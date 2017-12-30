Matthew Berry says Joe Mixon returning to the field is not good for those who have Giovani Bernard on their rosters. (1:11)

Editor's Picks Fantasy football injury outlooks for Week 17 Wondering what you can expect from players who are dealing with injuries in Week 17? Injury expert Stephania Bell gives her thoughts on each notable player.

Fantasy football cheat sheet: Start and sit tips The best fantasy football advice and relevant information for Week 17 from our Insider experts, all in one place. 1 Related

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically around 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: WR Tavarres King (concussion), WR Sterling Shepard (neck), TE Evan Engram (ribs), RB Mike Gillislee (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee/MCL), WR Jordy Nelson (shoulder), WR Davante Adams (concussion), TE Richard Rodgers (shoulder), WR DeAndre Hopkins (calf), WR Antonio Brown (leg), WR Tyreek Hill (personal), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), WR Cody Latimer (thigh), WR Marqise Lee (ankle), RB DeMarco Murray (knee/MCL), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), TE Levine Toilolo (knee/MCL), RB Matt Forte (knee), RB Charcandrick West (illness), WR Cole Beasley (illness)

Defense: DT Ziggy Hood (elbow), LB Zach Brown (knee), LB Ryan Anderson (knee), DT Alan Branch (knee/meniscus), DT Shamar Stephen (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (foot), LB Nick Perry (ankle), CB Nevin Lawson (concussion), DE Johnathan Hankins (ankle), DE Benson Mayowa (back), DT David Irving (concussion), DE Brandon Graham (ankle), DE Treyvon Hester (ankle), S Adrian Phillips (ankle), DT Zach Kerr (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle), CB Shareece Wright (concussion), DT Nazair Jones (ankle), LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (seven scheduled)

Offense:

WR Maurice Harris (questionable, back)

WR Robert Davis (questionable, concussion)

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (doubtful, foot)

RB James White (questionable, ankle)

WR Matthew Slater (questionable, hamstring)

WR Chris Hogan (questionable, shoulder)

TE Adam Shaheen (questionable, chest)

WR Geronimo Allison (questionable, illness)

WR Donte Moncrief (questionable, ankle)

RB Rod Smith (questionable, illness)

Defense:

DT Terrell McClain (questionable, toe)

LB Ryan Kerrigan (questionable, calf)

LB Martrell Spaight (questionable illness)

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (questionable, finger)

DE Kony Ealy (questionable, knee)

LB Kyle Van Noy (questionable, calf)

LB Eric Lee (questionable, ankle)

S Devin McCourty (questionable, shoulder)

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (questionable, back)

LB Clay Matthews (questionable, hamstring)

CB Damarious Randall (questionable, knee)

DE Anthony Zettel (questionable, groin)

LB LaTroy Lewis (questionable, shoulder)

CB Jamar Taylor (questionable, foot)

S Derron Smith (questionable, hip)

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (questionable, knee)

DT Richard Ash (questionable, shoulder)

CB Jalen Mills (questionable, ankle)

Late games, 4:25 p.m. ET (nine scheduled)

Offense:

WR Cooper Kupp (questionable, knee)

RB Melvin Gordon (questionable, ankle)

RB Akeem Hunt (questionable, shoulder)

WR DeSean Jackson (questionable, ankle)

WR Chris Godwin (questionable, ankle)

TE Cameron Brate (questionable, hip)

WR Deonte Thompson (questionable, shoulder)

QB Matt Moore (doubtful, foot)

RB Damien Williams (doubtful, shoulder)

WR DeVante Parker (questionable, ankle)

TE MarQueis Gray (questionable, hip)

RB Kerwynn Williams (questionable, quadriceps)

RB Elijhaa Penny (questionable, hand)

TE Troy Niklas (questionable, ankle)

TE Luke Willson (questionable, ankle)

RB Joe Mixon (questionable, ankle)

WR Jeremy Maclin (doubtful, knee)

WR Mike Wallace (questionable, knee)

Defense:

LB Mark Barron (doubtful, Achilles)

CB David Amerson (questionable, foot)

S Dexter McDonald (questionable, knee)

DT Corey Liuget (questionable, knee)

LB Denzel Perryman (questionable, hamstring)

DT Bennie Logan (doubtful, knee)

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (questionable, illness)

LB Tamba Hali (questionable, knee)

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (questionable, shoulder)

DT Abry Jones (questionable, back)

LB Blair Brown (questionable, concussion)

CB Logan Ryan (questionable, ankle)

DE Robert Ayers (doubtful, shoulder)

DE Ryan Russell (questionable, shoulder)

LB Devante Bond (doubtful, ankle)

DE Cameron Wake (questionable illness)

LB Neville Hewitt (questionable, hamstring)

CB Alterraun Verner (questionable, hamstring)

S T.J. McDonald (questionable, shoulder)

LB Josh Bynes (questionable, ankle)

LB Bobby Wagner (questionable, hamstring)

S Kurt Coleman (questionable, ankle)

CB William Jackson III (questionable, knee)

DE Brandon Williams (questionable, back)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

James White (9:40 a.m.): The Patriots are already without both Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee for Week 17, so the news that White is not expected to play today (due to an ankle injury) leaves New England's RB options lacking. Beyond Dion Lewis, who will likely get the majority of carries for as long as this game stays close, there's only Brandon Bolden and James Develin.

Jay Cutler (7:30 a.m.): The Miami quarterback is not expected to play a full 60 minutes for the Dolphins, as the team wants to give David Fales a little bit of time under center.

LeGarrette Blount (7:25 a.m.): The Eagles rusher needs only 21 yards on the ground in Week 17 to trigger a $300,000 incentive clause. Expect him to play for at least as long as it takes to get to that mark -- unless Philadelphia wants a very disgruntled player in its huddle going forward.

Melvin Gordon (7:25 a.m.): Sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Chargers RB is expected to play on Sunday.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:55 p.m. ET for the late games.