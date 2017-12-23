If Samaje Perine is still injured when the Redskins take on the Broncos, Matthew Berry offers Theo Riddick, C.J. Anderson and Wayne Gallman as alternative fantasy RB options. (1:02)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically around 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: WR Andre Holmes (neck), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), WR DeSean Jackson (ankle), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), RB LeShun Daniels Jr. (hand), WR Marqise Lee (ankle), WR Tavarres King (concussion), TE Troy Niklas (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle)

Defense: DT Alan Branch (knee/meniscus), DE Robert Ayers (shoulder), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle), LB Zach Brown (Achilles), LB Ryan Anderson (knee), DE Matt Longacre (back), DT Corey Liuget (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hamstring), LB D.J. Alexander (concussion), DT David Irving (concussion), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Josh Bynes (ankle)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense:

QB Matt Moore (doubtful, foot)

RB Damien Williams (doubtful, shoulder)

WR DeVante Parker (questionable, ankle)

WR Kelvin Benjamin (questionable, knee/meniscus)

TE Nick O'Leary (questionable, back)

RB James White (questionable, ankle)

WR Matthew Slater (questionable, hamstring)

WR Chris Hogan (questionable, shoulder)

TE Adam Shaheen (questionable, chest)

TE Cameron Brate (questionable, hip)

WR Russell Shepard (questionable, shoulder)

WR Devin Funchess (questionable, shoulder)

QB Paxton Lynch (questionable, ankle)

WR Cody Latimer (questionable, thigh)

RB Samaje Perine (questionable, groin)

WR Jamison Crowder (questionable, hamstring)

WR Maurice Harris (questionable, back)

RB Austin Ekeler (questionable, hand)

RB Matt Forte (questionable, knee)

RB Elijah McGuire (questionable, illness)

Defense:

S George Iloka (questionable, shoulder)

DE Andre Branch (questionable, knee)

S T.J. McDonald (questionable, shoulder)

S Michael Thomas (questionable, knee)

CB Cordrea Tankersley (questionable, ankle)

LB Justin Houston (questionable, illness)

DT Kyle Williams (questionable, groin)

CB E.J. Gaines (questionable, knee)

LB Kyle Van Noy (questionable, calf)

LB Eric Lee (questionable, ankle)

CB Jamar Taylor (questionable, foot)

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (questionable, knee)

DT Gerald McCoy (questionable, biceps)

DE Ryan Russell (questionable, shoulder)

LB Lavonte David (questionable, hamstring)

CB Ryan Smith (doubtful, ankle)

DE Mario Addison (questionable, hip)

LB Shaq Thompson (questionable, foot)

DT Terrell McClain (questionable, toe)

CB Kendall Fuller (questionable, foot)

CB Logan Ryan (questionable, ankle)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense:

WR Allen Hurns (questionable, ankle)

TE Garrett Celek (questionable, knee)

WR Brice Butler (questionable, foot)

RB Kerwynn Williams (questionable, quadriceps)

WR John Brown (questionable, toe)

WR Chad Williams (questionable, illness)

Defense:

DE Lerentee McCray (questionable, neck)

CB Greg Mabin (doubtful, calf)

DT Nazair Jones (doubtful, ankle)

DE Frank Clark (questionable, toe)

S Bradley McDougald (questionable, knee)

DE Benson Mayowa (questionable, back)

DT Richard Ash (questionable, shoulder)

CB Orlando Scandrick (questionable, back)

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (questionable, finger)

S Nat Berhe (questionable, hamstring)

S Landon Collins (questionable, ankle)

DT Olsen Pierre (questionable, illness)

LB Karlos Dansby (questionable, knee)

S Antoine Bethea (questionable, knee)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:05 a.m.): Various sources tell Schefter that Jamison Crowder, Garrett Celek, Cameron Brate, Devin Funchess, Kerwynn Williams, Matt Forte, Elijah McGuire and Michael Thomas are all expected to play on Sunday. On the flip side of the injury coin, James White and Chris Hogan are NOT expected to suit up.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.