed 60 percent of his passes, has been off target on 20 percent of his throws, is averaging 7.5 yards per attempt, and has been intercepted on 1.6 percent of his passes this season. Foles' career marks are 61 percent, 19 percent, 7.2 and 2.1 percent, respectively. Foles has thrown 56 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in his career. Wentz sits at 49 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The loss of Wentz is significant for the Eagles' offense, but it's very possible Foles can at least keep the fantasy value of Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz afloat. Nelson Agholor has handled 11 targets in back-to-back games and five of Foles' 11 throws have gone his direction this season, so he's still in the flex discussion as well. Foles should be viewed as a fringe top-12 option against the Giants this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

As anticipated, Ben Roethlisberger has turned his season around following a first-half schedule that was heavy on road games and loaded with tough defenses at home. Roethlisberger ranked 24th among quarterbacks in fantasy points after Week 9, but tops all passers in the category since. Roethlisberger, as usual, has been more productive in the comforts of Heinz Field. If we go back to the beginning of the 2014 season, Roethlisberger has attempted 1,053 passes at home and 1,035 on the road. He has thrown for 8,732 yards (8.3 YPA), 73 touchdowns and 23 interceptions at Heinz Field. He has thrown for 7,747 yards (7.5 YPC), 33 touchdowns and 28 interceptions on the road. Roethlisberger and the Steelers play host the Patriots this week and the Browns in Week 17, but travel to Houston in Week 16.

San Francisco 49ers

Marquise Goodwin was targeted a career-high 12 times on Sunday. He has now caught 14 of 20 targets for 205 yards during Jimmy Garoppolo's two starts. Despite having found the end zone only once this season, Goodwin sits 36th at the position in fantasy points. In fact, he's the only wide receiver among the top-40 with fewer than three touchdowns. Goodwin is averaging 19.1 yards per reception, which is highest among all players with at least 20 catches this season. He has a terrific matchup against a Titans defense that has struggled at corner this season. Operating as Garoppolo's top target, Goodwin is a viable WR3 and should be locked into lineups against Tennessee this week.

Seattle Seahawks

After failing to score a touchdown during his first 11 games this season, Tyler Lockett has found pay dirt in back-to-back outings. The surge should not be a surprise, as Lockett's 4.4 OTD trails only Jimmy Graham (9.8) and Doug Baldwin (4.9) on the Seattle roster. Paul Richardson has scored six touchdowns, but his 4.0 OTD suggests that total is a bit fluky. Lockett has seen seven end zone targets, which is second-most on the team to only Graham (18). Lockett's targets have dwindled in recent weeks -- he averaged 5.6 per game from Weeks 1-9 but sits at 3.0 in five games since -- so he's still not a viable weekly starter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans was held to two catches for 25 yards on five targets against the Lions on Sunday. Evans has now been held under 40 yards in back-to-back games, though he did manage 10-plus targets during four of five games entering the slump. Evans' rough year continues a bizarre career trend. He scored 12 touchdowns and finished 13th among wide receivers in fantasy points as a rookie before dipping to three touchdowns and a 23rd-place finish in 2015. He jumped back up to 12 scores and a third-place finish in 2016 and now sits 23rd with four scores through Week 14 this season. Evans is handling a career-low 23 percent target share (down from 30 percent last year) and his average depth of target is down (14.6 to 13.0), but his catch rate has still dipped from 56 percent to 52 percent. He's averaging a career-low 7.3 yards per target. Evans is good enough that he still warrants a spot in your lineup against Atlanta this week, but he's now best-viewed as a WR2.

Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota has managed a 3-4 TD-INT mark and has failed to eclipsed 184 passing yards in a game against Indianapolis, Houston and Arizona over the past three weeks. All three defenses have struggled against the pass this year, which makes Mariota's poor production extremely disappointing. Mariota has thrown 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season, which is a major step back from his first two seasons (45 touchdowns, 19 interceptions). Mariota has posted only one weekly fantasy finish better than ninth and that came way back in Week 1. Mariota should not be in lineups, even in a plus matchup at the 49ers this week.

Washington Redskins

Kirk Cousins completed 15 of 27 passes for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Chargers on Sunday. Granted it was a very tough matchup traveling to play a tough Los Angeles defense, but the poor outing adds another mark to the "bust" column in what has been a very boom/bust season. Cousins has posted five top-seven weeks, but has finished 19th or worse six times. In what has been a bizarre, injury-plagued season at quarterback, Cousins has finished 16th or worse during five of his past seven outings, but still sits 10th at the position in fantasy points during the span. Cousins' average depth of target has dipped from 8.9 last year to 7.8 this season, but his rate stats are almost identical across the board otherwise. Believe it or not, Cousins is on pace for 31 all-purpose touchdowns, which is actually more than his total of 29 last year. He's a viable QB1 play at home against Arizona this week and at the Giants in Week 17, but should be benched against Denver in Week 16.