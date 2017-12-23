Just as was the case in Week 15, there are two Saturday games on the docket in Week 16. In the early game, the Indianapolis Colts travel to face the Baltimore Ravens, kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET. Then the Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 p.m. ET,.

Fantasy football players might need to adjust lineups early, so the Week 16 injury preview is again separated into two posts: one for Saturday games and one for the Sunday and Monday contests. Below are the fantasy-relevant injury notes for the Saturday contests.

Good luck to all in your FF championships (or your consolation rounds)!

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET

The Colts have no fantasy-rostered players on this week's injury report. Wide receiver Donte Moncrief -- who has only intermittently served as a deep flex player this season -- has missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury and will now miss a third.

For the Ravens, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Maclin injured his knee in Week 15 after just one reception for 22 yards. He was a non-participant in the team's practices throughout the week and the doubtful tag indicates the team does not expect to have him available. Fantasy players need to make alternate plans.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:25 p.m. ET

Players off game status injury report

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings, ankle: Last week, Rudolph went from doubtful to questionable to active within a span of 48 hours. The ankle injury he sustained in Week 14 threatened his status after he was unable to practice all week, but he showed enough improvement over the weekend to suit up. While he wasn't as mobile as usual and his overall productivity was down, with just two catches (he had been averaging four catches a week before Week 15), Rudolph still managed to find the end zone. In fact, his nose for the end zone has made Rudolph one of the more valuable fantasy tight ends in the past month (five touchdowns in the past four weeks). This week, Rudolph's ankle appears to be improving. After participating in practice on a limited basis daily, he was removed from the team's pregame injury report, so there will be no sweating out his status for fantasy players in Week 16.

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings, shoulder: McKinnon was on the injury report heading into Week 15 and played against the Bengals, delivering strong numbers in the passing game. Despite rushing for just 24 yards, McKinnon led the team in both catches and receiving yards (seven catches for 114 yards) and did not appear at all inhibited by the shoulder issue. That should provide some assurance for nervous fantasy players, as should McKinnon's ability to practice in full daily along with his removal from the pregame injury report.

Out

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers, concussion: Adams suffered a concussion last week on a hit from Thomas Davis that led to a one-game suspension for the Panthers linebacker. This was the second concussion this season for Adams and he was out of practice the entire week. It comes as little surprise that he was ruled out in advance of Saturday's game.