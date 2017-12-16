There are two Saturday games on the slate in Week 15. The afternoon game has the Lions hosting the Bears and kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET. In the evening game, the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The late game gets underway at 8:25 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football players will need to potentially make lineup adjustments early, so the injury preview for Week 15 is being separated into two separate posts: one for Saturday games and one for the Sunday and Monday contests.

The Bears have no fantasy-rostered players on this week's injury report. The Lions had a pair of fantasy-rostered players on the practice injury report this week, but both were removed from the pregame injury report.

Players off-game status injury report

Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions, right hand: Last week, there were legitimate questions about whether Stafford would be able to play effectively after his throwing hand was stepped on in Week 13, the cleat marks clearly visible amid the bruising in the aftermath. Despite only doing limited throwing leading up to last Sunday, Stafford not only played, he was largely effective. Sure, there were a couple of interceptions. But there were also 36 completions (his most this season) for a total of 381 yards (also a season high), including a touchdown. This week the hand issue is almost a thing of the past. Despite being listed on the team's practice injury report, Stafford practiced in full each day and is assured of starting this week after coming off the pregame injury report.

Ameer Abdullah appears to be healthy again, but his playing time could still be limited on Saturday against the Bears. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions, neck: Abdullah did not play in Week 14 and even if his performance thus far in the season was a contributing factor in that decision, he was on the team's injury report throughout the week with a neck injury. After initially sitting out in Week 13, Abdullah practiced on a limited basis last week because of the neck ailment and was labeled as questionable heading into last Sunday's game. This week he upgraded to full practice throughout the week and was removed from the team's pregame injury report. It would appear the injury is no longer a concern, but the role for Abdullah might be limited even if he plays on Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs have no fantasy-rostered players on this week's injury report.

The Chargers had one player of fantasy significance on the practice injury report this week, but he was removed from the pregame injury report.

Players off-game status injury report

Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers, calf: In the last few weeks, Henry has been a more reliable tight end when it comes to fantasy productivity, accumulating 16 catches in his last three games and finding the end zone twice in that same time frame. Consequently, fantasy players were a bit nervous to see him listed early in the week on the practice injury report as a limited participant because of his calf. The good news is that Henry upgraded to full practice sessions both Wednesday and Thursday. His removal from the pregame injury report indicates he has been given the all-clear by the team and is expected to take the field in Kansas City on Saturday night.